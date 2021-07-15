 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   The 'Rona goes all Gritty on Georgia man who went all Florida man on vaccines   (yahoo.com) divider line
81
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA-Bargatze's mother said her son wants vaccine skeptics to learn from what happened to him and to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

First it started with the deniers who got sick at idiotic places like the Sturgis motorcycle rally.  Everyday we'd read an article about these idiots and their warnings to others.

Then it was idiots like this guy who didn't get vaccinated.  Everyday we read some variation of this cretin's tale.  Don't you get it?  No one will learn from what happened to you.  I read an article where a daughter lost her mother due to COVID.  Did she then get vaccinated?  Nope, she chalked it up to stress.

On the plus side, you've raised $32K on your GoFundMe.  After you leech off the taxpayers and insurance holders for a few more months and then file for bankruptcy, you can use that money for a kickass 'rona party.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't deserve new lungs.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did this clown get a lung transplant? There are actually people who need it.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.


Totally different person on transplant list with congenital lung disorder is not impressed.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.


TFA: "Blake Bargatze had told his parents he was putting off receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because he felt uncertain about its possible side effects"

I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.
That's not exactly the same as the rabid anti-vaxers.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkwit.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America really has no chance at this point, because there are enough people who not only won't believe the truth, but actively declare war against it.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark. If this guy gets new lungs it best be after every single other person on the transplant waiting list gets their new lungs. And every animal on the animal transplant waiting list. And they throw a bunch of good lungs away and the lung dump is full. And the doctors get tired of lung chili at the hospital cafeteria.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad that he may be able to procreate.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.

TFA: "Blake Bargatze had told his parents he was putting off receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because he felt uncertain about its possible side effects"

I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.
That's not exactly the same as the rabid anti-vaxers.


That is the same excuse the covid deniers at work used. Then one died from "that wasn't covid, covid doesn't exist" and their excuses stay the same. What if the side effects are worse than covid.

Then you are dead either way.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay Fox News
Killing the viewers faster than unreacted polyol or diisocyanate, catalyst 2-ethyl-hexanoic acid, and toluene off-gassing from their foam pillows.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
24-year-old who needed double lung transplant wishes he'd been vaccinated for COVID-19

That's an understatement
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: bisi: Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.

TFA: "Blake Bargatze had told his parents he was putting off receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because he felt uncertain about its possible side effects"

I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.
That's not exactly the same as the rabid anti-vaxers.

That is the same excuse the covid deniers at work used. Then one died from "that wasn't covid, covid doesn't exist" and their excuses stay the same. What if the side effects are worse than covid.

Then you are dead either way.


Are you telling me being cautious about a new technology is exactly the same as straight denialism?

I know a few people who were sceptical. Many can be easily convinced if you give them the probabilities.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bisi:
I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.

True. However, turning off Fox News would be a step in the right direction. There is a bit of willful ignorance involved. I'm grateful I was able to get a good education, but part of education is simply wanting to learn. This guy failed. I don't wish him ill will, but it's the selfishness of not caring if they spread disease or infect others that really takes the sympathy away.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another right wing "welfare queen".
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.


Beat me to it.

Instead of pitching in to his gofundme for medical care, lets pitch in to get this dipshiat a vasectomy. You know, like a stupidity vaccine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know about 50 people who've gotten Covid.  I don't know of a single person who got Covid and had less "side effects" than someone who got a vaccine.  My BIL is a doctor who contracted it at his job taking care of Covid patients.  He had the mildest case of anyone I know and he still can't taste certain things 6 months later.  A neighbor of mine is a VA doctor who also contracted it at work and about 6 months later he cannot taste bourbon.  It tastes like burnt coffee.  That sounds a lot worse than the worst vaccination horror story I've heard which was a fever for one night.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: FleshFlapps: bisi: Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.

TFA: "Blake Bargatze had told his parents he was putting off receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because he felt uncertain about its possible side effects"

I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.
That's not exactly the same as the rabid anti-vaxers.

That is the same excuse the covid deniers at work used. Then one died from "that wasn't covid, covid doesn't exist" and their excuses stay the same. What if the side effects are worse than covid.

Then you are dead either way.

Are you telling me being cautious about a new technology is exactly the same as straight denialism?

I know a few people who were sceptical. Many can be easily convinced if you give them the probabilities.


No I'm telling you feigning skepticism so nobody can finger you as being a idiot denier is the current M.O. for the deniers.

The covid vaccine has been administered so many times at this point effects are noted, known, and the occurance rate documented. There is no what if. It is probably the most tested, studied and watched vaccine ever given the data is there.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The transplant board should announce a policy that from this day forward, lung transplants are reserved for non-COVID patients, COVID patients who were vaccinated but got sick anyway, and the small number whose doctors told them the health risks of the vaccine outweighed the benefit (there's a small number out there, with documented immune system issues).  That's it.  The rest of y'all, wheeze your way through the "finding out" phase.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-Bargatze's mother said her son wants vaccine skeptics to learn from what happened to him and to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

First it started with the deniers who got sick at idiotic places like the Sturgis motorcycle rally.  Everyday we'd read an article about these idiots and their warnings to others.

