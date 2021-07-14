 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Sure, blame it on the dogs   (soranews24.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Urine, Poles, Nitrogen, Mie Prefecture, Prefectures of Japan, Urination, Traffic light, tall iron pole  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a large crimson dog?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't semen destroy plumbing in a school dormitory
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like this would have happened before, if it was dog piss.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they feeding the dogs?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of like democracy in the presence of social media
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your light pole cant put up with some dog pee, your pole is bad and you should feel bad.

Where do you expect the dogs to pee? In a box?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chewd: If your light pole cant put up with some dog pee, your pole is bad and you should feel bad.

Where do you expect the dogs to pee? In a box?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
a brisk morning walk
cool air and a metal pole
my dog pees there too
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, dog pee will rust steel so fast it isn't funny. We're down to one salvaged table at the dog park due to pee, and the sun canopy legs have been patched / welded several times, and still sway in the wind. And this is only about 18 years worth of little dog pee.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Didn't semen destroy plumbing in a school dormitory


https://slate.com/technology/2016/09/​t​he-science-behind-the-hoax-can-masturb​ating-college-freshmen-clog-a-shower-d​rain.html
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Parrahs: waxbeans: Didn't semen destroy plumbing in a school dormitory

https://slate.com/technology/2016/09/t​he-science-behind-the-hoax-can-masturb​ating-college-freshmen-clog-a-shower-d​rain.html


Thank you.
/
The internet used to have useful pages like that one. That was a good read.
It's rare.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.