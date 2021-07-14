 Skip to content
(Fast Company)   Road trips are going to change as EVs take 30 minutes to charge. This could revitalize small towns just off highways who give you a reason you to visit while your car charges   (fastcompany.com) divider line
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm actually all for that.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is total BS.
I do not want to own the batteries in my future EV. I want to drive up to a forklift, have it insert a new battery pack, read my transponder on my way out of the parking lot, pay automatically, and drive away. This needs to stop.
Humans are stupid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're still in the 'buggy whip' stages of EVs nationwide.

When gasoline cars and touring started last century....it created places like Howard Johnsons, and Stuckeys.
Where people on longer road trips could take the leg stretch...get a meal...take a poop..get some cheap tourist stuff and then go on their way. A EV that needs a 20 min 'refill' would fit in well with that attitude.

We see this as odd now because we're used to stopping into a gas station on the interstate pump it and go to get a bag of Mc D's next door to eat in the car.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.


I'm pretty sure the EV crowd is more likely to visit a homespun store than WalMart.
However...the "EV" crowd isn't the one you should be speaking of....it's putting EV into the general public, then you're talking Walmart, Waffle House and Country Kitchen.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

UngaBeat: This is total BS.
I do not want to own the batteries in my future EV. I want to drive up to a forklift, have it insert a new battery pack, read my transponder on my way out of the parking lot, pay automatically, and drive away. This needs to stop.
Humans are stupid.


That might work for a subset of vehicles specifically designed for long distance travel where lengthy charging stops are not wanted.  Every vehicle built would have to have the same battery "tray" on the underbelly, have identical power management electronics, and so on.

It's feasible, but would possibly apply more to 18 wheeler type vehicles, which generally are all almost identical from a chassis perspective, and quick "fueling" turnaround times are real money savers over the course of a year.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UngaBeat: This is total BS.
I do not want to own the batteries in my future EV. I want to drive up to a forklift, have it insert a new battery pack, read my transponder on my way out of the parking lot, pay automatically, and drive away. This needs to stop.
Humans are stupid.


Like swapping out a propane tank ?
Makes sense.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solid-state batteries  are looking to be possible with a few built with higher energy density than a lithium-ion  battery. When Solid-state come to market, range will more than double, charge faster and not likely to start on fire and blow up like  liquid electrolyte solution lithium-ion batteries.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: NewportBarGuy: LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.

I'm pretty sure the EV crowd is more likely to visit a homespun store than WalMart.
However...the "EV" crowd isn't the one you should be speaking of....it's putting EV into the general public, then you're talking Walmart, Waffle House and Country Kitchen.


What. tha. fark?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: optikeye: NewportBarGuy: LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.

I'm pretty sure the EV crowd is more likely to visit a homespun store than WalMart.
However...the "EV" crowd isn't the one you should be speaking of....it's putting EV into the general public, then you're talking Walmart, Waffle House and Country Kitchen.

What. tha. fark?


I'm saying that EV's are even by your definition a 'crowd' .... something apart from the general public.
When EV's and charging stations start showing up at Waffel House, Wal Mart etc. Then you're going to get more EV's on the roads.

And that will transform the interstates...with transformed 'rest stops'.....much like Howard Johnson, the Michelin Guide, AAA guide etc...transformed vacation 'holiday inn' type travel.

Look up some things about the early interstate system and 'fast food' and even howard johnsons.
I think there might be some parallels there with EV's having to take a 'break' for recharge on a cross country trip.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.


I have done 12 hour drives many times, and at some point I will need to use a bathroom and get some food. I could easily stop for 30 minutes. My Dad, on the other hand, had a bladder of steel and assumed everyone else did too.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.


Sometimes you need to slow down and actually enjoy the journey
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the current technology. Given the rapid pace of improvements they could get it down quite a bit, especially if induction charging takes off. If they could get a 300-400 mile range vehicle down to something like 50% charge in 10 minutes, it would offer a lot of flexibility for those who want shorter or longer driving stints.

Even if they don't, the timing might be right for me and the better half. We'll be empty nesters in about six years (fingers crossed) and will be looking to ditch our current two vehicles for one EV. If we're doing long road trips we likely won't be in a hurry, so a few extra stops isn't that big of a deal.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.

