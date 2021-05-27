 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   ERCOT's February kill count is now up to 210 people who weren't bootstrappy enough to waltz off to the Cancun Ritz-Carlton   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Carbon monoxide, Austin, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Travis County, State officials, early June, Carbon monoxide poisoning  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Endicott - Kid Creole and the Coconuts
They should have been more like Endicott.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
over 700, you fascist farks.

https://www.sacurrent.com/the-daily/a​r​chives/2021/05/27/data-driven-report-s​ays-700-died-in-texas-february-power-o​utages-not-the-151-reported-by-the-sta​te
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing a little more gerrymandering can't fix.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait till they finally calculate all the covid related deaths accurately.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Texans will still whoop with glee if California has a tiny town knocked out for a few hours.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess Spaceship Earth and the International Showcase have gotten pretty hardcore since the last time I was there.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the larger issue is the public's failure to properly prepare for a known weather event with warnings given more than 10 days in advance. Hell, NOAA launched public warnings February 5th that it was coming. Most of this country deals with these temperature swings every single year and somehow don't die when the power goes out.

I feel like the general public in Texas has at least *some* responsibility to not get run over by that streamroller

This entire thing is just herp stacked on top of derp to the herp power of derp.

Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With a death count that high, its a virtual certainty that Texas legislators will now pass a new law about it.
/They will be laws shielding ERCOT from civil liability, but new law nonetheless
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
Chthonic Echoes: I guess Spaceship Earth and the International Showcase have gotten pretty hardcore since the last time I was there.


The Chinese have been gradually annexing the Canada exhibit...The Canadians are too nice to say
Dryad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.


I think you underestimate both the level of desperation and the sheer number of shut-in elderly without care in some of the red states, people already on the verge of not being able to care for themselves, much less afford the dog food they survive on.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those people just weren't smart and bootstrappy enough to purchase extra electricity in case something terrible happened.

See, I typed this as a joke and then scrolled up a little and saw that some asshole had typed almost the exact same thing except not as a joke.

Proof that you really can't think too badly of the worst people in America. They're literally the farking worst and don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Ever.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dryad: the money is in the banana stand: Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.

I think you underestimate both the level of desperation and the sheer number of shut-in elderly without care in some of the red states, people already on the verge of not being able to care for themselves, much less afford the dog food they survive on.


I am not discounting that, but am curious to see an actual breakdown. Also, not quite sure how elderly shut-ins is exactly a red state problem when most of the deaths are in blue counties. Do blue states have some magical senior care service that is provided with mandatory forced removal of elderly who can barely look after themselves but choose to remain in their homes?
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: I guess Spaceship Earth and the International Showcase have gotten pretty hardcore since the last time I was there.


EXACTLY how I read it too.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I think the larger issue is the public's failure to properly prepare for a known weather event with warnings given more than 10 days in advance. Hell, NOAA launched public warnings February 5th that it was coming. Most of this country deals with these temperature swings every single year and somehow don't die when the power goes out.

I feel like the general public in Texas has at least *some* responsibility to not get run over by that streamroller

This entire thing is just herp stacked on top of derp to the herp power of derp.

I think you're being incredibly heartless.

Its not like people in Texas are prepared to outlast subzero temps at night without heat for 3 or 4 days.  I live in North Dakota and that would be difficult for us, 5 healthy people, but at least we own heavy coats and other cold weather gear.

Now remember that not everyone is a healthy adult.  After all, a number of the deaths were caused by medical equipment failure, not just hypothermia.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Texans will still whoop with glee if California has a tiny town knocked out for a few hours.


I know Texans who whooped for glee at the extreme cold in Chicago a few years.

Something about "maybe this will kill a few cockroaches".

Texans are gross, antisocial monsters.
 
Dryad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Dryad: the money is in the banana stand: Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.

I think you underestimate both the level of desperation and the sheer number of shut-in elderly without care in some of the red states, people already on the verge of not being able to care for themselves, much less afford the dog food they survive on.

