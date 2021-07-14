 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Amazon delivery person rescues woman trapped in home. By a spider   (tmz.com) divider line
20
    More: Hero, English-language films, Amazon worker, Amazon delivery guy, giant arachnid, Gwen, American films, woman's package, different spot  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 4:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad juju to kill a spider that's outside.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With great delivery comes great responsibility?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been more bad ass if he just moved it.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went ahead and fixed the cable after that.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A rare trifecta in play about hysterical women being saved from tiny, safe creatures.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugh Hefferman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Bad juju to kill a spider that's outside.


Don't kid yourself, Jimmy.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's your Amazon delivery!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/may contain between 3 and 28 spiders
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He needs to be fired.
Amazon is paying him to deliver items not waste time or provide arachnid removal services.
 
ng2810
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have no farking respect for people who flip the fark out over something that is literally 100x smaller than you and could be taken out with a flick of a finger.

Farking Christ grow a pair and deal with it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Has anyone ever tried this? I keep meaning to
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 850x478]


WTF did you eat last night???
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK that's a big farking spider.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aw. That spider was not hurting anyone.
He should have just moved it. If he did not want to get close, he could have just used a stick.

I'm not a spider fan, but I know they serve a purpose to get rid of bugs.

Except black widows.

They get killed.
Been stung before. Not going to happen again.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If a bug is inside I may squash it if I don't have something handy to catch it with, but there are very few bugs that should be squashed outside.  I mean, if you see a wasp just starting to start a nest on your porch, or a black window crawling towards your baby in it's stroller, maybe, but it's outside.  On the doorbell?  Flick it off.  Don't want to touch it?  Flick it off with a stick.

Of course, in Texas, it's lucky he didn't shoot it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.