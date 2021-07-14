 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Quick, Watson! The game's afoot   (bbc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The force is asking women who have had a left foot removed to come forward

Rightly so.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait! Did she get to take her severd foot home after surgery?
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that one's drifted a long way from home

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salish_​S​ea_human_foot_discoveries
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she left, defeeted.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew, if it is someone disposing of random medical waste, there could be all kinds of feet, hands, elbows, knees, organs out there...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Lord, Subby.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This will be a difficult case for the head detective.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two years ago? I suppose they have to work through these things one step at a time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's without a sole.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a weird one worthy of a BBC series that makes you think it should be over but Amazon says "Next Season" when you think everything was wrapped up.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ew, if it is someone disposing of random medical waste, there could be all kinds of feet, hands, elbows, knees, organs out there...


Heads, shoulders, knees and toes?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Two years ago? I suppose they have to work through these things one step at a time.


Username checks out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The foot's a game.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The HBO version of Cinderella is dark.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Acquired the movie rights.

Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the only real victim in this story is the dog who was denied his foot meal? Good to know.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and his character snorted the nosacane until it became troublesome for law enforcement
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 259x194]


yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eileen.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yms: Eileen.


She works at IHOP.
 
