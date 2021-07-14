 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   Hi, I would like to cash $1.4 million of legitimate postal money orders, please   (justice.gov) divider line
14
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Willie Cook.  I don't know, maybe he will get a job in the prison commissary, maybe not.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cook posted photos of stolen postal money orders on the social media app Telegram with the caption "let's eat," referring to getting paid for the postal money orders.  Cook is not a USPS employee.

How farking stupid do you have to be? This is "Richard Pryor's character in Superman III" levels of stupidity.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Cook posted photos of stolen postal money orders on the social media app Telegram with the caption "let's eat," referring to getting paid for the postal money orders.  Cook is not a USPS employee.

How farking stupid do you have to be? This is "Richard Pryor's character in Superman III" levels of stupidity.


I've decided that most criminals are stupid enough to not be capable to earn a living via non-criminal means.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My Black Shark 4 Pro was either stolen by a C&BP or USPS employee. I'm pretty butthurt about it still even though it disappeared in transit on May 7th.  Said exactly what it was on the declaration, so I can understand why they took it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

offacue: Willie Cook.  I don't know, maybe he will get a job in the prison commissary, maybe not.


Will he cook?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
don't get me going on the USPS...too many stories over the last few months in having to deal with them and numb nuts turning them into a complete mess...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stealing postal money orders?
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
retrobruce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: My Black Shark 4 Pro was either stolen by a C&BP or USPS employee. I'm pretty butthurt about it still even though it disappeared in transit on May 7th.  Said exactly what it was on the declaration, so I can understand why they took it.


Had to google to know what you were even talking about.

Think every random USPS employee knows either?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I've decided that most criminals are stupid enough to not be capable to earn a living via non-criminal means.


For the most part.
Which is why I hate people that fight funding schools.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh, I've got a billionaire uncle who doesn't trust banks
 
tlars699
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Uh, I've got a billionaire uncle who doesn't trust banks


Sure. Don't let the gym door hit you where they split you 27 minutes from now.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
subby could never be a cop with that math........
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't cross the postal inspectors.
 
