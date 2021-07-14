 Skip to content
(Today)   Richard Branson believes that there's room for billionaires to do both space travel and put their money to good use tackling problems on Earth. He's still only going to do the space travel thing though   (today.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begun the lies have that will require doubling, tripling down from another richie rich.
Another one bites the dust.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time he goes to space, don't let him back in. Or use his plane for target practice, I'd approve of that military spending.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, his stupid space gimmick stock is plummeting.

Unfortunately, he sold almost all of it months ago.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does the Virgin company pay in taxes?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: How much does the Virgin company pay in taxes?


Not enough.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, he could spend his money helping the homeless or something like that, but by the same token, I could spend my weekends reading to the blind instead of drinking and watching baseball.


It's his money, and he can spend it on whatever he wants.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, fu*k this guy.

Not only does this prick go to almost space he has to make a media event out of it just in case some 5 year old in Mogadishu cooking rats over a fire of old tractor batteries didnt hear about it.

The US has the most highly armed group of poor people on the planet. Too bad they're stupid enough to believe the lie that someday all the rich people are just going to give away their money so they can be rich too.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god who gives a shiat what they COULD do?  What ARE they doing?  Hoarding assholes
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: How much does the Virgin company pay in taxes?


Their revenue for the quarter was $260,000 and they have like 12 employees.

It doesn't make money and never will.

That's why he sold all his stock.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Participation trophy kids 20 years later expect enough 'participation income' to live like the winning superstar they were brainwashed to believe they were.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Sure, he could spend his money helping the homeless or something like that, but by the same token, I could spend my weekends reading to the blind instead of drinking and watching baseball.


It's his money, and he can spend it on whatever he wants.


It's the Uncle Ben principle.  If you've got a lot, you have more responsibility to use it well than someone with little.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's his money, and he can spend it on whatever he wants.


Nobody should be a billionaire. Period.

If you make 100 million they should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and tax the living shiat out of whatever else you get.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could use a practical grid energy storage solution.  Not sexy but it would allow renewables to be used for most energy purposes. I can't help thinking a few billion dollars of investment in this would make a big difference.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I can think of expensive hobbies with more severe negative externalities that a billionaire might partake in than space travel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Next time he goes to space, don't let him back in. Or use his plane for target practice, I'd approve of that military spending.


We haven't practiced much with anti-satellite missiles recently, might be fun to see the results after a lockon of Branson's shuttle.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Participation trophy kids 20 years later expect enough 'participation income' to live like the winning superstar they were brainwashed to believe they were.


Fark user imageView Full Size


no one likes you
 
stappawho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't hate the player, hate the game.

/Doesn't apply when players control the rules/game
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: maxandgrinch: Participation trophy kids 20 years later expect enough 'participation income' to live like the winning superstar they were brainwashed to believe they were.

[Fark user image 660x371]

no one likes you


But the twenty people that liked that facebook comment of you are real ride or diers, amirite?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Oh god who gives a shiat what they COULD do?  What ARE they doing?  Hoarding assholes


They're hording assholes?

Kinky.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like if there was money in feeding the poor, some douche-bro would have monetized it by now.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not fair! He's also evading taxes, so there!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesboy.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: That's not fair! He's also evading taxes, so there!


Is he?   Do English rich not pay taxes like USA rich?   Honestly, I don't know.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Giant Clown Shoe: maxandgrinch: Participation trophy kids 20 years later expect enough 'participation income' to live like the winning superstar they were brainwashed to believe they were.

[Fark user image 660x371]

no one likes you

But the twenty people that liked that facebook comment of you are real ride or diers, amirite?


I don't understand this comment. Please clarify.

If you're having a stroke, call 911.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is kinda his money...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In fairness, if we had to wait until all of the problems were solved before pushing in to new ventures, we'd be stuck in one place trying to solve insolvable problems forever.

That said, eat the rich.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Ghost of Future Stocks Too Good to Pass.  In fact, the first two can GFT.
 
ugotthatwrong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Richard Branson is probably best known for his charitable work and contributions, which you'd probably already know if you aren't a moron incapable of 7 seconds of research
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1969: We have a war, civil unrest poverty, and pollution down on Earth! Why are we wasting money sending people to the moon?

2021: Why haven't we returned to the moon?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: 1969: We have a war, civil unrest poverty, and pollution down on Earth! Why are we wasting money sending people to the moon?

2021: Why haven't we returned to the moon?



Definitely the same people making those arguments, yup.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obvious tag waiting in line for food assistance benefits?
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Participation trophy kids 20 years later expect enough 'participation income' to live like the winning superstar they were brainwashed to believe they were.


