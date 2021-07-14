 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Illegally parked? You're getting towed, as soon as the tide goes out   (fox13news.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 5:18 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Insurance scam? Humm, would insurance even cover this level of stupid?

If your vehicle is totaled by water damage, comprehensive coverage helps pay to replace your vehicle, up to its depreciated value (called "actual cash value"). Water damage can be frustrating for any car owner, but having comprehensive coverage may help reimburse you if your vehicle is damaged by hail or flooding.

Well that would be a level of stupid, being trade in values are greater now then the KBB value of the car.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It'll be fine.

and it was .

Killing a Toyota Part 1 | Top Gear
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honda looks red in first photo.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size


We know how to deal with things that dwell too long on the beach
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't parked in a pond.

Then it would get toad away.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Car causes calamity at Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.