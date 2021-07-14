 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   International Spy Museum unveils new 'Mystery Stamp' with secret message. Gift Shop reports sales of Ovaltine skyrocketing   (fox5dc.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to the spy museum once. The interesting thing is, they don't have front doors. To enter the building, you have to rappel in through the skylight.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Calling Mr. Bopper, Mr. DittyBopper to the white curtesy phone please.

/meet me at the eye? Did I read that correctly?
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I decoded it. It says TRUMP 2024!

/not
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Calling Mr. Bopper, Mr. DittyBopper to the white curtesy phone please.

/meet me at the eye? Did I read that correctly?


Ah. Now I read it correctly.
It's amusing.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This for you Farkers who don't want to go out and buy Ovaltine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Calling Mr. Bopper, Mr. DittyBopper to the white curtesy phone please.

/meet me at the eye? Did I read that correctly?


No, you did not.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images.static-bluray.comView Full Size

Whore and beat this guy?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"save us from louis dejoy"
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

