(Fox 5 New York)   For those who still think the insurrectionists were peaceful and unarmed, just stop   (fox5ny.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So much for owning anymore guns as a felon.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IT'S A COLT.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They planted bombs.  And thankfully, they're as smart as their leader is, and they failed completely.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They recorded the whole party, showing you who they are...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm tired of pretending I'm willing to be peaceful and unarmed with these bastards. But I shall sit quietly and wait for what the justice department decides fat, white people deserve for murdering cops.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I'm tired of pretending I'm willing to be peaceful and unarmed with these bastards. But I shall sit quietly and wait for what the justice department decides fat, white people deserve for murdering cops.


Yeah, Umm. Sit back, dude/dudette. Deep breath . . .
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
brought a pistol, a "pocket gun," gas masks, a handheld stun gun, body armor, knives, ammunition, bear spray, walkie talkies and an expandable baton to Washington D.C. in advance of the insurrection.

They brought all their toys like the bunch of emotionally stunted boys that they are. God they probably had code names.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: vudukungfu: I'm tired of pretending I'm willing to be peaceful and unarmed with these bastards. But I shall sit quietly and wait for what the justice department decides fat, white people deserve for murdering cops.

Yeah, Umm. Sit back, dude/dudette. Deep breath . . .


As a veteran, I shall.
For now
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During Wednesday's hearing, Colt agreed that he and two other men - Nathan DeGrave of Las Vegas and Ronnie Sandlin of Memphis, Tennessee, both charged separately - brought a pistol, a "pocket gun," gas masks, a handheld stun gun, body armor, knives, ammunition, bear spray, walkie talkies and an expandable baton to Washington D.C. in advance of the insurrection."

That's just what the average tourist brings to DC.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was with antifa?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They planted bombs.  And thankfully, they're as smart as their leader is, and they failed completely.


there were active duty military in there

Actual treason
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: "During Wednesday's hearing, Colt agreed that he and two other men - Nathan DeGrave of Las Vegas and Ronnie Sandlin of Memphis, Tennessee, both charged separately - brought a pistol, a "pocket gun," gas masks, a handheld stun gun, body armor, knives, ammunition, bear spray, walkie talkies and an expandable baton to Washington D.C. in advance of the insurrection."

That's just what the average tourist brings to DC.


I never brought a walkie talkie.
 
nijika
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Peace cuffs.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Las Vegas with all that stuff.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does anybody who lives in the real, factual world actually believe that?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Five years for armed treasonous activity. Because it was a first offense.

Fark this.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody legitimately thinks that the insurrectionists were peaceful.

Anyone saying so is just throwing a narrative at a wall, hoping like hell that people will buy it. They're the kids who broke mom's vase, saying that aliens did it.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In his own plea hearing, Colt also agreed that he was in a photo Sandlin posted to social media with the caption, "My fellow patriot Josiah Colt sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6th." The photo showed Colt lying in a bed with his eyes closed, holding a handgun. Colt replied to the post, "Ready for any battle" followed by a laughing emoji.

But Colt told the judge he objected to the prosecution's characterization of the post, saying at the time he didn't understand the meaning of the word "boogaloo."

Ready for any battle
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously all weapons were planted by antifa. If the REAL MURICAN PATRIOTS brought weapons, they wouldn't have failed to lynch the Vice President and install Donald Trump as God-Emperor. I mean, to suggest otherwise would suggest that right-wing gunhumpers are incompetent, cowardly losers who see guns as some kind of combination security blanket and magic wand!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should all either be imprisoned or exiled to Antarctica
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a few questions.

Did they have these items on their persons when they were actually storming the capitol or just took pics of themselves holding guns in a DC hotel?

There was some part of one of the groups that were supposed to have a weapon depot right outside the DC jurisdiction, IIRC?  That group never brought guns into the city, but pretended to have a plan to do so.

Kinda shows guns laws do work?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only people who honestly think that it was a peaceful, non-violent protest are delusional morons.

The ones who want you to think that are treasonous liars.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kubo: Nobody legitimately thinks that the insurrectionists were peaceful.

Anyone saying so is just throwing a narrative at a wall, hoping like hell that people will buy it. They're the kids who broke mom's vase, saying that aliens did it.


Fark user image
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Five years for armed treasonous activity. Because it was a first offense.

Fark this.


Maybe it was light treason
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: They should all either be imprisoned or exiled to Antarctica


let's split the difference.

Imprison them, but send the key that might release them to antarctica.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: MaudlinMutantMollusk: They should all either be imprisoned or exiled to Antarctica

let's split the difference.

Imprison them, but send the key that might release them to antarctica.


Hmmm

/I like it
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kubo: Nobody legitimately thinks that the insurrectionists were peaceful.

Anyone saying so is just throwing a narrative at a wall, hoping like hell that people will buy it. They're the kids who broke mom's vase, saying that aliens did it.


And they vote in the US House of Representatives.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kubo: Nobody legitimately thinks that the insurrectionists were peaceful.

