(WREG Memphis)   Postal worker with screwdriver goes... well, you know   (wreg.com)
26
    Misc, Crime, Assault, Tamekia Lashea Scott, postal worker, office Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors, aggravated assault, post office  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's probably not going to get that raise, now.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On break during the busiest time of day?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
IDisME
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Round and 'round?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gets farmed out to a Russian dev team and publisher, before being disowned by it creators.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why?


What is a question stabbers never ask themselves before getting stabby?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That debil vodak
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The most important part is what kind of screwdriver was it?
Flat head, Phillips, Torx, Robertson, Square, Watchmaker, Tripoint, Carpenter, Bolster, Hexagonal, or dare we say off set? Because carpentry justice matters
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: waxbeans: Why?

What is a question stabbers never ask themselves before getting stabby?


I was only able to stop being violent when I realized the people at the receiving end were not going to understand my message.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With a screwdriver? I dunno. Ya got me, pal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Screwy?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
/nailed it
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Screwy?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dammit, Hal.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Screwing around again?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImOscar: He fixes the cable?


Postal worker with screwdriver Caucasian...
 
wedelw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Postal worker with screwdriver goes... round and round ?
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x310]


Uhh, FND: "Her boss" was reportedly a "woe-man", at least at the moment of the encounter. FARK: Why bother R the FA?
 
wedelw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IDisME: 'Round and 'round?


Dammit yeah, ok, I didn't see it first time, you win.

Your prize is somewhere......
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Screwy?


He went to St Louie?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would he use an alcoholic beverage here?
 
illegal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hate crime.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why would he use an alcoholic beverage here?


Drinking problem

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