I am not discounting that, but am curious to see an actual breakdown. Also, not quite sure how elderly shut-ins is exactly a red state problem when most of the deaths are in blue counties. Do blue states have some magical senior care service that is provided with mandatory forced removal of elderly who can barely look after themselves but choose to remain in their homes?


With many red states limiting or eliminating budgets for social services, some even refusing to use Federal dollars for safety net programs, a lot more old people fall through the cracks.
Forget red or blue county, its top level state level decisions that usually define that.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I think the larger issue is the public's failure to properly prepare for a known weather event with warnings given more than 10 days in advance. Hell, NOAA launched public warnings February 5th that it was coming. Most of this country deals with these temperature swings every single year and somehow don't die when the power goes out.

I feel like the general public in Texas has at least *some* responsibility to not get run over by that streamroller

This entire thing is just herp stacked on top of derp to the herp power of derp.

It's a tricky thing to know how much one is supposed to prepare for a weather event of that type.
I live in Houston and the last time it had gotten that cold here was in 89. A lot of us here didn't know what we didn't know. Previous cold snaps have been pretty low key affairs; we stay off the roads because we don't know how to drive in ice and gripe about the plants we're gonna have to replace in the spring. Any power outages are due to downed lines from branches and are localized. Not that big a deal.

So for the most part we prepared as we normally do. A little extra food just in case but not like hurricane rations and covering plants.
The idea that the electrical grid for the state would be impacted to the degree it was never crossed my mind and if there was legitimate concern about it internally I wasn't made aware of it far enough ahead of the storm for me to alter my preparations in any way.

Now it's all but certain that some of the folks who died down here did some stupid shiat that got them the way they ended up but there were a lot of folks who died in the dark and cold through no fault of their own so some heartless bastards could become wealthier instead of providing redundancies to the utilities they operate.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Those people just weren't smart and bootstrappy enough to purchase extra electricity in case something terrible happened.

See, I typed this as a joke and then scrolled up a little and saw that some asshole had typed almost the exact same thing except not as a joke.

Proof that you really can't think too badly of the worst people in America. They're literally the farking worst and don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Ever.


Look, if someone told you today that your nuts were going to be stomped in 10 days if you stayed in your home, would it not be prudent to at least try and purchase a cup?

Yes, Mother Nature stomping your nuts sucks, but I can't see how you could be equally mad that your local postal worker didn't get you that Amazon Prime athletic protector on time given that you had 10 days warning it was going to happen.

Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.


Well so long as you are convinced it's bullshiat we can all go home and not worry about it.

I mean, you presented such an authoritive argument with your "Did not!"

I'm convinced.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Dryad: the money is in the banana stand: Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.

I think you underestimate both the level of desperation and the sheer number of shut-in elderly without care in some of the red states, people already on the verge of not being able to care for themselves, much less afford the dog food they survive on.

I am not discounting that, but am curious to see an actual breakdown. Also, not quite sure how elderly shut-ins is exactly a red state problem when most of the deaths are in blue counties. Do blue states have some magical senior care service that is provided with mandatory forced removal of elderly who can barely look after themselves but choose to remain in their homes?


Blue states don't typical shut off the lights just because it snowed.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
kokomo61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Chthonic Echoes: I guess Spaceship Earth and the International Showcase have gotten pretty hardcore since the last time I was there.

The Chinese have been gradually annexing the Canada exhibit...The Canadians are too nice to say
anything..


In EPCOT, as in real life, they'd have to cross a major body of water.

Rogue Surf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fu Manchu: UltimaCS: Texans will still whoop with glee if California has a tiny town knocked out for a few hours.

I know Texans who whooped for glee at the extreme cold in Chicago a few years.

Something about "maybe this will kill a few cockroaches".

Texans are gross, antisocial monsters.


Texans also gave us the two slogans "Remember the Alamo" and "If a Mexican won't sell you his land...his Widow will"
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I think you're being incredibly heartless.

Its not like people in Texas are prepared to outlast subzero temps at night without heat for 3 or 4 days.  I live in North Dakota and that would be difficult for us, 5 healthy people, but at least we own heavy coats and other cold weather gear.

