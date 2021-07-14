 Skip to content
 
(News4Jax)   Jacksonville to demolish unfinished eyesore high-rise condo where a construction worker died in 2008. Residents unsure how this differs from the rest of Downtown   (news4jax.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no finish? Degraded after sitting so long?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they do the same thing to 44 Monroe here in Phoenix.  Although that one is technically "finished".
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is always a problem. There has to be someone with the money to buy the property and the extra money to tear it down and start over. There was a parking garage in downtown Austin that collapsed and sat there for years. And there were the Silicon [something] buildings that were supposed to the greatest thing since sliced bread, but they never got finished until about 20 years passed.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did the corpse ever get removed?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
F off subby.

I lived in downtown Jacksonville 2006-2009 and it was awesome.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The problem with downtown Jax is the southern baptists who run the city.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wtfflorida.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ohhh, Jacksonville FL, not Jacksonville IL...
Eh, tear 'em both down.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Did the corpse ever get removed?


No but they never had any issues since that purification ritual.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a great article how "conservatives" in Jacksonville lost out on making it Hollywood.


https://www.sgrlaw.com/ttl-articles/l​i​ghts-camera-action-the-role-of-jackson​ville-in-the-silent-film-era-2/
 