Then it was idiots like this guy who didn't get vaccinated.  Everyday we read some variation of this cretin's tale.  Don't you get it?  No one will learn from what happened to you.  I read an article where a daughter lost her mother due to COVID.  Did she then get vaccinated?  Nope, she chalked it up to stress.

On the plus side, you've raised $32K on your GoFundMe.  After you leech off the taxpayers and insurance holders for a few more months and then file for bankruptcy, you can use that money for a kickass 'rona party.


I have been looking for a better retirement plan since I used my 401k as collateral to buy a jet ski.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GoFundMe should deny his fundraiser.

No money for morons. Anti-vaxxers are personally and directly responsible for the ongoing spread of the dangerous variants.

They need to be stopped.

I feel bad for his mom. I'm sure she didn't intentionally raise an idiot.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Fark. If this guy gets new lungs it best be after every single other person on the transplant waiting list gets their new lungs. And every animal on the animal transplant waiting list. And they throw a bunch of good lungs away and the lung dump is full. And the doctors get tired of lung chili at the hospital cafeteria.


Narrator: he's already had a lung transplant.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zgrizz: GoFundMe should deny his fundraiser.

No money for morons. Anti-vaxxers are personally and directly responsible for the ongoing spread of the dangerous variants.

They need to be stopped.

I feel bad for his mom. I'm sure she didn't intentionally raise an idiot.


Could the argument be made they are essentially laundering money for bioterrorists?
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I know about 50 people who've gotten Covid.  I don't know of a single person who got Covid and had less "side effects" than someone who got a vaccine.  My BIL is a doctor who contracted it at his job taking care of Covid patients.  He had the mildest case of anyone I know and he still can't taste certain things 6 months later.  A neighbor of mine is a VA doctor who also contracted it at work and about 6 months later he cannot taste bourbon.  It tastes like burnt coffee.  That sounds a lot worse than the worst vaccination horror story I've heard which was a fever for one night.


I got my second dose 3 days ago.  My first was astrazeneca and I got mild flu like symptoms and felt like I had a hang over for a day.  A day on the couch playing video games with my kids and I was ready to go.

My second dose was moderna, it kicked my butt.  My lymphnode in my armpit swill up to the size of a tennis ball.  I had a fever, hot and cold flashes and that lasted 2 days.

Want to know what didn't happen?  I didn't have a farking virus enter my brain and mess with it.  Sign me up for a 3rd and 4th dose if it's warranted.  Who wants to go through life not able to taste whiskey?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's important is that we understand their feelings.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poor medical responders...
 
bisi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: bisi:
I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.

True. However, turning off Fox News would be a step in the right direction. There is a bit of willful ignorance involved. I'm grateful I was able to get a good education, but part of education is simply wanting to learn. This guy failed. I don't wish him ill will, but it's the selfishness of not caring if they spread disease or infect others that really takes the sympathy away.


Fox and the other scum is one thing.
Finding good, current information is an entirely different beast.

We had so much news and so many numbers rolling in every day of those past 18 months or so, I don't think even the specialists are able to maintain a complete and accurate picture of the situation and any developments. Hell, most governments have shown how incompetent the people elected for this kind of job are, and we're still struggling with managing outbreak control and vaccinations.
Where does easy access to reliable information and trustworthy reassurance that it's safe come in in all of this?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he still has Covid what's to prevent the virus from reactivating and going after this new set of lungs? Don't they administer immune suppressants to aid transplant acceptance?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most people I know personally rushed to get vaccinated, but there are a couple who are suspicious of the vaccine and are holding off, ironically, because they were primarily developed during the Trump administration. They seem to think that (1) the CDC developed each of the vaccines without assistance from private or foreign labs; and (2) Trump personally flew down to the CDC Atlanta on a regular basis to direct or interfere with the development of those  vaccines. Throw that in with some "statistically my age group is more likely to" arguments and the situation is maddening.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Many complications occurred during his hospital stay that caused extensive damage to his lungs, requiring the need for a double lung transplant to survive. Blake was transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center on June 12th. He remains on the ventilator and ECMO as he waits for the lung transplant."

And even if he gets a lung, the fun is just beginning.

Enjoy being immunocompromised for the rest of your life, buddy. Hope sushi, raw oysters, and buffets weren't a big part of your life, because that stuff can make you really sick. Oh, and the drugs you're going to be on forever will give you about a 500% greater chance of getting skin cancer, so don't spend much time in the sun. And you'd better be careful about keeping up with your hospital lab work, because if you take too much of those drugs, they'll damage your kidneys and you'll end up on dialysis. Have a nice day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It sucks this asshole got a lung transplant, when it could have gone to someone who actually deserved it.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I know about 50 people who've gotten Covid.  I don't know of a single person who got Covid and had less "side effects" than someone who got a vaccine.  My BIL is a doctor who contracted it at his job taking care of Covid patients.  He had the mildest case of anyone I know and he still can't taste certain things 6 months later.  A neighbor of mine is a VA doctor who also contracted it at work and about 6 months later he cannot taste bourbon.  It tastes like burnt coffee. That sounds a lot worse than the worst vaccination horror story I've heard which was a fever for one night.


