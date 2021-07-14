 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "He left" became "I found him in the bathtub" became "he's stuffed in my wall" became "you're gonna have to end this" becomes murder charge   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Arrest, Baltimore police officer, Eric Banks Jr., Murder, Constable, The Wire, Baltimore Sun. Banks  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, yes, he shouldn't have done that. But a teenager? I can understand it
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found him in the shower?  Wasn't me!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Eh, I'll just make one of my own who looks more like me"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she filed for her own protective order in late June, claiming he was a stalking her. A judge denied this application. She filed for another on July 6, hours before her son was found dead. She alleged that Banks took Jones' phone and texted her from it. She claimed to see Banks watching her outside of a hotel she was at.

I wish judges had to answer for crap like this.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police found Jones' body in a "hole in the wall with a white cover leaning on it," according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun. Banks asked to kiss his children, and requested that his handcuffs be adjusted, cops said. Things allegedly escalated with him trying to disarm an arresting officer and repeating "you're gonna have to end this." He was originally arrested for charges including assault and resisting arrest.

I thought the response to this request was usually "Tough titty". Don't cops watch movies about cops anymore?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible and I hope he spends the rest of his life in general population in some shiatty prison.

But one the other headlines really caught my eye.  Also, if anyone wants my Fark handle....

https://lawandcrime.com/crime/swattin​g​-call-over-highly-sought-after-twitter​-handle-leads-to-tennessee-mans-death/​
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see sinking a body in the ocean of burying one in a swamp and moving on with your life, but how do you go on eating a frozen pizza watching TV with one stuffed in the wall?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: I could see sinking a body in the ocean of burying one in a swamp and moving on with your life, but how do you go on eating a frozen pizza watching TV with one stuffed in the wall?


It's really good pizza?
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sad that I won't be a bit surprised when we get the Fark link to a story about how his defense attorney told the jury about all the things the dead stepson was guilty of and that's why the police officer had to kill him and then stuff him in a wall.

And some people in that Fark thread will make a joke about how they understand how someone would want to murder a child and a couple of other assholes will give that a Funny. (._.)

I guess I should be glad he didn't murder the estranged wife, then half the responses here would be comments about how she made him do it, probably deserved it, etc., and it'd get more than a few "Smart" and "Funny" responses. Murdering a 15-year-old is a little more heinous in most people's eyes than murdering a wife.

In America. In the 21st century. Greatest country on earth, LOL.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Found him in the shower?  Wasn't me!


mr0x
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody posted his linkedin yet?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-banks​-jr-0b6ab88a
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: she filed for her own protective order in late June, claiming he was a stalking her. A judge denied this application. She filed for another on July 6, hours before her son was found dead. She alleged that Banks took Jones' phone and texted her from it. She claimed to see Banks watching her outside of a hotel she was at.

I wish judges had to answer for crap like this.

I wish judges had to answer for crap like this.


Thin blue line
 
adamatari
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the city where 6+ cops helped kill a guy a not a single one was even found guilty of any crime. The judge let every one of those killers walk.

There are killers in the Baltimore PD? We knew that already.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I guess I should be glad he didn't murder the estranged wife, then half the responses here would be comments about how she made him do it, probably deserved it, etc., and it'd get more than a few "Smart" and "Funny" responses. Murdering a 15-year-old is a little more heinous in most people's eyes than murdering a wife.

In America. In the 21st century. Greatest country on earth, LOL.

In America. In the 21st century. Greatest country on earth, LOL.


I'm sorry, but are you trying to call attention to this trend or attempting to make it worse with this snarkery?

Not ruling out both but I do have problems detecting sarcasm in relation to social media.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I guess I should be glad he didn't murder the estranged wife, then half the responses here would be comments about how she made him do it, probably deserved it, etc., and it'd get more than a few "Smart" and "Funny" responses. Murdering a 15-year-old is a little more heinous in most people's eyes than murdering a wife.

In America. In the 21st century. Greatest country on earth, LOL.

I'm sorry, but are you trying to call attention to this trend or attempting to make it worse with this snarkery?

Not ruling out both but I do have problems detecting sarcasm in relation to social media.


rjakobi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: rjakobi: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I guess I should be glad he didn't murder the estranged wife, then half the responses here would be comments about how she made him do it, probably deserved it, etc., and it'd get more than a few "Smart" and "Funny" responses. Murdering a 15-year-old is a little more heinous in most people's eyes than murdering a wife.

In America. In the 21st century. Greatest country on earth, LOL.

I'm sorry, but are you trying to call attention to this trend or attempting to make it worse with this snarkery?

Not ruling out both but I do have problems detecting sarcasm in relation to social media.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


See, yeah, what he said.
 
