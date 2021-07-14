 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, Oingo Boingo, The Church, and Mojo NIxon & Skid Roper. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #235. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening all
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oingo Boingo - No One Lives Forever : TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 2 Monster Montage
Youtube IbE_eXaQhV4
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Skid Roper and Mojo Nixon this set list don't need no fixin
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sziasztok skacok
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


/current work situation
//send extinguishers
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

[media.giphy.com image 360x185] [View Full Size image _x_]

/current work situation
//send extinguishers


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size



/they're here to help
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Today's show attire from the Sisters Event Horizon tour
Fark user imageView Full Size

The last night at The Forum was one of the best Sisters shows I've seen.
The extra encore with Jolene & a face-melting Vision Thing was insane.
Plus it was funny when Eldritch set about the stage invader with the mic stand.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

[media.giphy.com image 360x185]

/current work situation
//send extinguishers


Fark user imageView Full Size


leave firefighting to the professionals
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 370x244]
/they're here to help

As long as they put their shirts back on and can code...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire from the Sisters Event Horizon tour
[Fark user image image 850x1133]
The last night at The Forum was one of the best Sisters shows I've seen.
The extra encore with Jolene & a face-melting Vision Thing was insane.
Plus it was funny when Eldritch set about the stage invader with the mic stand.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/sadly i have no pithy anecdote to go with the shirt
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So today is a Sisters Day?!?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver:

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 370x244]
/they're here to help

As long as they put their shirts back on and can code...


your original request was "fire extinguishers", not "fire extinguishers who can code"

/some people are sooooo ungrateful when you give them exactly what they asked for
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: So today is a Sisters Day?!?


Every day is Sisters day at chez Pista
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

[media.giphy.com image 360x185] [View Full Size image _x_]

/current work situation
//send extinguishers

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 370x244]


/they're here to help


They're kinda lumpy...do they have hives?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

[media.giphy.com image 360x185] [View Full Size image _x_]

/current work situation
//send extinguishers

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 370x244]


/they're here to help

They're kinda lumpy...do they have hives?


good lord. now it's "fire extinguishers who can code and don't have hives".
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

[media.giphy.com image 360x185] [View Full Size image _x_]

/current work situation
//send extinguishers

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 370x244]


/they're here to help

They're kinda lumpy...do they have hives?


Maybe, but I do think a few of them need to be at the gym in 26 minutes....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: So today is a Sisters Day?!?


Have Mercy!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Blazing morning ya'll awesomesauce farquers.

[media.giphy.com image 360x185] [View Full Size image _x_]

/current work situation
//send extinguishers

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 370x244]


/they're here to help

They're kinda lumpy...do they have hives?

Maybe, but I do think a few of them need to be at the gym in 26 minutes....


Let 'em go, and keep the one who's smart enough to wear his turnout gear.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, what's going on?? It's not showtime yet!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
da hell?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire from the Sisters Event Horizon tour
[Fark user image 850x1133]
The last night at The Forum was one of the best Sisters shows I've seen.
The extra encore with Jolene & a face-melting Vision Thing was insane.
Plus it was funny when Eldritch set about the stage invader with the mic stand.


Saw that tour!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have premature liftoff lol!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now with bonus PSAs!  Someone's padding thier community service hours, eh?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: da hell?


All SoCalNewWaver, all the time!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dafuq?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ok. well. i may need those lumpy firefighters back.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: socalnewwaver: da hell?

All SoCalNewWaver, all the time!


please. even *i* don't want that.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Intros? We don't need no stinkin' intros
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ok. pretend i already played a bunch of cool shiat the last half hour and that you heard it and that it was splendid.

/gotta love college radio
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone with OCD, my afternoon is now ruined.  Ruined!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: As someone with OCD, my afternoon is now ruined.  Ruined!!!


why, you have the next hour and half.

/i think
//i hope
///no idea what's going on
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ok. well. i may need those lumpy firefighters back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: As someone with OCD, my afternoon is now ruined.  Ruined!!!


My attention is divided three ways at the moment, and now I'm not even sure what day it is.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: CarnySaur: As someone with OCD, my afternoon is now ruined.  Ruined!!!

My attention is divided three ways at the moment, and now I'm not even sure what day it is.


It's a day ending in "Y"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
so you lot missed hapax, concrete blonde, the damned, and the wake.

but i know none of you here like any of those bands, so no big loss, eh.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am discombobulated.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
in other news, djslowdive won't miss the last half hour of the show today
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: ok. pretend i already played a bunch of cool shiat the last half hour and that you heard it and that it was splendid.

/gotta love college radio


Well, now you have time for some Skynyrd..
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: CarnySaur: As someone with OCD, my afternoon is now ruined.  Ruined!!!

My attention is divided three ways at the moment, and now I'm not even sure what day it is.


My wall calendar says it's Sisters Firefighter Hump Day.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: I am discombobulated.

you?

how do i think i feel.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WTF?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Okay, super WTF?!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
