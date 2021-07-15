 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Jesus is dead   (wjactv.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.


Wait.....Jesus is The Terminator?!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: I Ate Shergar: Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.

Wait.....Jesus is The Terminator?!


Close.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CygnusReal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Matthew 28.18-20
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/heaven is still on dial-up
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Uranus: I Ate Shergar: Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.

Wait.....Jesus is The Terminator?!

Close.
[Fark user image 800x576]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.


Not if we this time have the foresight to seal off the cave entrance with magma.

I think he caused quite enough trouble the last time we let him out.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Don't worry, he'll be back in a couple of days.


Oh. My. God.

Jesus is like Gandalf! That's why he's whote now!
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Isn't that the foundation upon which Christianity was created?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CygnusReal: 18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Matthew 28.18-20


The f*ck is all this Bronze Age sheepherder superstition about?

RTFA.  A real actual human being passed away.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: CygnusReal: 18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Matthew 28.18-20

The f*ck is all this Bronze Age sheepherder superstition about?

RTFA.  A real actual human being passed away.


Christians are hard iron age, dude.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm betting it wasn't the Jews, this time.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: rosekolodny: CygnusReal: 18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Matthew 28.18-20

The f*ck is all this Bronze Age sheepherder superstition about?

RTFA.  A real actual human being passed away.

Christians are hard iron age, dude.


Yeah, I was questioning that as I wrote it. But I figured it was easier to just press submit and let the chips fall.

I guess if I need to remember it in the future I'll think about the construction materials required to nail somebody's ass to a cross.
 
