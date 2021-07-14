 Skip to content
(AP News)   TSA agent accused of taking unauthorized photos of female travelers, instead of just fondling them per standard procedure   (apnews.com) divider line
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But aren't theaters all about pictures?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And the Union will make sure nothing ever happens.

Farking unions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
what kind of photos?

like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ATSAAB?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TTIUWP
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.


I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He should be charged with gross inefficiency and goofing off.  All his snapshots should have been automatic, making use of all the surveillance cameras in an airport.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".


So...you've never been a woman.

We got it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".


I will say that even though it is not terrorizing, it's creepy as hell.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: And the Union will make sure nothing ever happens.

Farking unions.


He's being charged in court with a misdemeanor. Their union isn't going to touch this.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But a picture lasts longer.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".

So...you've never been a woman.

We got it.


I can see you just be terrified of everything. We got it.

You might want to avoid any place with a security camera. Won't be much just every bank, atm, fuel station, grocery store, general retailer, most restaurants, almost every bar, et al.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".

I will say that even though it is not terrorizing, it's creepy as hell.


Yes, totally.
And inappropriate.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby: female travelers
Article: child

Matt Gaetz like typing detected. Have a seat subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".

So...you've never been a woman.

We got it.


I once dreamed I was Wonder Woman...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Honestly, every time I see someone in public holding up a phone. I think they are taking photos...

they could be texting or whatever but it always feels like they are taking photos...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when TSA is rubbing on your peen in front of children.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Honestly, every time I see someone in public holding up a phone. I think they are taking photos...

they could be texting or whatever but it always feels like they are taking photos...


Hold your phone up back at them.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A Cave Geek: And the Union will make sure nothing ever happens.

Farking unions.

He's being charged in court with a misdemeanor. Their union isn't going to touch this.


Care to put money on that?  Unions LIVE to protect a**holes like this.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: steklo: Honestly, every time I see someone in public holding up a phone. I think they are taking photos...

they could be texting or whatever but it always feels like they are taking photos...

Hold your phone up back at them.


That sentence makes no farking sense in 1995.

Wow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Hold your phone up back at them.


isn't that like dividing by zero?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That sentence makes no farking sense in 1995.


i know. I was still using AOL chat rooms...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".


Not only is it terrorizing, it is rape.  The farking TSA guy should be charged and convicted of multiple counts of rape.  Or at least sexual harrasment.  Whatever it takes to gitmo this guy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: UltimaCS: A Cave Geek: And the Union will make sure nothing ever happens.

Farking unions.

He's being charged in court with a misdemeanor. Their union isn't going to touch this.

Care to put money on that?  Unions LIVE to protect a**holes like this.


Unions negotiate pay, benefits, and disciplinary actions within their profession. They can't do anything to sway a judge. Unless you're thinking about cops and qualified immunity.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Subby: female travelers
Article: child

Matt Gaetz like typing detected. Have a seat subby.


I find it a little disconcerting when anyone refers to any lady or women in general as females. There's just something that I do not like about it.

/ It's...I don't know if demeaning is the correct word...disrespectful might be better.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Purple_Urkle: Hold your phone up back at them.

isn't that like dividing by zero?


Only if you're both live-streaming to the same site...

/ have we found a way to completely duck up a video site?
 
TSA agent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: And the Union will make sure nothing ever happens.

Farking unions.


I'm the shop steward at my airport (not MSP). Supervisors are not union members.

When we first elected to unionize, every uniformed employee was going to be in the union. Then TSA yanked the supervisory officers out of that determination because they are management.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Purple_Urkle: Hold your phone up back at them.

isn't that like dividing by zero?


If they are taking a photo, they notice and their faces scrunch up.

If they're playing a game or just wiggling in a way that looks there might be a photo being taken but isn't, they remain transfixed on what they're doing.

And I will take retaliatory photos of people who take them of me. If you take a picture of me, I want one of you.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Subby: female travelers
Article: child

Matt Gaetz like typing detected. Have a seat subby.

I find it a little disconcerting when anyone refers to any lady or women in general as females. There's just something that I do not like about it.

/ It's...I don't know if demeaning is the correct word...disrespectful might be better.