Anyone saying so is just throwing a narrative at a wall, hoping like hell that people will buy it. They're the kids who broke mom's vase, saying that aliens did it.


No, I disagree. I bet even the ones who beat the cop to death believe it was "a peaceful protest" and "they were just tourists". This is what they have been groomed for.  They are completely broken.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah. Yet another give 'me liberty or give me death' patriot turning on his own to try and save his own ass. Bummer on the death part but I'm sure the judge will take care of the liberty part.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby -- don't harsh the comity buzz.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: They should all either be imprisoned or exiled to Antarctica


You misspelled hung from gallows, the traditional punishment for treason and insurrection.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImOscar: In his own plea hearing, Colt also agreed that he was in a photo Sandlin posted to social media with the caption, "My fellow patriot Josiah Colt sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6th." The photo showed Colt lying in a bed with his eyes closed, holding a handgun. Colt replied to the post, "Ready for any battle" followed by a laughing emoji.

But Colt told the judge he objected to the prosecution's characterization of the post, saying at the time he didn't understand the meaning of the word "boogaloo."

Fark user image


Fark user image


that's it. i'm calling in ozone and turbo.
 
ahasp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: They should all either be imprisoned or exiled to Antarctica


No, the penguins don't deserve that.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kubo: Nobody legitimately thinks that the insurrectionists were peaceful.

Anyone saying so is just throwing a narrative at a wall, hoping like hell that people will buy it. They're the kids who broke mom's vase, saying that aliens did it.


Of course it was not peaceful. Even most who voted for Trump know that it was a terrible crime. Those who were caught are being prosecuted. I only hope nothing like that ever happens again.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: MaudlinMutantMollusk: They should all either be imprisoned or exiled to Antarctica

You misspelled hung from gallows, the traditional punishment for treason and insurrection.


th.bing.comView Full Size


and look, there's one conveniently nearby
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
also note: that's some shiat-poor carpentry.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who said they're peaceful anyway? They were as peaceful as those "peaceful protesters".
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like this part the best:

"Mr. DeGrave looks forward to his day in Court and being acquitted," DeGrave's attorney John Pierce wrote in an email to The Associated Press. "In the course of his and other trials, we are going to expose what actually happened on January 6, 2021 and who exactly was behind it. The nation cannot move forward until that occurs."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Orange Genius got his flock all riled up for a coup and then didn't have the guts to go through with it.
 
xalres
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: brought a pistol, a "pocket gun," gas masks, a handheld stun gun, body armor, knives, ammunition, bear spray, walkie talkies and an expandable baton to Washington D.C. in advance of the insurrection.

They brought all their toys like the bunch of emotionally stunted boys that they are. God they probably had code names.


It's like me bringing all my cool outdoors shiat when I go camping. Only, instead of trying to murder congress and install the election loser as dictator, I'm just, y'know, camping with a 4" folding pocket knife and hiking poles.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: "During Wednesday's hearing, Colt agreed that he and two other men - Nathan DeGrave of Las Vegas and Ronnie Sandlin of Memphis, Tennessee, both charged separately - brought a pistol, a "pocket gun," gas masks, a handheld stun gun, body armor, knives, ammunition, bear spray, walkie talkies and an expandable baton to Washington D.C. in advance of the insurrection."

That's just what the average tourist brings to DC.


Isn't that what's in the gift bag the DC Chamber of Commerce hands out?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
look at how desperate that female army vet was to have something put into her mouth

/😳
//swutUget for attempting to batter down a door in the Halls of Congress
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Therion: also note: that's some shiat-poor carpentry.


They had to carry it in there as boards, and assemble it during a riot.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: brought a pistol, a "pocket gun," gas masks, a handheld stun gun, body armor, knives, ammunition, bear spray, walkie talkies and an expandable baton to Washington D.C. in advance of the insurrection.

They brought all their toys like the bunch of emotionally stunted boys that they are. God they probably had code names.


butthurt: butthurt here. do you copy, stinkydick?
stinkydick: roger that, butturt. just passed assgas in the hallway.
buthurt: I told you not to TB on the way in. now the place will stink.
stinkydick: no, no. I said I passed assgas in the hallway on the way to the lift.
buttthurt: I heard you. that's why the stink, right?
stinkydick: no. I passed *him* in the hallway. the guy nicked assgas.
butthurt: you passed who? ouch, bud. it musta hurt.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Therion: also note: that's some shiat-poor carpentry.

They had to carry it in there as boards, and assemble it during a riot.


yeah they guy who promised and pinky swore to bring the risers never showed up
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Las Vegas with all that stuff.


Given the original version of the line and the avowed intent of the tourists, a very good time treason indeed.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: vudukungfu: I'm tired of pretending I'm willing to be peaceful and unarmed with these bastards. But I shall sit quietly and wait for what the justice department decides fat, white people deserve for murdering cops.

Yeah, Umm. Sit back, dude/dudette. Deep breath . . .


They did.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody actually believes that. Some say they do, they're being disingenuous.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: they probably had code names.


And we don't?
 
