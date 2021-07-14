 Skip to content
(Vice)   If life gives you lemons, make lemonade. If life gives you toxic lakes, make batteries   (vice.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know if I'd call the Salton Sea a lake but holy sh*t. I saw this the other day. This will not help the ecological disaster that is unfolding there. 1 in 4 people in Imperial Valley have asthma and as it dries out, it will spread and send those toxins to LA, San Diego Yuma and possibly Phoenix and Tucson. It's insane that they want to double down on the destruction of that region.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If life gives you lemons, find the guy life gave vodka.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, I've been thinking. When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade! Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons; what am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down... with the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If life gives you lemons, rub the juice of them in the paper cuts of your enemies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: Alright, I've been thinking. When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade! Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons; what am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down... with the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!


😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🏽
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: If life gives you lemons, find the guy life gave vodka.


Then find a guy who has sugar, a guy who has instant coffee grounds the dip both coffee and sugar in a slice of lemon. Put the lemon in your mouth don't bite till you take a shot and abracadabra you're feeling and tasting something I used to do in college.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of making use of the world around us is heretical to the liberal.  We should do nothing but stare at nature from our caves. Even a bone through the nose is inappropriate appropriation and exploitation. At least that's the message I've been getting from folks using phones and PCs.  But hey, at least the ink on the box your bundle of rare earth minerals came in is made from free range volunteer soy and the blood of people from red states.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long the project would last. The amount of lithium in the Salton Sea can't nearly be as high as the mine in Nevada, right?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark do people gripe about free lemons? A fresh squeeze of lemon makes an ice water delicious. Finishing off sautéed fish in the saucepan...  Marinating chicken for grilling...  lemons, olive oil and garlic make just about anything taste good. If life gives you lemons either say "thank you" or shut the fark up.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: Alright, I've been thinking. When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade! Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons; what am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down... with the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!


I read that in J.K. Simmons' voice.

/Then I went back and read it again in Chris Pratt's voice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: shut the fark up.


That is actually the point of the lemon thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Why the fark do people gripe about free lemons? A fresh squeeze of lemon makes an ice water delicious. Finishing off sautéed fish in the saucepan...  Marinating chicken for grilling...  lemons, olive oil and garlic make just about anything taste good. If life gives you lemons either say "thank you" or shut the fark up.


That's actually the point of telling people to make lemonade
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Salton Sea is not a great movie. But it's a pretty entertaining one if you're in the right frame of mind.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a Drexel: The idea of making use of the world around us is heretical to the liberal.  We should do nothing but stare at nature from our caves. Even a bone through the nose is inappropriate appropriation and exploitation. At least that's the message I've been getting from folks using phones and PCs.  But hey, at least the ink on the box your bundle of rare earth minerals came in is made from free range volunteer soy and the blood of people from red states.


So which bored mod are you?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [Fark user image image 425x272]

If life gives you lemons, rub the juice of them in the paper cuts of your enemies.


Truly, that is best in life.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I have nothing to add on topic so here is a reminder that Millennials just suck.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fish is getting so expensive and I only use lemons on fish. I would like a different fruit or condiment.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alice_600: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: If life gives you lemons, find the guy life gave vodka.

Then find a guy who has sugar, a guy who has instant coffee grounds the dip both coffee and sugar in a slice of lemon. Put the lemon in your mouth don't bite till you take a shot and abracadabra you're feeling and tasting something I used to do in college.


Look we all did crazy shiat in college but... why that?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought when life gave you toxic lakes, you made Kentucky.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If life gives you lemons, make cat helmets
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: If life gives you lemons, make cat helmets
[Fark user image image 425x318]


❤😁😊😂👍🏽😆
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, you're toxic.
BUT YOU CAN ALWAYS BE TOXICER
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Saiga410: Alright, I've been thinking. When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade! Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons; what am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who's gonna burn your house down... with the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!

I read that in J.K. Simmons' voice.

/Then I went back and read it again in Chris Pratt's voice.


Read it in Rocket's voice
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When life gives you lemons, have a party.
 
buntz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I been thinken'. when life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade!! get mad! I dont want your damn lemons! demand to see life's manager! Do you know who I am?!? I'm the man who's gonna' burn your house down! with the lemons!
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why anyone thinks that a lithium mine would be worse than the environmental disaster we already created there. Literally it sounds like "Hey, we accidentally created this reservoir of toxic shiat, let's take some useful toxic shiat pit of there."

I don't have any sympathy for anyone who is still living there. It's been hazardous to your health for years.

My wife and her parents before her would just load everyone up in their car when things were dangerous and stop and live where their car broke down. Because if it is dangerous to raise kids there, you leave. You go elsewhere and make a new life for yourself however you can.

It always amazes me when I read articles crying over how something has to be done at the Salton Sea to make it better. It was never anything that could be "saved." Its destiny was set the moment the water ceased cascading out of the Colorado. Those migratory birds will be gone sooner rather than later because they won't be able to get food there as the salts concentrate further. If there are no alternative sites for them either their routes must change or those populations will die no matter what we do. So I don't see them as a reason to not do something.

Every option we have to combat climate change will result in disruption. Some of that disruption will happen here in the US. It's best that it be in a place that is soon to be uninhabitable regardless of what we do. Any damage done out there would be minimized by the fact that it's already damaged and turned toxic. There's nothing worse that this mining operation could do than we have already done.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I don't know if I'd call the Salton Sea a lake but holy sh*t. I saw this the other day. This will not help the ecological disaster that is unfolding there. 1 in 4 people in Imperial Valley have asthma and as it dries out, it will spread and send those toxins to LA, San Diego Yuma and possibly Phoenix and Tucson. It's insane that they want to double down on the destruction of that region.


If you scroll past the MINING BAD!!! in the article you'll see that they're going to extract the lithium from underground brine in a geothermal reservoir, with the effluent going back down to where it came from. It's incidental that this happens to be taking place in an already-polluted area.

"CTR will deploy a direct lithium extraction process to recover lithium from the brine using clean energy and steam and ion exchange technology and all brine is returned to the geothermal reservoir (minus the lithium) within one hour," a CTR spokesperson said.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was digging raw lepidolite before lithium was even cool man, K(Li,Al)3(Al,Si,Rb)4O10(F,OH)
2
th.bing.comView Full Size
Anyone need a lilac optical lens?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: The idea of making use of the world around us is heretical to the liberal.  We should do nothing but stare at nature from our caves. Even a bone through the nose is inappropriate appropriation and exploitation. At least that's the message I've been getting from folks using phones and PCs.  But hey, at least the ink on the box your bundle of rare earth minerals came in is made from free range volunteer soy and the blood of people from red states.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