I have done 12 hour drives many times, and at some point I will need to use a bathroom and get some food. I could easily stop for 30 minutes. My Dad, on the other hand, had a bladder of steel and assumed everyone else did too.


Back in the early 70s dad drove almost nonstop from California to Maryland. He only stopped for cigs, coffee, and fuel, and one short overnight stay in some godforsaken town, and that was only because the two lane road we were on kept turning into a 4 lane road due to his sleep deprivation.

We made the trip in a shade over two days in an enormous Country Squire wagon.

Good times.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give it a little time. In the early days of automobiles there were no gas stations. You bought gas in cans at a hardware store, and then you had to open the cans one by one and pour it into your tank. The technology rapidly improved as cars became popular.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.

Sometimes you need to slow down and actually enjoy the journey


I tried that. My entire party died of dysentery and then I starved to death after a wagon wheel broke
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Colorado, the charging station is next to a dispensary.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so you're saying we should have never built infrastructure that allowed people to bypass those small towns


So the Disney cars movies had a point
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know
I know
It will be a CVS. Walgreen. Starbuck. And McRectum rocket.

Little town my ass.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.. people could open small venues along the way where people could spend those 30 or 40 minutes dining on a variety of foodstuffs.

Perhaps you could also sell kitschy merchandise with the name of the place on it.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avoid backwoods town or kill the earth?


Hmm.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: UngaBeat: This is total BS.
I do not want to own the batteries in my future EV. I want to drive up to a forklift, have it insert a new battery pack, read my transponder on my way out of the parking lot, pay automatically, and drive away. This needs to stop.
Humans are stupid.

Like swapping out a propane tank ?
Makes sense.


Saw it on pbs the other day. Cabs in Japan do it.
The machine inserts the battery pack from below.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait so you're saying we should have never built infrastructure that allowed people to bypass those small towns


Judge Doom frowns on your shenanigans.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving a Tesla Across The Loneliest Road in America
Youtube _naDg-guomA


How this works in practice
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: waxbeans: Wait so you're saying we should have never built infrastructure that allowed people to bypass those small towns

Judge Doom frowns on your shenanigans.


Actually I hope I live long enough to see a mega City
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies if I come off like a noob, but when I was a kid we had a Beetle with no gas gauge, just two gas tanks: One for normal use and an auxiliary tank you switched to when the first tank ran out. The auxiliary tank wasn't much, but enough to get you to the gas station. Get off my lawn.

My Q...is solar panel tech advanced enough to do the 'auxiliary tank' thing? Say, your car hood is one big solar panel, it charges the aux tank while you use the battery per normal?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not without mandating those hicks getting vaccinated, I'm not.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.

Sometimes you need to slow down and actually enjoy the journey


Well, a 250 to 300 mile range was normal for gas vehicles back in the 50s 60s road trip days.
V-8, packed with a family and all their shiat?
12  to 14 mpg.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.


Telling your grandkids on your deathbed "Sorry you'll be living the rest of your miserable lives in a hellscape, I just couldn't handle an extra 2-3 hours on the drive to Wyoming" sounds miserable. This sounds like a set of welcome problems that a free market economy full of intelligent and ambitious people living in a healthy, functioning society should able to figure out and maybe, just maybe, make that extra 2-3 a little more bearable.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: We're still in the 'buggy whip' stages of EVs nationwide.

When gasoline cars and touring started last century....it created places like Howard Johnsons, and Stuckeys.
Where people on longer road trips could take the leg stretch...get a meal...take a poop..get some cheap tourist stuff and then go on their way. A EV that needs a 20 min 'refill' would fit in well with that attitude.

We see this as odd now because we're used to stopping into a gas station on the interstate pump it and go to get a bag of Mc D's next door to eat in the car.


And we're a long way from EV replacing even 20% of the cars on the road, let along any significant percentage of people taking them cross country.

It'll get better, but it's more fun to whine that it isn't perfect right now, goddammit!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.


And there's a lot of empty space between interstates out west.  In many places, there's a lot of empty space between towns, or even roads busy enough to support gas or charging stations.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: NewportBarGuy: optikeye: NewportBarGuy: LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.

