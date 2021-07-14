 Skip to content
(Fark)   "If the novels are still being read in 50 years, no one is ever going to say: 'What's great about that sixth book is that he met his deadline'" ―George R.R. Martin. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Still Waiting For That Sixth Book Edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's July 14, and you know what that means!  Yes, it's National Tape Measure Day, but more importantly, we're down to the final few weeks for submissions for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology! Submissions will close on July 31, so get those stories to us!

On a personal writing progress report, the upcoming deadline has actually, finally, spurred me into some kind of action. I'd so far managed to get six or seven starts of stories, none of which felt right, and discarded them all but finally found something that's horrible enough to stick in my mind. Well, it's horror, it's supposed to be horrible. Anyway, whether or not I can get this done in time is the question. Wish me luck!
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If the novels are still being read in 50 years, no one is ever going to say: 'What's great about that sixth book is that he met his deadline'" ―George R.R. Martin.

GRRM knows this is bullshiat.  Timing matters.  The Harry Potter books are not uniquely brilliant writing.  But what made them iconic was the generation that grew up with them - literally grew up alongside Harry and the gang.  Imagine how different that experience would have been if JK had put out 5 bangers that enthralled a generation, then just stopped, then did all of the TERFy, Tweety crap she's done for the last decade, and only after that she closed out the series with books 6 and 7.  Would anybody still care about Horcruxes and elder wands and shiat?  Probably someone.  Pro'lly.

I've carried around a PS2 memory card since about 1998, through close to 15 moves, because it's got a FFX save file I had put about 120 hours into, but decided to take a break from before taking on the final boss.  I'm definitely going to get back to that one day.  Except, I'm not.  I know it.  Because timing matters.
 
Monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paging Patrick Rothfuss...Mr. Rothfuss to the white courtesy phone.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm in the middle of writing up a workplace harassment lawsuit. Hopefully, this will be my highest-paying writing so far.

Strong letter to follow.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somebody is going to finish your book George.  If you die first, whatever scraps you leave behind will be tweaked and added upon and released.  Is that what you want George?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've written a crapload for the novel I'm working on. Now I'm trying to figure out if it can be split into two books.

Problem is, it's pretty much cumulative. No one's going to be able to follow the second book without reading the first.

Anyone ever had to slice up their babies like that? Any suggestions?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Aren't we all glad that he finished before he died?"

Or: "I think that Brandon Sanderson did an excellent job of finishing for George R.R. Martin"...
 
HalEmmerich
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Very curious when that quote happened. Being very generously 5 years late(if he'd taken as long on 6 as he did 4 and 5) matters a bit George. Given how quickly GoT seemed to disappear from pop culture after season 8, honestly seems like he may have missed his window.

/If it comes out I still expect it'll do well
//Not nearly as well as it could have anyway
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monkey: Paging Patrick Rothfuss...Mr. Rothfuss to the white courtesy phone.


This. I was told it was already written and just being edited. I was told this many years ago.

I am glad Jim Butcher's back at it. I was so used to his methodical and timely delivery it hurt. I'm glad he's gotten his personal life back and is producing again. The last two Dresden novels (really one big-un) were fantastic and I'm really looking forward to what comes next.

12349876: Somebody is going to finish your book George.  If you die first, whatever scraps you leave behind will be tweaked and added upon and released.  Is that what you want George?


HBO finished the books for him. He's never going back to them. It's already over and he's fine with that, based on his actions.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sorceror: I've written a crapload for the novel I'm working on. Now I'm trying to figure out if it can be split into two books.

Problem is, it's pretty much cumulative. No one's going to be able to follow the second book without reading the first.

Anyone ever had to slice up their babies like that? Any suggestions?


