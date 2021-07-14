Fark NotNewsletter: Get your w00tstout on with Drew

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-07-14 3:14:49 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
We've got a new thing that is quite an overhaul of an old thing that I'll talk more about it next week's NotNewsletter - but if you want to see it sooner, we'll be launching it to TotalFarkers tomorrow afternoon! Stay tuned for a TotalFark Discussion thread on that, we could use some eyes on the project. It's been awhile coming. Everyone else gets to find out in next week's NotNewsletter.
The Fark News Livestream returns Thursday at 5:30 p.m. We've been on a hell of a roll for the last two weeks, and this week is shaping up to be another banner week in weird.
Also on Thursday at 7 p.m., if you happen to live near or in Lexington, KY, I'll be hosting a W00tstout tapping at Mr Brews Taphouse over near the Meijer on Reynolds Road. Come join us - but if you're unvaccinated, stay the hell home. Dallan's going to make an appearance too for you livestream folks since he lives in the next neighborhood over from there.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Tom Marvolo Bombadil made note of the symbols in a headline about an off-duty cop getting himself knocked out
Walker pointed out one of the many problems with a bathroom in a real estate listing
Creepy Lurker Guy was confused by a Fark headline about Burger King
Kubo predicted what could happen when GrubHub starts using driverless robots from Russian tech company Yandex in Philadelphia
aagrajag shared a story about having a bad flu as a child
vudukungfu was confused about who Stephen Dorff is
UberDave described singer Dua Lipa's background
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class accepted blame for fireworks for Ocean City, Maryland's July Fourth show going off in the morning
homeless_need_help figured out the problem when a woman claimed her husband was threatening divorce over her father's teasing
darth sunshine showed a man defending his use of racial slurs
Smart:
arrogantbastich shared a story about selfish jerks who still haven't learned
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class told us about a dirtbag big bank that got too greedy
wademh gave a great explanation of how the Epsilon COVID-19 variant resists some of the antibodies in vaccinated people, and how the immune system fights back
Adolf Oliver Nipples shared a personal story to remind us to always use protection
Felgraf explained why so many people dislike Elon Musk
Target Builder reiterated the reason it's important to stop the spread of COVID-19
Dinjiin looked at who's using most of the water in Nevada
Lsherm told us about a friend who works for Amazon
CSB Sunday Morning: Summer road trips
Smart: ProcrastinationStation told us about road trips with dad driving, mom knitting, and a sister putting on a show
Funny: Recoil Therapy nearly freaked out as an approaching driver did something strange and kind of spooky
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
AdmirableSnackbar explained why the Israeli Defense Forces joined the rescue and recovery effort in Surfside
First New Username In Many Years told us about Kevin Sorbo's academic accolades
duppy figured out the real reason why so many women won't date Trumpers
scottydoesntknow translated Kevin Sorbo's message
BizarreMan looked at how it worked out for someone who was afraid to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Politics Smart:
Chariset responded to a tweet that said "the Bible and the Constitution are not supposed to be separate"
diIdo tontine addressed cancel culture's attack on Captain America
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class looked at how Hobby Lobby walks the walk
Ishkur shared a story about how Michael Cohen should've known what Trump is from the very beginning
This Is Bold Text had a suggestion on what to do about the Q conspiracy believer in your life
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
zeon wanted "The Price is Right" to award the best prize ever
markie_farkie hoped to win something to help with an upcoming party
RedZoneTuba hired a very good decorator
RedZoneTuba served some coffee to Abby Normal
Yammering_Splat_Vector created a cocktail for Farkers on a budget
FarkingIceHole revealed that it wasn't breaking the world record that Karsten Warholm was reacting to
RedZoneTuba found a new renaissance festival sponsor
Yammering_Splat_Vector wasn't ready to commit on a new pet
RedZoneTuba gave this gargoyle a bit of an update
west.la.lawyer made one cat's day even worse than it already was
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell vol. 9: Let The Sun Shine
This one ended in a tie with sxacho's high school art project and Squid_for_Brains' eclipsing shadows
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell vol. 10: The Moon's Time To Shine. SHOW us an art creation you've made featuring the moon at center stage, or you can create moon art especially for this, and TELL us about it. Any medium allowed. Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contest before. Be sure to tell us about its inspiration, materials or backstory, etc.
Farktography: Bang 2
This contest ended in a tie between DorisLessingCat's waterfall scene and Herb Utsmelz's Brood XIX bug
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, with only one quiztaker making the 1000 club. Top honors go to jurisenpai, who leads the pack with 1047, followed by vonster in second with 937 and Denjiro in third with 926. Texa$ made fourth with 915, and Auntie Cheesus rounds out the top five with 911.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what Alan Shepard took with him in his first flight into space to prove to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale that he was indeed the same person who took off from the launching pad 100 miles away a mere 15 minutes previously. Since there was no way for the observers to make this same trip in that short time, they had to have another way of proving it. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that the French guys handed Shepard a US $1 bill, and then verified the serial numbers with observers at the end of the flight via radio to prove that he was himself. This same system was used with a $1 bill for all of the early American space programs.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about lidar technology. 85% of quiztakers knew that laser-based radar technology is used mainly in the self-driving automobile sector, as itt helps computers be aware of their surroundings. Personally, I think they should choose a better name, perhaps one without "lie" in it, if they want me to trust it.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about who Disney had signed on to star in their upcoming "Tower of Terror" movie based on the theme park ride. Only 46% of quiztakers knew that Scarlet Johansson had two Oscar nominations under her belt, for "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" and will star in the upcoming flick. Benedict Cumberbatch has only one, for "The Imitation Game."
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about what Proctor & Gamble would be sending up to the space station. 80% of quiztakers knew that NASA would soon be experimenting with a special formulation of Tide laundry detergent, as currently astronauts are like teenagers in that they wear their clothes until either the sleeves no longer bend or the legs try to crawl away when they go to put them on. The P&G people hope that a new low-water usage detergent can also be useful here on the ground in areas with troubled water supplies.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
