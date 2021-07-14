 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Two men found dead at Gianni Versace mansion in Miami. This is not almost a repeat from July 15, 1997   (tmz.com) divider line
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Money on two guys partying and ODing - no foul play.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good gawd, y'all.

Is there anybody left who hasn't died at the Versace mansion?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is the gayest double suicide ever.

I mean, not that there is anything wrong with it....well...the gay part at least.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Clearly the killer has been in the house chilling since 1997. I'm surprised nobody has seen him!
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe 25 years ago they missed two bodies? We are talking about Dade County, not exactly the hotbed of police quality.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can you od on poppers?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Todorojo: Good gawd, y'all. Is there anybody left who hasn't died at the Versace mansion?


There is one survivor but he's locked in an eternal time loop.
Key & Peele - Continental Breakfast
Youtube st21dIMaGMs
 
king of vegas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"not almost a repeat"

That's a headache-inducing combination of words
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seein' Romeo and Julio down by the pool bar.
Sounds like you Oh-Deed, t'wain't the Corona.
You were Romeo and Julio down by the pool bar.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goddamn the gays throw the best farking parties.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On Eve of Gianni's Murder Anniversary


come on TMZ, you disappoint me. It's his murderversary
 
Biledriver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe it's ha-ha-ha-haunted!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: That is the gayest double suicide ever.

I mean, not that there is anything wrong with it....well...the gay part at least.


Pretty sure I saw this movie and it was actually a double murder:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Todorojo: Good gawd, y'all.

Is there anybody left who hasn't died at the Versace mansion?


I was gonna say Donatella but I just saw a recent picture of her and now I'm not so sure.
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police said that while both bodies were declared dead at the scene, they both looked fabulous.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, thats a terrible idea for a new fragrance

Death, by Versace
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Man, thats a terrible idea for a new fragrance

Death, by Versace


Still better than Brut, by Faberge
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As always, NRBQ ahead of their time.

Housekeeping
Youtube C8XvJK-WO24


"I don't care if you're dead
You're gonna get out of bed
I'm gonna get in your room
So make way for the vacuum..."
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had to look up Gianni Versace. Not that into gay fashion.
 
