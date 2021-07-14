 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   You know, this article's sub-head could probably be re-written a bunch of different ways and still be true: America venerates __________, but doesn't really understand what it does   (slate.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Iraq War, United States Department of Defense, Military, Armed forces, Gulf War, U.S. military, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Media organizations  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 5:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religion
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Constitution.
John Cena.
Proctologists.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spam
 
hinten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
venereal
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stock market.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to keep the poors from having easy access to college and healthcare or we won't have enough people to sign up to become Brave Patriots™.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the clitoris
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans venerate America but don't really understand what it does.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Israel
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll go further and say the military is venerated to the extent that people don't understand what they do. The people who venerate them are the people who don't understand what they do. The people who DO understand what the military do not venerate them.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sparkle motion.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news media
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donuts?
NATO?
Electricity?
Can openers?
In-laws?

...checks article....
Damn, one of those was almost correct
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US constitution
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was like listening to my daughter; "Wow, Texas is really big, why are diamonds so shiny, did you see J-Lo?"
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
money
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: I'll go further and say the military is venerated to the extent that people don't understand what they do. The people who venerate them are the people who don't understand what they do. The people who DO understand what the military do not venerate them.


What does the military do?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American military make sure that any "conflict" with any other nation/state player is done on their soil. Not American soil.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for America when it is defending America, which is almost never.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yes, the US lurched HARD into nationalism and patriotism after 9/11. It not only never went back, but now the military budget is consuming a huge chunk of the US Government budget. It is in schools, sports, everywhere. Bush Jr inched us closer to Trump. January 6 is inching us closer to ______.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: The American military make sure that any "conflict" with any other nation/state player is done on their soil. Not American soil.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Fara Clark: The American military make sure that any "conflict" with any other nation/state player is done on their soil. Not American soil.

[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x328]
[Fark user image image 425x223]


And the result was nuking one country, and occupying another for 20 yrs...
The military is for breaking things and killing people when other means don't work.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My concern is that the military has become the one-and-only go-to organization within the U.S. Government, no matter what the actual need or desired end result might be.  Humanitarian crisis?  Deploy the troops.  Pandemic? Deploy the troops.  Famine?  Deploy the troops.  The Department of Defense has taken on so many more roles than it was ever intended to have and it continues to do so.  I can see a U.S. in the not-too-distant future where the Department of Defense is the only Federal agency overseeing every one of the functions of government.  ...and that's scary.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Philly Cheesesteaks
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Fara Clark: The American military make sure that any "conflict" with any other nation/state player is done on their soil. Not American soil.

[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x328]
[Fark user image image 425x223]


Another thing.
It wasn't the Afghani government that launched the 911 attacks, but the attack on Pearl Harbor was a Japanese government sanction action.
 
Ant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Free Market
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Twenty straight years of fellating the Pentagon, and they take a breather.  Now it's the "lowest level of support in twenty years".
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Americans venerate America but don't really understand what it does.


THAT.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.