(Guardian)   In 2014, they bought four rabbits "The numbers were in check for maybe the first four, five years" "Then they got out of hand."... In NZ's biggest city   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in reality it's because people who lucked into millions in property are upset.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that's why it is on Fark.

That's too many rabbits and those people are nuts.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hasenpfeffer
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gorillas are never going to freeze to death in New Zealand.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's how you get Night of the Lepus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That sounds like a delicious problem to deal with.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now the bears have something to wipe their arse
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bring in the Mongolian eagle cavalry to resolve this adorable infestation!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As she talks, more than 100 pigeons stud the powerline over the property, like some kind of omen.
"Yeah," Lewis says. "We feed the pigeons as well."

Alright, at some point public nuisance laws should be brought.  Plus, if these nut jobs are upset that their rabbits are being killed by cats, maybe they shouldn't have had 400+ of a prey animal that is known for exponential growth in the first place...
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Plague | Father Ted | Season 2 Episode 6 | Full Episode
Youtube 3PHY-jNH76A
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only there were an age-old adage they could have been warned by....
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uncoveror: hasenpfeffer


Fark user imageView Full Size


see what you did there
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
King Arthur will take care of the bunnies.
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<-- FREE CAT FOOD
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude, the phrase is "breeding like rabbits" for a reason.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



It's Always Bunny Rush Hour on This Japanese Island
Youtube 6nBs_yRqg4w


Welcome to Bunny Island, Japan
 