Now remember that not everyone is a healthy adult.  After all, a number of the deaths were caused by medical equipment failure, not just hypothermia.


FunkJunkie: It's a tricky thing to know how much one is supposed to prepare for a weather event of that type.
I live in Houston and the last time it had gotten that cold here was in 89. A lot of us here didn't know what we didn't know. Previous cold snaps have been pretty low key affairs; we stay off the roads because we don't know how to drive in ice and gripe about the plants we're gonna have to replace in the spring. Any power outages are due to downed lines from branches and are localized. Not that big a deal.

So for the most part we prepared as we normally do. A little extra food just in case but not like hurricane rations and covering plants.
The idea that the electrical grid for the state would be impacted to the degree it was never crossed my mind and if there was legitimate concern about it internally I wasn't made aware of it far enough ahead of the storm for me to alter my preparations in any way.

Now it's all but certain that some of the folks who died down here did some stupid shiat that got them the way they ended up but there were a lot of folks who died in the dark and cold through no fault of their own so some heartless bastards could become wealthier instead of providing redundancies to the utilities they operate.


Maybe it's just the suburbanite in me, but how do people not have generators? They are literally dozens on the shelf for $399 at Costco and they make battery powered ones these days. We lose power for a few days each year because this area has some brutal winds and even a basic summer or winter storm over the Firelands is going to result in downed lines, blown up transformers, and worse. We lost power for nearly two weeks in 1996. We used propane tanks and top hats for that one, but at least we were prepared with the knowledge of how to obtain those before we lost power.

California sees regular blackouts due to their incredible winds, too.

I get that wild weather may not hit you very often, but I feel like basic survival gear absent electricity should be something everyone is at least mildly prepared for. Hell, a few months ago, some hackers shut down a gas pipeline for a few days and the entire SE USA freaked the hell out.

Being prepared isn't just a boy scout motto. It's kind of your basic human instinct.

Put it another way. If your public utility couldn't guarantee your water was safe to drink (as was the case a few years back local to us), do you have filtered straws? Bleach to sanitize water? Anything? Or are you really telling me that in 72 hours without water coming from your pipes, you'd be dead?

I feel like if the latter is true, a basic assessment of your survival strategy in even minor modern technology hiccups would be prudent.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I think the larger issue is the public's failure to properly prepare for a known weather event with warnings given more than 10 days in advance. Hell, NOAA launched public warnings February 5th that it was coming. Most of this country deals with these temperature swings every single year and somehow don't die when the power goes out.

I feel like the general public in Texas has at least *some* responsibility to not get run over by that streamroller

This entire thing is just herp stacked on top of derp to the herp power of derp.

[i.makeagif.com image 720x306]


Did the news report say there will be full long lasting loss of electricity and water?
Did the governor declare a disaster/emergency?
Did every single electricity company send letters and emails and phone calls to all their users?
No?
Then get the fark out of the farking conversation
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Of those deaths, how many were homeless who died from exposure? I highly doubt more than a handful were caused from people operating generators or grills indoors, or keeping their car running in their garage. It is a tragedy and ERCOT (by proxy Abbott) is inept, but I don't buy that those deaths are all or even moderately from the power situation for those few days.


I have to disagree I seriously doubt we bother counting dead homeless people.
Also and In all likely  hood one homeless person dies every day In every city across the state.
think about it do you ever hear how many people drown to death that were homeless during a flash flood despite the fact that the homeless like to camp out in flood gouges and underpasses that have water flow?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least in hell you don't freeze to death.

weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: weddingsinger: I think you're being incredibly heartless.

Its not like people in Texas are prepared to outlast subzero temps at night without heat for 3 or 4 days.  I live in North Dakota and that would be difficult for us, 5 healthy people, but at least we own heavy coats and other cold weather gear.

Now remember that not everyone is a healthy adult.  After all, a number of the deaths were caused by medical equipment failure, not just hypothermia.

