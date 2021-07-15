 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Cobra kisser should not have used the French method (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"A FILIPINO 'Snake Man' who claimed to be immune to venom, has died after a cobra bit him on the tongue as he allegedly tried to kiss it."

Claim DENIED.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No means no
 
blockhouse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bernardo Alvarez, known locally as 'snake man,' claimed he was immune to venom

Narrator: He wasn't.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he wanted a kiss he wouldn't be wearing the helmet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He should have stuck with kissing badgers and mushrooms.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But he dramatically died last week after a cobra bit him on the tongue as he allegedly tried to kiss it.

Acting!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Bernardo Alvarez, known locally as 'snake man,' claimed he was immune to venom

Narrator: He wasn't.


He is now.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone, please notify Darwin...
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumbass! Everyone knows you have to use the cobra clutch before trying to kiss them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Habitual Cynic: Someone, please notify Darwin...


Darwin already knows. His spirit is at present actively b*tch-slapping that of the "Snake Man".
 