Lol you're such a brainwashed idiot you think the rich guys that have ripped off employees for their entire lives are the good guys! Bless your heart!
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Money is wasted by and on the wealthy.  There should be no billionaires.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: 1969: We have a war, civil unrest poverty, and pollution down on Earth! Why are we wasting money sending people to the moon?

2021: Why haven't we returned to the moon?


On one hand, I agree with Commander Sinclair in B5 S1 that humans must go to space because someday the sun and earth will die out. But on the other hand, these are billionaires in a dick-measuring contest.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
C'mon, people, he at least threw a bone to the poors with his Gemini Croquettes Sweepstakes to Almost Fhloston Paradise.
It's Super Green!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: It is kinda his money...


Then he can pay back for all the education, roads, hospitals, infrastructure...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Participation trophy kids 20 years later expect enough 'participation income' to live like the winning superstar they were brainwashed to believe they were.


Grampie needs a diaper change.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: 1969: We have a war, civil unrest poverty, and pollution down on Earth! Why are we wasting money sending people to the moon?

2021: Why haven't we returned to the moon?


In 1962, when JFK delivered his speech on going to the moon, the top marginal tax rate was 87%.

By the time we made it to the moon in 1969, the top marginal tax rate was still relatively high at 77%.

In 2021, the top marginal tax rate is 37%.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peki: TedRaceway: It is kinda his money...

Then he can pay back for all the education, roads, hospitals, infrastructure...


Hey, he built that!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey y'all, instead of shiatting on him why not vote in some assholes who will raise his taxes so he does both?
 
MolsonCanadian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Money is wasted by and on the wealthy.  There should be no billionaires.


And governments manage it so much better? Good grief we had a 50-year conflict that settled this argument. We also have historical examples of what happens when you try to eliminate the wealthy, it doesn't end with everyone else having more, it's getting your neighbor sent to the gulag because he has a nicer cow can you.
 
MolsonCanadian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: The US has the most highly armed group of poor people on the planet. Too bad they're stupid enough to believe the lie that someday all the rich people are just going to give away their money so they can be rich too.


Of course, because class warfare is not about the rich vs the poor, it's about fairly well-off people like yourself vs the rich, just using the poor--who you obviously HATE, just like Lenin did--as pawns. The actual proletariat has stuff to do.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: It is kinda his money...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ugotthatwrong: Richard Branson is probably best known for his charitable work and contributions

Fark user imageView Full Size


No. He's best known for promoting HIMSELF talking about his "charitable works and contributions", which haven't yielded jack sh*t IRL.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Billionaires don't have to do much to help. Just pay taxes and, more importantly, direct their companies to spend less effort in tax schemes to avoid paying taxes. That's all. No extra work needed and they'll still be able to spend their time and money on space.

/Most of these people's wealth is based on their stock holdings in their companies anyway, it's not like any them earned it hourly or something.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bostonguy: How much does the Virgin company pay in taxes?


LOCAL TAXES

I SEE YOU LEFT THAT PART OUT
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
New proposal that should make everyone happy. Any money you earn over 100 million is taxed 100%, but you have 6 months to spend it first before it get taxed. It can't be spent on investments or buying bit coin or "collectibles" like expensive art or high end super cars you just horde in a garage somewhere.
Yachts are okay, because at least that creates jobs to build and crew them. You must buy goods or services that stimulate the US economy. Not just buying a bunch of sex dolls from China.

This way people don't horde wealth, but you still get to have fun with your money.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: New proposal that should make everyone happy. Any money you earn over 100 million is taxed 100%, but you have 6 months to spend it first before it get taxed. It can't be spent on investments or buying bit coin or "collectibles" like expensive art or high end super cars you just horde in a garage somewhere.
Yachts are okay, because at least that creates jobs to build and crew them. You must buy goods or services that stimulate the US economy. Not just buying a bunch of sex dolls from China.

This way people don't horde wealth, but you still get to have fun with your money.


And hookers n blow are a valid purchase, I mean this isn't North Korea here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think shooting billionaires into space is a good use of their money and well worth the risk that they'll come back.

I would subscribe to shoot most of the billionaires I have ever known and their peers into space. I am not a rich man but I think a lot could be done by taking away their right to hold office, vote, donate anonymously, or endorse publically, and just to balance things out even more, their right to serve on juries. A billionaire citizen of a democracy is worse than absurd, it is wicked.

Mere millionaires are not too rich to vote or too busy to be required to serve on juries which require a knowledge of business and financial crime, so the cut off would be low. Say, $10 million a year.
 
