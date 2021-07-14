 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Criminal mastermind's plot to hire a hitman to murder his girlfriend and her family and then pin it all on Black Lives Matter is, shockingly, not successful   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida tag too busy checking for failing condos?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand. He was going to try to say that the Black Lives Matter movement had called some sort of major meeting at their organizational headquarters, which I assume is located somewhere near the International Antifa Headquarters, and their highest generals and other leaders had together decided that this woman and her family were too dangerous to their movement and had to be executed?

I mean, I guess that's at least as likely as finding an actual hitman through the internet or by asking your friends and acquaintances, but still. Seems a bit on the far-fetched side.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need stricter planetary immigration laws to keep undesirables from the outer solar system from coming to Earth.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: We need stricter planetary immigration laws to keep undesirables from the outer solar system from coming to Earth.


What are you talking about, out in the wide expanses of the outer system is where the Real Solarians live, self reliant and bootstrappy. It's those inner system types you gotta keep an eye on, always looking for handouts from big Sol and blaring their radio signals all over the place.
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've tried to hire Antifa, instead.

/s
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the dude is black.

Nice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be surprising if it was revealed the hit man was hired on Craigslist.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.



This him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was arrested last year on charges of murder for hire, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess
seriously do they make these up on the spot? was he a Satanist as well?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Carson?
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?


That woman was the first person he asked to make the hit. She OD'd and the cops apparently looked thru her phone and saw incriminating messages. So then the cops recruited another junkie who knew both of them, to be an informant and restart the plot.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know my one cousin thinks BLM, antifa, the Gettys, the Rothschilds and colonel Sanders are after him. He is just that important you know, he played high school football and got thrown out of the army.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?


Reading between the lines, it is hard to find good help nowadays, so he went and did it himself.

People, relationships end. It hurts. It sucks. Get drunk, get pissed, go on a bender, take a Vegas trip. Don't kill anyone. Killing will only make your life suck more.

Take this instance - after he killed someone - presumably his ex, or her sister, the article doesn't say - he still wasn't together with his ex, and now he's going to go to jail.

A desirable drug dealer like him could surely have found someone else...
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd have gotten away with it if he pinned the blame on PETA.

Those guys will kill ANYONE.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I know my one cousin thinks BLM, antifa, the Gettys, the Rothschilds and colonel Sanders are after him. He is just that important you know, he played high school football and got thrown out of the army.


Well, getting thrown out of the army was part of the plot.

And they probably sabotaged his promising football career, too.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's more pathetic - that right-wing media outlets have so warped perceptions of reality in this country that he thought cops would believe his story that rampaging gangs of BLM activists are roaming Palm Beach in search of random white trash to murder, or that there was a non-zero chance that he'd find cops that wouldbelieve it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?


It seems the part that was foiled was the part where he was supposed to get away with it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThrillaManilla: UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?

That woman was the first person he asked to make the hit. She OD'd and the cops apparently looked thru her phone and saw incriminating messages. So then the cops recruited another junkie who knew both of them, to be an informant and restart the plot.


Let's be honest, this guy was the type to date a 20 year old at 52 and decided mass murder was appropriate when her family disagreed.

He was totally still trying to find a hitman when the cops got involved. This wasn't a case of them manufacturing crime in the numerous legal ways they do, this guy was eventually going to kill them.


This also kinda disproves the "anyone with enough prep time could do what Batman does" level of argument. See when you give a complete idiot infinite prep time and resources they'll do an even more stupider plan but now it's more complex with more points of failure. As seen here when he asked multiple people to help him murder three people. There was at least a third person who told the FBI "Yeah we asked me to kill these people"
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: ThrillaManilla: UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?

That woman was the first person he asked to make the hit. She OD'd and the cops apparently looked thru her phone and saw incriminating messages. So then the cops recruited another junkie who knew both of them, to be an informant and restart the plot.

Let's be honest, this guy was the type to date a 20 year old at 52 and decided mass murder was appropriate when her family disagreed.

He was totally still trying to find a hitman when the cops got involved. This wasn't a case of them manufacturing crime in the numerous legal ways they do, this guy was eventually going to kill them.


This also kinda disproves the "anyone with enough prep time could do what Batman does" level of argument. See when you give a complete idiot infinite prep time and resources they'll do an even more stupider plan but now it's more complex with more points of failure. As seen here when he asked multiple people to help him murder three people. There was at least a third person who told the FBI "Yeah we asked me to kill these people"


Everyone knows you gotta get at least 3 quotes...
how else are you going to get them to bid against each other?
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no, you have to pin it on "All Lives Matter"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I know my one cousin thinks BLM, antifa, the Gettys, the Rothschilds and colonel Sanders are after him. He is just that important you know, he played high school football and got thrown out of the army.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Professional hitmen usually avoid insane clients.  They're prime for snitching and will believe any conspiracy theory a detective may feed them.   There's probably an annual contest for the worst one.
 
