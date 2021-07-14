 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   He's a good sleeper   (fox5ny.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How could he not feel himself being robbed?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drunk.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How could he not feel himself being robbed?


More importantly, how could he describe the men robbing him if he was asleep?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You snooze, you lose

/your wallet and laptop
 
Tenatra
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
#SHARKBAIT
 