FunkJunkie: It's a tricky thing to know how much one is supposed to prepare for a weather event of that type.
I live in Houston and the last time it had gotten that cold here was in 89. A lot of us here didn't know what we didn't know. Previous cold snaps have been pretty low key affairs; we stay off the roads because we don't know how to drive in ice and gripe about the plants we're gonna have to replace in the spring. Any power outages are due to downed lines from branches and are localized. Not that big a deal.

So for the most part we prepared as we normally do. A little extra food just in case but not like hurricane rations and covering plants.
The idea that the electrical grid for the state would be impacted to the degree it was never crossed my mind and if there was legitimate concern about it internally I wasn't made aware of it far enough ahead of the storm for me to alter my preparations in any way.

Now it's all but certain that some of the folks who died down here did some stupid shiat that got them the way they ended up but there were a lot of folks who died in the dark and cold through no fault of their own so some heartless bastards could become wealthier instead of providing redundancies to the utilities they operate.

Maybe it's just the suburbanite in me, but how do people not have generators? They are literally dozens on the shelf for $399 at Costco and they make battery powered ones these days. We lose power for a few days each year because this area has some brutal winds and even a basic summer or ...


Not everyone is a homeowner.  So how are apartments to deal with it?  And how much gas do you need for 4 days?  Because if the power is out everywhere, gas stations don't pump either, right?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: weddingsinger: I think you're being incredibly heartless.

Its not like people in Texas are prepared to outlast subzero temps at night without heat for 3 or 4 days.  I live in North Dakota and that would be difficult for us, 5 healthy people, but at least we own heavy coats and other cold weather gear.

Now remember that not everyone is a healthy adult.  After all, a number of the deaths were caused by medical equipment failure, not just hypothermia.

FunkJunkie: It's a tricky thing to know how much one is supposed to prepare for a weather event of that type.
I live in Houston and the last time it had gotten that cold here was in 89. A lot of us here didn't know what we didn't know. Previous cold snaps have been pretty low key affairs; we stay off the roads because we don't know how to drive in ice and gripe about the plants we're gonna have to replace in the spring. Any power outages are due to downed lines from branches and are localized. Not that big a deal.

So for the most part we prepared as we normally do. A little extra food just in case but not like hurricane rations and covering plants.
The idea that the electrical grid for the state would be impacted to the degree it was never crossed my mind and if there was legitimate concern about it internally I wasn't made aware of it far enough ahead of the storm for me to alter my preparations in any way.

Now it's all but certain that some of the folks who died down here did some stupid shiat that got them the way they ended up but there were a lot of folks who died in the dark and cold through no fault of their own so some heartless bastards could become wealthier instead of providing redundancies to the utilities they operate.

Maybe it's just the suburbanite in me, but how do people not have generators? They are literally dozens on the shelf for $399 at Costco and they make battery powered ones these days. We lose power for a few days each year because this area has some brutal winds and even a basic summer or ...


Oh, a reminder that hackers didn't shut down the gas pipeline.  The gas company did because they didn't know whether they would be able to bill customers as a result of the hack.  Yay, capitalism!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I think the larger issue is the public's failure to properly prepare for a known weather event with warnings given more than 10 days in advance. Hell, NOAA launched public warnings February 5th that it was coming. Most of this country deals with these temperature swings every single year and somehow don't die when the power goes out.

I feel like the general public in Texas has at least *some* responsibility to not get run over by that streamroller

This entire thing is just herp stacked on top of derp to the herp power of derp.

I think you're being incredibly heartless.

Its not like people in Texas are prepared to outlast subzero temps at night without heat for 3 or 4 days.  I live in North Dakota and that would be difficult for us, 5 healthy people, but at least we own heavy coats and other cold weather gear.

Now remember that not everyone is a healthy adult.  After all, a number of the deaths were caused by medical equipment failure, not just hypothermia.


ALSO
Let's say you realize you need to buy a heavy coat I've never seen a puff jacket for sale in Texas and I've wanted one since I was a kid
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fu Manchu: UltimaCS: Texans will still whoop with glee if California has a tiny town knocked out for a few hours.