Sentient
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, minor point of order, but... if you're actively trying to kill someone, are they really still your "girlfriend"? Seems like the relationship may have ended before reaching that point.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?


Yes. Based on several other articles, because none of them seem to be written competently, the woman who was found dead died of a drug overdose, but had been arrested by the police a few days before and while in custody had told police that Slater was trying to train her to kill his "ex-girlfriend." His ex-girlfriend who worked as a stripper and was arrested for domestic violence against him a couple of years ago. Oh, and he also has a wife and three kids?

I dunno, it's all extremely Florida.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.


He's not:

thegrio.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]


https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits​-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]

https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474


The video is unrelated to the article. I don't know why it's there. It's about a guy with a different name in a different city who molested a child, and I guess also tried to hire a killer?
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NobleHam: dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]

https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474

The video is unrelated to the article. I don't know why it's there. It's about a guy with a different name in a different city who molested a child, and I guess also tried to hire a killer?


Oh, I didnt listen to the audio. My bad.  Sorry everybody.

But the original story links to that Latin Times story so I assumed they were related...?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've said many times that stupid can fark us over just as much as competent evil can, but having said that, in some contexts, it's a good thing that so many of them are so farking stupid.

Like this context. Must have been the easiest interrogation since the last time Ex-President Useless farkwad was questioned about something.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]

https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474

The video is unrelated to the article. I don't know why it's there. It's about a guy with a different name in a different city who molested a child, and I guess also tried to hire a killer?

Oh, I didnt listen to the audio. My bad.  Sorry everybody.

But the original story links to that Latin Times story so I assumed they were related...?


The article is related, but some intern decided to attach a video about Deonte Taylor at the top because I guess they didn't have any videos or pictures for the actual story.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]

https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474


Nope.   That's some guy from St. Louis.   It is odd that they would put his mug on the top of a story about  some white dude in Florida.   But I just checked.  That video is now replaced with one of Biden doing something.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NobleHam: dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]

https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474

The video is unrelated to the article. I don't know why it's there. It's about a guy with a different name in a different city who molested a child, and I guess also tried to hire a killer?

Oh, I didnt listen to the audio. My bad.  Sorry everybody.

But the original story links to that Latin Times story so I assumed they were related...?

The article is related, but some intern decided to attach a video about Deonte Taylor at the top because I guess they didn't have any videos or pictures for the actual story.


Roger that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: dothemath: NobleHam: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

He's not:

[thegrio.com image 704x396]

https://www.latintimes.com/man-admits-​hiring-undercover-agent-kill-woman-and​-her-family-477474

Nope.   That's some guy from St. Louis.   It is odd that they would put his mug on the top of a story about  some white dude in Florida.   But I just checked.  That video is now replaced with one of Biden doing something.


Yeah, I fu*ked up.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NobleHam: UltimaCS: Authorities began investigating Slater in February 2020 after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the Everglades National Park in Miami, the complaint states.

So, was his plan foiled or not?

Yes. Based on several other articles, because none of them seem to be written competently, the woman who was found dead died of a drug overdose, but had been arrested by the police a few days before and while in custody had told police that Slater was trying to train her to kill his "ex-girlfriend." His ex-girlfriend who worked as a stripper and was arrested for domestic violence against him a couple of years ago. Oh, and he also has a wife and three kids?

I dunno, it's all extremely Florida.


While I gave you a Funny, let's not sell the other states short, this could have easily happened in Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, Utah, Oregon, New Jersey, really anywhere in the U.S. Every state has idiots like these, people who yap about the danger of Black Lives Matter while plotting to induce their current girlfriend to murder an ex-girlfriend while (probably) not paying child support to an ex-wife. Self-awareness and moral consistency is not their strong suit.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dave0821: was arrested last year on charges of murder for hire, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess
seriously do they make these up on the spot? was he a Satanist as well?


Oh, I have a feeling of you go trolling through his past you'll find out he's an old-fashioned criminal. For him blaming BLM would just be a way to get Whitey McRacist to look elsewhere. Doubly true if the victims were black as well so McRacist can just go, "Pffft, more black on black crime. BLM SUCKS BAK TEH BLUE!!"
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Daniel Slater, 51, of Jupiter

Yeah, that sounds like the place someone would try to pull something like this.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.


Not sure if you are trolling or looked at the negatives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cautionflag: dothemath: And the dude is black.

Nice.

Not sure if you are trolling or looked at the negatives.

[Fark user image 704x396]


Read up a few posts.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dang, don't walk away and come back and post without checking. I wasn't even the second to mention it.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not going to RTFA because I've worn out my shocked face and the one I ordered from Amazon hasn't arrived yet.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Extra dumb points awarded for thinking "BLM" is the kind of international criminal organization that would put out a hit on some rando chick and her family and leave the bodies in a swamp just because.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cepson: Should've tried to hire Antifa, instead.

/s


There's no way he could ever possibly beat what Eric Prince pays.
 
