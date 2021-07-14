 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Amazon rainforest now emits as much CO2 as all of Japan. Yes, emits   (theguardian.com) divider line
45
    More: Scary, Carbon dioxide, Fossil fuel, Global warming, Amazon rainforest, carbon dioxide, Tropical rainforest, Space Research, giant forest  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn rainforest is the worst.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should move to Greenland.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because nobody is burning Japan
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like how it's because of clearing land for both beef and soy production.  Both sides are bad.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clear the rest of it out.
That should take care of the problem.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I do like how it's because of clearing land for both beef and soy production.  Both sides are bad.


Most of the soy is probably going to feed the beef.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't Bezos DO something?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the amount deforested (not Kelly) in June set a new record at 1062 sq/km, the fourth consecutive month a new record was set.

Surely, this can only be good news for the future.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pooch is screwed.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of farting lizards?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.
 
Beerbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So taking it down increases CO2, and not taking it down also increases CO2?

That can't be good.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda makes you root for covid.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerbarian: So taking it down increases CO2, and not taking it down also increases CO2?

That can't be good.


Well burning it down increases CO2. Just cutting it down decreases it's ability to scrub CO2.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when fascists are put in charge of environmental policy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the emissions are caused by fires, many deliberately set

Huh. Turns out it emits CO2 if you set it on fire. Who da thunk it?

If we turn it into a barren desert, it won't burn anymore.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will continue until the rainforest is gone, thanks to authoritarians like Bolsonaro. Likely within 15 years, max. The only way to stop it is to topple the government.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR: those MFers burning it all down because they cannot be bothered to plant crops in a manner that doesn't drain the soil of all of its nutrients.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Most of the emissions are caused by fires, many deliberately set

Huh. Turns out it emits CO2 if you set it on fire. Who da thunk it?

If we turn it into a barren desert, it won't burn anymore.


True. You only have to rake the sand if you want a moment of zen.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: Forest emits CO2

Article: Deforestation emits CO2
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we lose control of the carbon cycle and certain positive feedback loops are set in motion, that's game over for humanity. We could reduce our emissions to zero overnight and it wouldn't matter anymore, it would be completely out of our hands.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Brazilian and surrounding governments had their chance to protect this global resource and failed. It's time to forcibly redraw their borders and put the vast environmentally sensitive areas in the hands of an international body they are contributing members to, but don't control. F*ck 'em if they don't like it.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Olthoi: This will continue until the rainforest is gone, thanks to authoritarians like Bolsonaro. Likely within 15 years, max. The only way to stop it is to topple the government.


The Amazon Rainforest is almost 10 times larger than Texas.  It's a bit of a stretch to think they'll be burning down all of that in 15 or even 100 years.  It's a terrible issue, but don't make it worse by adding hyperbole to the argument.
 
Pinner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: If we lose control of the carbon cycle and certain positive feedback loops are set in motion, that's game over for humanity. We could reduce our emissions to zero overnight and it wouldn't matter anymore, it would be completely out of our hands.


He's got the whole world in his hands...
 
Monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We are so f*cked. I need to talk to my 2 kids about not having kids....
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monkey: We are so f*cked. I need to talk to my 2 kids about not having kids....


"You see, when a man and a woman love the planet very much..."
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: And the amount deforested (not Kelly) in June set a new record at 1062 sq/km, the fourth consecutive month a new record was set.

Surely, this can only be good news for the future.


Converted to American, BTW, that works out to 410 square miles.  For perspective, San Antonio is about 500 square miles in size.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We'll be fine.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Olthoi: This will continue until the rainforest is gone, thanks to authoritarians like Bolsonaro. Likely within 15 years, max. The only way to stop it is to topple the government.

The Amazon Rainforest is almost 10 times larger than Texas.  It's a bit of a stretch to think they'll be burning down all of that in 15 or even 100 years.  It's a terrible issue, but don't make it worse by adding hyperbole to the argument.


The "It's so big that it won't matter" argument is what led to the whole planet being where it is today.
 
Tman144
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: The Brazilian and surrounding governments had their chance to protect this global resource and failed. It's time to forcibly redraw their borders and put the vast environmentally sensitive areas in the hands of an international body they are contributing members to, but don't control. F*ck 'em if they don't like it.