I know Texans who whooped for glee at the extreme cold in Chicago a few years.

Something about "maybe this will kill a few cockroaches".

Texans are gross, antisocial monsters.


Ya'all aren't incorrect
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Fu Manchu: UltimaCS: Texans will still whoop with glee if California has a tiny town knocked out for a few hours.

I know Texans who whooped for glee at the extreme cold in Chicago a few years.

Something about "maybe this will kill a few cockroaches".

Texans are gross, antisocial monsters.

Texans also gave us the two slogans "Remember the Alamo" and "If a Mexican won't sell you his land...his Widow will"


Exactly
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So more people died from this event than the number of voting irregularities in the last election.

That's it.  Let's restrict voting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Fu Manchu: UltimaCS: Texans will still whoop with glee if California has a tiny town knocked out for a few hours.

I know Texans who whooped for glee at the extreme cold in Chicago a few years.

Something about "maybe this will kill a few cockroaches".

Texans are gross, antisocial monsters.

Texans also gave us the two slogans "Remember the Alamo" and "If a Mexican won't sell you his land...his Widow will"


I wish Satan would molest all those people wearing shirts that  say COME AND TAKE IT
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: weddingsinger: I think you're being incredibly heartless.

Its not like people in Texas are prepared to outlast subzero temps at night without heat for 3 or 4 days.  I live in North Dakota and that would be difficult for us, 5 healthy people, but at least we own heavy coats and other cold weather gear.

Now remember that not everyone is a healthy adult.  After all, a number of the deaths were caused by medical equipment failure, not just hypothermia.

FunkJunkie: It's a tricky thing to know how much one is supposed to prepare for a weather event of that type.
I live in Houston and the last time it had gotten that cold here was in 89. A lot of us here didn't know what we didn't know. Previous cold snaps have been pretty low key affairs; we stay off the roads because we don't know how to drive in ice and gripe about the plants we're gonna have to replace in the spring. Any power outages are due to downed lines from branches and are localized. Not that big a deal.

So for the most part we prepared as we normally do. A little extra food just in case but not like hurricane rations and covering plants.
The idea that the electrical grid for the state would be impacted to the degree it was never crossed my mind and if there was legitimate concern about it internally I wasn't made aware of it far enough ahead of the storm for me to alter my preparations in any way.

Now it's all but certain that some of the folks who died down here did some stupid shiat that got them the way they ended up but there were a lot of folks who died in the dark and cold through no fault of their own so some heartless bastards could become wealthier instead of providing redundancies to the utilities they operate.

Maybe it's just the suburbanite in me, but how do people not have generators? They are literally dozens on the shelf for $399 at Costco and they make battery powered ones these days. We lose power for a few days each year because this area has some brutal winds and even a basic summer or winter storm over the Firelands is going to result in downed lines, blown up transformers, and worse. We lost power for nearly two weeks in 1996. We used propane tanks and top hats for that one, but at least we were prepared with the knowledge of how to obtain those before we lost power.

California sees regular blackouts due to their incredible winds, too.

I get that wild weather may not hit you very often, but I feel like basic survival gear absent electricity should be something everyone is at least mildly prepared for. Hell, a few months ago, some hackers shut down a gas pipeline for a few days and the entire SE USA freaked the hell out.

Being prepared isn't just a boy scout motto. It's kind of your basic human instinct.

Put it another way. If your public utility couldn't guarantee your water was safe to drink (as was the case a few years back local to us), do you have filtered straws? Bleach to sanitize water? Anything? Or are you really telling me that in 72 hours without water coming from your pipes, you'd be dead?

I feel like if the latter is true, a basic assessment of your survival strategy in even minor modern technology hiccups would be prudent.


Actually I wanted to buy a battery operated continuous electricity thing for my refrigerator and computer I just keep forgetting to do it and it's been 10 years I've been thinking about getting it in fact when I was in a long-term relationship I kept on telling my significant other we need to get back up electricity battery thingy for the fridge
 