Write some more and make it a trilogy.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Around 2000, I met Jean Auel at a convention and told her that I hoped to live long enough to see the conclusion to the Earth's Children series.  I explained that the men in my family tended to die around 50.  She told me that she also hoped to live long enough to finish the series. But, we both made it.
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had a novel kicking around my head for about a decade. Two nights ago, I wrote the first paragraph of a novel I'd really like to read. Then about a thousand words of crap. I'm going to jump to the parts I know I can write and hopefully they will lead me out of the valley of crap.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My work schedule has been turned around (working mornings instead of afternoons ATM), in a way that I think will give me more time to write, especially now that I've gotten used to getting up so much earlier. I'm going to be gone a lot of the last week of August, so I'd better get as much of it finished as I can before I leave.

This year's submission is going to be another Dan Daniels/Necco Wafers story. Dan, back on Earth, is looking to connect with this universe's version of the woman he fell in love with the alternate universe version of, but trying to make it look natural to the one from his universe. While also battling a subtle alien plot to pull off the Ultimate Troll.

Next step is to re-read my old stories to get myself in the right headspace and also recall smaller details. Now the real question: Do I want to continue my completely meaningless tradition that started by accident of starting every new story at a different coffee shop, or just do the sane thing and start this one at home?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nuuu: then did all of the TERFy, Tweety crap she's done


Im always slightly amused to hear people try and drag her for having totally legitimate opinions on this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

palelizard: HBO finished the books for him. He's never going back to them. It's already over and he's fine with that, based on his actions.


The problem is is that he is a much better writer than the HBO writers are.
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sorceror: I've written a crapload for the novel I'm working on. Now I'm trying to figure out if it can be split into two books.

Problem is, it's pretty much cumulative. No one's going to be able to follow the second book without reading the first.

Anyone ever had to slice up their babies like that? Any suggestions?


I don't think that's unreasonable. You shouldn't start your reading with "Part 2".

However, if you're looking at two slim novels versus one fat one and really don't want the fat one, you could pad the second with flashbacks/reminiscing/restating/etc.

"Hey, Protagonist B, do you remember when X happened?"
"Of course, Protagonist A. That was right before Y and Z. Why?"
"Well, I've been having recurring dreams about it, and I need to talk about how it made me feel."
"Sure, but we did that."
"Yeah, but people talk about old shiat they've already talked about all the time."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: "Aren't we all glad that he finished before he died?"

Or: "I think that Brandon Sanderson did an excellent job of finishing for George R.R. Martin"...


I bet Sanderson has a made a few rough drafts already. I wasn't crazy about how he finished The Wheel of Time but he did an okay job wrapping it up. Jordan at least had the excuse of being dead for not finishing it himself.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or you could be a Cormac McCarthy fan, waiting for an 87 year old man to finally finish Passengers
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Strike while the iron is hot.

You don't see those "Naked Chicks on  Horses Fending Off Dragons" murals on the side of vans anymore, do you?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GRRM won't finish another book in the SOIAF series.  He hasn't written a good book over over 20 years and he knows is.  He got the cushy contract with HBO to write some terrible series' so he knows he's set.  We won't see another book in the series from him.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nuuu: "If the novels are still being read in 50 years, no one is ever going to say: 'What's great about that sixth book is that he met his deadline'" ―George R.R. Martin.

GRRM knows this is bullshiat.  Timing matters.  The Harry Potter books are not uniquely brilliant writing.  But what made them iconic was the generation that grew up with them - literally grew up alongside Harry and the gang.  Imagine how different that experience would have been if JK had put out 5 bangers that enthralled a generation, then just stopped, then did all of the TERFy, Tweety crap she's done for the last decade, and only after that she closed out the series with books 6 and 7.  Would anybody still care about Horcruxes and elder wands and shiat?  Probably someone.  Pro'lly.

I've carried around a PS2 memory card since about 1998, through close to 15 moves, because it's got a FFX save file I had put about 120 hours into, but decided to take a break from before taking on the final boss.  I'm definitely going to get back to that one day.  Except, I'm not.  I know it.  Because timing matters.


I beat Dragon Warrior 3 for the NES during lockdown. 20 Years late.
 