That just sounds like colonialism with extra steps. The US emits 12x as much c02 as Brazil. Maybe work on ourselves first before we go invading other countries?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monkey: We are so f*cked. I need to talk to my 2 kids about not having kids....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was listening to some climate scientists on a science podcast once (don't recall which one), and they were making the point that (even aside from deforestation issues) tropical rainforest isn't as much of a carbon sink as you'd think.  Sure plants and trees grow quickly and in abundance there, but they also decompose quickly and naturally release a lot of that carbon right back.

A much bigger carbon sink is in the boreal forests and taiga and tundra biomes of the far north, where plant matter grows much more sparsely and slowly, but what does grow hardly decomposes.  It just gets trapped in the frozen or partially-frozen soil for a very long time.  That's why there's a huge amount of carbon locked up in the permafrost soil, and why the warming of the arctic is probably an even bigger concern from a climate perspective than deforestation of the Amazon.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: If we lose control of the carbon cycle and certain positive feedback loops are set in motion, that's game over for humanity. We could reduce our emissions to zero overnight and it wouldn't matter anymore, it would be completely out of our hands.


My favourite part is that the only way to see the point of no return is in the rearview mirror
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Clear the rest of it out.
That should take care of the problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LL316: I do like how it's because of clearing land for both beef and soy production.  Both sides are bad.


How much of that soy is going towards feeding the cows for beef?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How many Rhode Islands is that?


Do all islands look the same to you?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: If we lose control of the carbon cycle and certain positive feedback loops are set in motion, that's game over for humanity. We could reduce our emissions to zero overnight and it wouldn't matter anymore, it would be completely out of our hands.


It quite likely already is, but the truth is even a radically different climate will support a smaller number of people with the right adaptations (i.e. we're exploring ways to colonize Mars, a slightly warmer earth would be a piece of cake compared to that.)

It won't be the end of humanity, just 95% of it.

Is that a bad thing or good riddance?  I'm on the fence...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x664]


Once again, I'm reminded of the villain from a Clive Cussler novel that created a virus that would spread around the world and do nothing more than render 50% of the population infertile.

And, once again, I have to say "I'm failing to see either the evil or the real problem with this plan..."

Given the book, if I'd've been the protagonist, I'd've been like "look, just give this dude's kid back and we're all good. You do you, crazy responsivist cult guys."
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tman144: GrinzGrimly: The Brazilian and surrounding governments had their chance to protect this global resource and failed. It's time to forcibly redraw their borders and put the vast environmentally sensitive areas in the hands of an international body they are contributing members to, but don't control. F*ck 'em if they don't like it.

That just sounds like colonialism with extra steps. The US emits 12x as much c02 as Brazil. Maybe work on ourselves first before we go invading other countries?


We produce more than 12x GDP than Brazil, so not a surprise there. Also noteworthy, since the turn of the century, per capital CO2 emissions in US have decreased 24% where in Brazil they have increased 26% so seem like we're working pretty hard on ourselves already.

As far as colonialism comparison goes, it's closer to the opposite. Instead of one nation conquering a distant land in order to extract it's resources for their sole benefit (like the Portuguese did to... well, Brazil), this would be many nations preventing one from selfishly destroying a global resource to the benefit of the entire world.  So it's kinda like colonialism with extra steps but only if those extra steps were to make it the opposite of colonialism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: Dusk-You-n-Me: If we lose control of the carbon cycle and certain positive feedback loops are set in motion, that's game over for humanity. We could reduce our emissions to zero overnight and it wouldn't matter anymore, it would be completely out of our hands.

It quite likely already is, but the truth is even a radically different climate will support a smaller number of people with the right adaptations (i.e. we're exploring ways to colonize Mars, a slightly warmer earth would be a piece of cake compared to that.)

It won't be the end of humanity, just 95% of it.

Is that a bad thing or good riddance?  I'm on the fence...


It won't be anywhere near 95%. Most of us in 1st world countries will be mostly fine. We'll switch to hydroponics and plant based meat, we can afford A/C and heat in our homes. Billions of people will probably die, but the vast majority of those people will be subsistence farmers, which make up around 25% of the population. I'm not saying we wouldn't get our hair mussed, but I do say no more than 2 billion dead, tops.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, with the increase in e-commerce and the amount of packages they ship out of there, I'm not surprised!
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.