I just always use the terms femxle and womxn.  Problem solved.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: inglixthemad: dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".

I will say that even though it is not terrorizing, it's creepy as hell.

Yes, totally.
And inappropriate.


I think inappropriate is inadequate in some ways, but regardless it should definitely be what we in the white collar world refer to as an RUE: a Resume Updating Event.

Aka

Fark user imageView Full Size


DO NOT PASS GO. DO NOT COLLECT $200. DO NOT COLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: dothemath: inglixthemad: dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".

I will say that even though it is not terrorizing, it's creepy as hell.

Yes, totally.
And inappropriate.

I think inappropriate is inadequate in some ways, but regardless it should definitely be what we in the white collar world refer to as an RUE: a Resume Updating Event.

Aka

[Fark user image 200x150] [View Full Size image _x_]

DO NOT PASS GO. DO NOT COLLECT $200. DO NOT COLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT.


For sure, definite fireable offense.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: dothemath: inglixthemad: dothemath: UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.

I doubt taking stills from security camera footage counts as "terrorizing".

I will say that even though it is not terrorizing, it's creepy as hell.

Yes, totally.
And inappropriate.

I think inappropriate is inadequate in some ways, but regardless it should definitely be what we in the white collar world refer to as an RUE: a Resume Updating Event.

Aka

[Fark user image image 200x150]

DO NOT PASS GO. DO NOT COLLECT $200. DO NOT COLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT.


You can collect unemployment if you are fired. I did.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: The 37-year-old Savage man has been charged with a misdemeanor count of violating government data practices.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A Cave Geek: UltimaCS: A Cave Geek: And the Union will make sure nothing ever happens.

Farking unions.

He's being charged in court with a misdemeanor. Their union isn't going to touch this.

Care to put money on that?  Unions LIVE to protect a**holes like this.

Unions negotiate pay, benefits, and disciplinary actions within their profession. They can't do anything to sway a judge. Unless you're thinking about cops and qualified immunity.


Bullshiat.

Flat
Out
Bullshiat

They buy lawyers for underperformers, force negotiations which get fired employees reinstated, even when those "employees" were high, killed people, abused others, etc.

Been involved with way too many of them to believe they feel any sense of boundary.  ALL of them think the company is the enemy, and they ALL act accordingly.  The FoP thinks elected officials are 'the enemy' and acts accordingly.

NONE of them act in good faith.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


wow...they say a picture is worth a thousand words...this one? perhaps 2000 words...

wow...nail on the head...
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Subby: female travelers
Article: child

Matt Gaetz like typing detected. Have a seat subby.

I find it a little disconcerting when anyone refers to any lady or women in general as females. There's just something that I do not like about it.

/ It's...I don't know if demeaning is the correct word...disrespectful might be better.


Is the preferred nomenclature "broads" or "dames"?
 
illegal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did anyone read the story? Yawn.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: Is the preferred nomenclature "broads" or "dames"?


Chicks...it's always been chicks....in England? Birds...
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Subby: female travelers
Article: child

Matt Gaetz like typing detected. Have a seat subby.

I find it a little disconcerting when anyone refers to any lady or women in general as females. There's just something that I do not like about it.

/ It's...I don't know if demeaning is the correct word...disrespectful might be better.

I just always use the terms femxle and womxn.  Problem solved.


Vlxdimir Pxtin
TIL a fun new way to girlify Vladimir Putin. He's like a blood soaked tampon of wasted possibilities. He shows up, it's a bad time. If he's gone for a long time, he's metastasized a new cancerous project or it's the end of an era and the hot flashes begin.

How do you use a tampon = Put in

/Vlxdimir Tampon is my Cockney rhyming hardbass project
 
illegal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Trifecta complete on the standard of women being terrorized by creepy monsters.


Umm, did you read the story? SMH
 
illegal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Honestly, every time I see someone in public holding up a phone. I think they are taking photos...

they could be texting or whatever but it always feels like they are taking photos...


Read the story. Smh
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

illegal: Read the story. Smh


I did read the story. I was saying "in general" outside of the story, when I see people holding up a cell phone I think they are taking photos...neither here nor there...
 