Dear Lord!  That is the saddest thing I've read since read the article yesterday about boner cracking!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waste of a pair of perfectly good lungs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bisi: Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.

TFA: "Blake Bargatze had told his parents he was putting off receiving a COVID-19 vaccine because he felt uncertain about its possible side effects"

I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.
That's not exactly the same as the rabid anti-vaxers.


Buuuuuuuuillllllllllshiat
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nothing is more expensive than regret.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: bisi:
I can't really blame people for not knowing what to believe anymore with the amount of institutionalized disinformation.

True. However, turning off Fox News would be a step in the right direction. There is a bit of willful ignorance involved. I'm grateful I was able to get a good education, but part of education is simply wanting to learn. This guy failed. I don't wish him ill will, but it's the selfishness of not caring if they spread disease or infect others that really takes the sympathy away.



More than a bit.

I cannot stand people without intellectual curiosity.  And that's a hill I'm willing to die on.  If you don't have intellectual curiosity, if you don't stand in wonder at the sheer staggering scale of all the stuff in the universe - how much we know, and how much we have yet to figure out - if you never go down a Wikipedia rabbit hole about deep-sea worms or variable stars or geological history.  If you don't do those things, you can't be a friend of mine, and I'm secretly going to both pity you and scorn you.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Nothing is more expensive than regret.


The thing about regret is, it's better to regret something you have done than something you haven't.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Why did this clown get a lung transplant? There are actually people who need it.


Yeah, like people who have been idiots for 20 years and smoked for 20 years instead of an idiot who was just an idiot for one year.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ya, there's like two sides to every story. On one side we're not really sure, we don't have the complete picture of what is going on... On the other side, some people who want you to take a shot, um MADE A VACCINE.

Like sequenced the genome of the virus and engineered a "cure." Can you sequence a genome?
 
LL316
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: zgrizz: GoFundMe should deny his fundraiser.

No money for morons. Anti-vaxxers are personally and directly responsible for the ongoing spread of the dangerous variants.

They need to be stopped.

I feel bad for his mom. I'm sure she didn't intentionally raise an idiot.

Could the argument be made they are essentially laundering money for bioterrorists?


I tried to report it, but that didn't fall under any of the dropdowns.  So I guess gofundme's are fine for supporting mass murder?
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: The transplant board should announce a policy that from this day forward, lung transplants are reserved for non-COVID patients, COVID patients who were vaccinated but got sick anyway, and the small number whose doctors told them the health risks of the vaccine outweighed the benefit (there's a small number out there, with documented immune system issues).  That's it.  The rest of y'all, wheeze your way through the "finding out" phase.


I'm curious if people who feel this way also want people who were former alcoholics to not be eligible to get a liver transplant or some obese person not to be eligible to get a heart transplant? Or is it just because in the case of the covid people some of the non vaccinated people have differing political views? I mean, I already know the answer I guess lol.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: Rapmaster2000: I know about 50 people who've gotten Covid.  I don't know of a single person who got Covid and had less "side effects" than someone who got a vaccine.  My BIL is a doctor who contracted it at his job taking care of Covid patients.  He had the mildest case of anyone I know and he still can't taste certain things 6 months later.  A neighbor of mine is a VA doctor who also contracted it at work and about 6 months later he cannot taste bourbon.  It tastes like burnt coffee.  That sounds a lot worse than the worst vaccination horror story I've heard which was a fever for one night.

I got my second dose 3 days ago.  My first was astrazeneca and I got mild flu like symptoms and felt like I had a hang over for a day.  A day on the couch playing video games with my kids and I was ready to go.

My second dose was moderna, it kicked my butt.  My lymphnode in my armpit swill up to the size of a tennis ball.  I had a fever, hot and cold flashes and that lasted 2 days.

Want to know what didn't happen?  I didn't have a farking virus enter my brain and mess with it.  Sign me up for a 3rd and 4th dose if it's warranted.  Who wants to go through life not able to taste whiskey?


Username makes me think you've already had Covid...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"He wanted to wait a few years to see, you know, if there's any side effects or anything from it," said Paul Nuclo, his stepfather.

You may laugh, but he wisely spared himself a couple of days with a mildly sore arm. So there.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Tyrosine: Nothing is more expensive than regret.

The thing about regret is, it's better to regret something you have done than something you haven't.


I really wish I had said that.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why does everyone assume he's on the political right?  Maybe he's a leftist who genuinely bought into all the "Big Pharma bad" claptrap that was oh so popular in leftist circles until they wanted a vaccine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: He doesn't deserve new lungs.


I want to understand the logic of not getting vaccinated but going to the hospital when you start coughing up a lung.

If I chose not to get vaccinated and came down with c19 I wouldn't go to a hospital.

In fact during most of this pandemic I resided myself to not going to the hospital if I come down with it.
I don't see a reason to get medical staff sick.
¯\_〳 • o • 〵_/¯
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Tyrosine: Nothing is more expensive than regret.

The thing about regret is, it's better to regret something you have done than something you haven't.


Hmmmm......I may have to rethink a few choices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
