(Guardian)   Lego: "Nope. Not even a little bit"   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the assholes got what they wanted - the idea is out there now, as well as example units.

And bad actors will scan them, digitize them, and 3-D print more of them.  And the plans will be freely available to anyone on the (dark?) web.

Because it's so much fun to encourage people to kill each other.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This seems familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Smoking is cool kids!"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These F**king people! JFC!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they weren't stupid enough to use the word Lego, they might have gotten away with it.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I prefer the Sick or Murica tag here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Guns aren't toys! Also, guns are fun to play with!"
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
... and now some poor little kid will be shot because someone thought he was carrying a gun.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Asshole looks for attention, succeeds.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Most guns have only one trigger, but gun grabbers have many.
 
