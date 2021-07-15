 Skip to content
 
World's oldest bottle of whiskey sold at auction to someone who plans to make world's best Jello shots
    1940, December 25, October 26, bit of carbon dating of the liquid, whiskey bottle, J.P. Morgan  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm, let's see... *checks liquor cabinet*

bottom shelf whiskey
bottom shelf rum
bottom shelf vodka
bottom shelf gin
bottom shelf tequila

...bottom shelf life.

neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Jell-old shots.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it'll mix great with some coca-cola.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
South Africa's gonna need all the booze they can get with what's going on.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would anyone ever drink it, or is it like those unopened action figures from the 1980s?
 
Stantz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Old doesn't necessarily mean better.

And whiskey, in general, tastes like ashtray.
 
bisi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You guys have shelves?

shpritz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

So you've got whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and tequila... and you're complaining?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The bottle belonged to J.P. Morgan, huh?

Well, somehow I doubt he'll miss it.
 
