(KTLA Los Angeles)   Trained spotters on the ground to herd them into cul-de-sacs and contain them, while aerial units fly snipers with vaccine darts to inoculate the brain washed masses from above? And how about that chem-trail idea that was posted last week?   (ktla.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like its time for JadeHelm 16 and round all the unvaxxed into FEMA Walmarts and deliver the vaccines using BlueBell trucks.

Take over Texas while we're at it, for good measure.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I suppose the best way to get folks to take the vaccine, willingly, is tell that they're taking COVID-19 shots. Just injecting the virus straight to show their devotion to God and Trump.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aerosolize the vaccine.

"I don't believe in vaccines."

OK

*sprays face*
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Allen Pan solved this problem six months ago:
How to Vaccinate Anti-Vaxxers
Youtube vEJ8lElvhVU
 
tlars699
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I suppose the best way to get folks to take the vaccine, willingly, is tell that they're taking COVID-19 shots. Just injecting the virus straight to show their devotion to God and Trump.


"You wouldn't want to infect Trump again, would you? Right before his 2024 campaign? Your treatment of Trump makes Baby Jesus cry. May God have mercy on you."
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I suppose the best way to get folks to take the vaccine, willingly, is tell that they're taking COVID-19 shots. Just injecting the virus straight to show their devotion to God and Trump.


You magnificent bastard. That might just work!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Make the vaccine card a requirement for renewing your phone plan or internet...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No admittance to NASCAR, pro-rasslin or gun shows without proof of vaccination.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What Trained spotters might look like.

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Vaccine challenge on Tik Tok. You have to get a shot from all 3 companies
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Make the vaccine card a requirement for renewing your phone plan or internet...


They like voter ID laws so much why don't we make the vaccine card the only acceptable ID for voting!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DO IT NOW!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Airplane Movie Counter Point clip
Youtube Pn0WdJx-Wkw
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Somaticasual: Make the vaccine card a requirement for renewing your phone plan or internet...

They like voter ID laws so much why don't we make the vaccine card the only acceptable ID for voting!


Oh that would make their heads explode!
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They'll eventually get infected. Let 'em.

Then they'll be immune for a while, and with only a small 10-20% chance of long-haul symptoms. The ones who live, anyway.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I suppose the best way to get folks to take the vaccine, willingly, is tell that they're taking COVID-19 shots. Just injecting the virus straight to show their devotion to God and Trump.


They don't have the guts.  They're all talk.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*ck'em.  More lung transplants to those who deserve them.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just pipe it in at indoor concerts. wrestling events, home, gun and boat shows and Trump rallies.

Carpet bomb crop dust the stands a county fair shows.

Declare that they also cure all STDs. Watch the demand soar.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Given that a good proportion of those fully vaxed 4 months prior will become asymptomatic Delta spreaders, I can't help but wonder aloud if Fauci is weaponizing his vaccinated fanclub against his persistent anti-vax critics by denying the first vaxed access to boosters.  Explains why the CDC stopped tracking breakthrough infections in May.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Approve the damn vaccines for the kids already and let the farking antivaxxers die already.

Stop trying to vaccinate scumbags. Send vaccines to other countries that want them. I rather save 1000 cubans than 10 million republicans.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Vaccine challenge on Tik Tok. You have to get a shot from all 3 companies


YES! Absolutely, yes! The lemmings on TikTok have responded to all sorts of idiotic challenges, so some kind of appealing variation of a vaccine challenge would easily boost the numbers if the task could go viral.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Declare that they also cure all STDs. Watch the demand soar.


Oh no, wait, can't do that, that would be bad, some white people already ruined that option.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sleze: What Trained spotters might look like.

[i.cbc.ca image 850x478]


came for kelly macdonald.

again.
 