I'm pretty sure the EV crowd is more likely to visit a homespun store than WalMart.
However...the "EV" crowd isn't the one you should be speaking of....it's putting EV into the general public, then you're talking Walmart, Waffle House and Country Kitchen.

What. tha. fark?

I'm saying that EV's are even by your definition a 'crowd' .... something apart from the general public.
When EV's and charging stations start showing up at Waffel House, Wal Mart etc. Then you're going to get more EV's on the roads.

And that will transform the interstates...with transformed 'rest stops'.....much like Howard Johnson, the Michelin Guide, AAA guide etc...transformed vacation 'holiday inn' type travel.

Look up some things about the early interstate system and 'fast food' and even howard johnsons.
I think there might be some parallels there with EV's having to take a 'break' for recharge on a cross country trip.


What do you mean when?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Solid-state batteries are looking to be possible with a few built with higher energy density than a lithium-ion  battery. When Solid-state come to market, range will more than double, charge faster and not likely to start on fire and blow up like  liquid electrolyte solution lithium-ion batteries.


Word. This is the future. I have a ton to say on the topic but I'll spare it
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At this point, I think a plug-in hybrid is the best way to go. 90% of my driving is less than ten miles from my house, with an occasional 2- or 3-hour drive downstate to see family. If I had a plug-in hybrid instead of the normal hybrid I currently drive, I'd basically only need gas for the long trips.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.


That's exactly what I was thinking, but it would make for a B grade horror movie.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pinner: BunkyBrewman: weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.

Sometimes you need to slow down and actually enjoy the journey

Well, a 250 to 300 mile range was normal for gas vehicles back in the 50s 60s road trip days.
V-8, packed with a family and all their shiat?
12  to 14 mpg.


Depends on how big the tank was.   A Ford Country Squire station wagon (the Brady Bunch car) had a 21 gallon tank and got probably 8-10 MPG City, 12-14MPG highway.  So you're looking at a max of 294 miles, probably closer to 250 tops in practice.  And that was at 55 MPH too.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm wild-ass-guessing that it probably costs a lot less to install, supply, and attend a charging station than it does a gas pump.

I expect that the charging station of the future will look less like a gas station than a McDonald's with an electric meter in every parking spot.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Apologies if I come off like a noob, but when I was a kid we had a Beetle with no gas gauge, just two gas tanks: One for normal use and an auxiliary tank you switched to when the first tank ran out. The auxiliary tank wasn't much, but enough to get you to the gas station. Get off my lawn.

My Q...is solar panel tech advanced enough to do the 'auxiliary tank' thing? Say, your car hood is one big solar panel, it charges the aux tank while you use the battery per normal?


Not really, unless you only need the "auxiliary tank" to get you a *very* short distance.  Let's be generous and suppose you can fit a 500-Watt solar panel on the hood.  Charge it in full sunlight at noon for an hour and you've got 500 Watt-hours of energy stored up.  On something like a Tesla Model 3, 500 W-h will get you about two miles of range.

Of course, it wouldn't make much sense to have a separate "aux" battery in an EV; you'd just use the solar panel to recharge the vehicle's battery to get a couple extra miles out of it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: My Q...is solar panel tech advanced enough to do the 'auxiliary tank' thing? Say, your car hood is one big solar panel, it charges the aux tank while you use the battery per normal?


Some of them do have solar panels on the roof, but given the power requirements of these vehicles, they are almost useless for someone who spends a lot of time driving. They are far more useful for RV-type vehicles that are parked for multiple days at a time and just need to keep the battery topped off so the fridge doesn't go out.

Maybe they will come out with a technology that can charge batteries as fast as you can fill a gas tank. Its certainly possible. When I was a kid, EV's had about the range of a golf cart, and now look at them. The other option is having the batteries be hot-swappable, so you pull into the station with a battery at 10% and they switch it out for a fresh one. But until consumers are more confident in the longevity of batteries, why would anyone with a new battery ever agree to that?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You need to recharge the people, anyway. Imagine an Arby's with several EV chargers in the parking lot.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImOscar: weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.

Telling your grandkids on your deathbed "Sorry you'll be living the rest of your miserable lives in a hellscape, I just couldn't handle an extra 2-3 hours on the drive to Wyoming" sounds miserable. This sounds like a set of welcome problems that a free market economy full of intelligent and ambitious people living in a healthy, functioning society should able to figure out and maybe, just maybe, make that extra 2-3 a little more bearable.


