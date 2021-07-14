 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Judge dismisses lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises after finding that no, they actually DON'T need to warn passengers that dangling their babies out of 11th story windows could end in tragedy, since most people can figure that out on their own   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
40 minutes ago  
You know how people love to follow celebrities, right?

Old_Chief_Scott
4 minutes ago  
*slams down gavel*

NEXT CASE!!!
 
rjakobi
4 minutes ago  
So, I guess that's one LESS warning label to worry about.
 
skyotter
4 minutes ago  
Was this one of those legal-jitsu things where they had to sue *someone* in order to get an insurance payout?
 
