If she smokes menthols your odds of talking her into a threesome are higher
58
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If she smokes she generally pokes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let her chug a couple bottles of Cisco and you're good to go.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't menthols outlawed now?  Seems like this is going to have knock-on effects.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH,
If she smokes menthols, The odds of the third being her husband are pretty high...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take her home
Then wonder why everything in her place is yellow and fresh smelling.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to tongue punch that ashtray!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If she smokes she generally pokes.


I remember on a drive from Virginia to Indiana a radio show taking about smoking and the guy said if she smokes she puts out. He was pretty adamant the women on the show not amused by those antics.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Just let her chug a couple bottles of Cisco and you're good to go.


They never let you put it in the console port.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shes also more likely to be homicidal and shotgun wielding.

"Gimme a pack'a New-pohts!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Aren't menthols outlawed now?  Seems like this is going to have knock-on effects.


Maybe knocked-up effects as well.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will probably be the cause of ruining your New Year's Eve party because she tastes like cigarettes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... but not with you.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  If she smokes (anything) the odds of me getting with her are zero.

\Former smoker
\\Can't stand the smell of old smoke, though I still do appreciate the smell of fresh smoke.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Nope.  If she smokes (anything) the odds of me getting with her are zero.

\Former smoker
\\Can't stand the smell of old smoke, though I still do appreciate the smell of fresh smoke.


Not sure what that has to do with panties on the floor
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My late wife smoked menthols. And yes, thing rings true. :)
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Nope.  If she smokes (anything) the odds of me getting with her are zero.


Not even pole?
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only threesomes Farkers will get into are with Rosie and her sister Lefty.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: OTOH,
If she smokes menthols, The odds of the third being her husband are pretty high...


But you can still tell your friends that you were in a threesome so there's that.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped smoking Nov 4th 2019 for my son.  I promised I'd quit before his 2nd birthday and haven't had a puff since.  I used to love Newport 100's, those were my go-to cig for like 10+ years.  They were also great because when people who ask to bum a smoke and you pull out menthols, 60% of people don't want one anymore.  More for me!

I do miss it though.  I hear people say they hate the smell of smoking after quitting but if I go outside and get a whiff of menthol it makes me really want one.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kool.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If she smokes she generally pokes.


I still say this today when I see a woman smoking.

sad, so very sad...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... if she smokes the odds that I want to be anywhere near her basically drop to zero. Sorry, but if you choose to smell like that, I'm going to choose to never be down-wind of you.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: eurotrader: If she smokes she generally pokes.

I still say this today when I see a woman smoking.

sad, so very sad...


Yeah, misogynistic "slut" shaming assumptions are sad.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I stopped smoking Nov 4th 2019 for my son.  I promised I'd quit before his 2nd birthday and haven't had a puff since.  I used to love Newport 100's, those were my go-to cig for like 10+ years.  They were also great because when people who ask to bum a smoke and you pull out menthols, 60% of people don't want one anymore.  More for me!

I do miss it though.  I hear people say they hate the smell of smoking after quitting but if I go outside and get a whiff of menthol it makes me really want one.


I smoked Gauloise brunes  for a long time before quiting and it was really rare for someone to want one after asking and seeing the brand. Still miss them once in awhile having coffee.

If a person engages in one high risk activity like smoking they are likely to engage in other higher risk activities as well.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.comicvine.comView Full Size

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


/when you want to break stereotypes
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: [Fark user image image 425x425]


That's so Raven.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Just let her chug a couple bottles of Cisco and you're good to go.


I think I might like it better if she chugged a couple bottles of Crisco.
Fark user imageView Full Size


But, seriously...  As a gay man, I can say: there is a place for Crisco in the bedroom (or wherever you like to get your freak on).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: fragMasterFlash: Just let her chug a couple bottles of Cisco and you're good to go.

I think I might like it better if she chugged a couple bottles of Crisco.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

But, seriously...  As a gay man, I can say: there is a place for Crisco in the bedroom (or wherever you like to get your freak on).
[Fark user image image 425x425]


At least early 90s formula Crisco that was NOT true, tried it and it had this stiction thing going on where it would glide and then grab, hard. Don't know if it's changed since they removed the trans fats but it was not a good situation at the time.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [static.comicvine.com image 231x333]
[res.cloudinary.com image 320x360]

/when you want to break stereotypes


From my personal anecdotal experience, I can confirm the headline is true. It was the Marlboros.

We were, what are the kids calling it these days? Friends. That's it, friends for 2-3 years.

/Someone told me she died of an overdose a few years ago
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: fragMasterFlash: Just let her chug a couple bottles of Cisco and you're good to go.

I think I might like it better if she chugged a couple bottles of Crisco.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

But, seriously...  As a gay man, I can say: there is a place for Crisco in the bedroom (or wherever you like to get your freak on).
[Fark user image image 425x425]

At least early 90s formula Crisco that was NOT true, tried it and it had this stiction thing going on where it would glide and then grab, hard. Don't know if it's changed since they removed the trans fats but it was not a good situation at the time.


That thread was epic.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pumpin' Crisco is the name of the script I sent to Melissa McCarthy.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby -- I always wondered what Newport ads were implying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I stopped smoking Nov 4th 2019 for my son.  I promised I'd quit before his 2nd birthday and haven't had a puff since.  I used to love Newport 100's, those were my go-to cig for like 10+ years.  They were also great because when people who ask to bum a smoke and you pull out menthols, 60% of people don't want one anymore.  More for me!

I do miss it though.  I hear people say they hate the smell of smoking after quitting but if I go outside and get a whiff of menthol it makes me really want one.


Bout do you eat at the y?
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Can't wait to tongue punch that ashtray!,


Well, LICK IT....LICK IT GOOD!

I'm a fan of 1968  way more than 1969 - "you do me and I'll owe you one" although the 1970's, '80's, '90's and up until Y2K were awesome!  But then the Re-Thugs went and ruined so much in the 21st Century!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: steklo: eurotrader: If she smokes she generally pokes.

I still say this today when I see a woman smoking.

sad, so very sad...

Yeah, misogynistic "slut" shaming assumptions are sad.


Fark user image
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife has asthma. :(

/ she smells it whenever I'm around "someone" that smokes.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Menthols are fantastic when shroomin' but otherwise it's like smoking and brushing your teeth at the same time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Menthols are fantastic when shroomin' but otherwise it's like smoking and brushing your teeth at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah...I'll pass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

comrade: Earthworm Jim Jones: I stopped smoking Nov 4th 2019 for my son.  I promised I'd quit before his 2nd birthday and haven't had a puff since.  I used to love Newport 100's, those were my go-to cig for like 10+ years.  They were also great because when people who ask to bum a smoke and you pull out menthols, 60% of people don't want one anymore.  More for me!

I do miss it though.  I hear people say they hate the smell of smoking after quitting but if I go outside and get a whiff of menthol it makes me really want one.

Bout do you eat at the y?


No sir.  Not my gig.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Thanks Subby -- I always wondered what Newport ads were implying.

[Fark user image 850x416]


farm5.static.flickr.comView Full Size


Those Newport smokers are into some freaky shiat.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The REALLY cool chicks smoke these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: The REALLY cool chicks smoke these

[Fark user image image 206x300]


The coolest chicks smoke cigars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: The REALLY cool chicks smoke these


ssl.c.photoshelter.comView Full Size
 