Give me an honest to god railway system to cross the barren wastelands then.

I'm not against EVs but I"m also not going to pretend like its going to be some bucolic Leave it to Beaver nostalgia trip that reinvigorates me or small towns.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The big restaurant chains off the highway will install chargers in the parking lots and small town, USA can pound sand.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Won't be a problem when the rolling recharging rigs hit the road.

Now I work at the fillin' station on the interstate
Pumpin' gasoline and countin' out of state plates
They ask me how far into Memphis son, and where's the nearest beer
They don't even know that there's a town around here
---Steve Earle, Someday
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: revrendjim: weddingsinger: That sounds miserable.

Presuming a 250 mile max range, so you stop to charge every 200 or 225 miles and wait 30 minutes.

That means a big road trip to, say, Wyoming, for me would go from a 12/13 hour drive and instead be a 14/15 hour drive.

And that assumes you can get to the charger right away.

So how many stations will need to be along the interstate?  A stop at the gas station is done in 5 minutes, each pump servicing something like 10-15 cars an hour.  An EV station can *maybe* handle 2 per hour but the model they're describing means folks will leave their car plugged in while they go to a restaurant or shop so 2 per hour is optimistic.

Ever been in a tourist trap at peak season?  I envision the EV chargers being like the local ice cream shop in a lake town.  A line down the block and you'll be absolutely screwed as you wait in the summer heat.

I have done 12 hour drives many times, and at some point I will need to use a bathroom and get some food. I could easily stop for 30 minutes. My Dad, on the other hand, had a bladder of steel and assumed everyone else did too.

Back in the early 70s dad drove almost nonstop from California to Maryland. He only stopped for cigs, coffee, and fuel, and one short overnight stay in some godforsaken town, and that was only because the two lane road we were on kept turning into a 4 lane road due to his sleep deprivation.

We made the trip in a shade over two days in an enormous Country Squire wagon.

Good times.


Road trips with Grandpa were very different. This was back in the 60s. He would see a Stuckeys or a Howard Johnsons up ahead and say "I think the children would like some pie," which meant Grandpa would like some pie. We liked road trips with Grandpa.
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Arcade stye video games and pinball machines are a no brainer at these places. Games could be configured to charge via time or per game.

Other than sex, pinball or video games are the best ways to kill 30 minutes.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

max_pooper: optikeye: NewportBarGuy: optikeye: NewportBarGuy: LOL like the EV crowd is going to visit Cletus & Coon's General Store.

The f*ck outta here with that bullsh*t.

I'm pretty sure the EV crowd is more likely to visit a homespun store than WalMart.
However...the "EV" crowd isn't the one you should be speaking of....it's putting EV into the general public, then you're talking Walmart, Waffle House and Country Kitchen.

What. tha. fark?

I'm saying that EV's are even by your definition a 'crowd' .... something apart from the general public.
When EV's and charging stations start showing up at Waffel House, Wal Mart etc. Then you're going to get more EV's on the roads.

And that will transform the interstates...with transformed 'rest stops'.....much like Howard Johnson, the Michelin Guide, AAA guide etc...transformed vacation 'holiday inn' type travel.

Look up some things about the early interstate system and 'fast food' and even howard johnsons.
I think there might be some parallels there with EV's having to take a 'break' for recharge on a cross country trip.

What do you mean when?
[Fark user image 425x319]


Walmart isn't stupid. They're putting those in the higher density population areas with high income that have higher EV usage.

That's all a good thing.
It's still not nationwide yet for intrastate travel...even taking a Tesla coast to coast requires very meticulous road trip planning. For a comfortable daily driver with well known charge points needed for a weekender trip, fine.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course you'll pull off expecting a 30-minute recharge. But...
There's a line at each charging point three cars deep.
The front car has finished charging 45 minutes ago, but is still sitting at the charge point because Mildred is inside at the poker slots trying to come back from a losing streak. The other line, the one you're not is is moving, but yours hasn't moved at all in the last hour while y'all are still trying to locate Mildred.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or, at the very least, some contrived horror movies updated for the modern era!

//And suddenly.... THE 5G DIED TOO!
 
