 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   A now-25-year-old New Jersey woman has been in a seven-year battle with the IRS to get the agency to recognize that she's not, in fact, dead. Still no pulse from the agency   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
47
    More: Stupid, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Tax, last actual person, unfortunate mix, 25-year-old Samantha Dreissig, only face, tax nightmare  
•       •       •

1171 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they think mom is alive?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope she's documenting this circus for when they arrest her for non payment of taxes several years down the road.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something Kafkaesque.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution:  Find a federal judge.  Kick them in the balls/box.  You'll be ruled to be alive real damned quick.  If you want to avoid possible jail time, just kick their dog.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where your Senator can actually do some good. A letter from a Senator gets lots of attention right away.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has she tried just being dead if they're so insistent on it?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Easy solution:  Find a federal judge.  Kick them in the balls/box.  You'll be ruled to be alive real damned quick.  If you want to avoid possible jail time, just kick their dog.


Actually not a bad idea. Avoid felony level, but maybe run a red light when you know it's clear and a cop is near you. When at the judge, argue that you should have it dismissed because the government believes you to be dead, and dead people can't be convicted.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sure you're not. Now BUZZ OFF, GHOST!!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if she is dead...she doesn't have to pay taxes....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Life is short. You never know when it's gonna end," she said.
Amen sister
Patrick Hernandez - Born to Be Alive - Official Video (Clip Officiel)
Youtube 9UaJAnnipkY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take one nap in a ditch and they start declaring you this and that.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Well, if she is dead...she doesn't have to pay taxes....


It seems that taxes are more certain than death, at least according to the IRS.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....


Also can't get a tax return, a drivers license, can't vote, probably cannot get a decent job, awful tough to qualify for scholarships or mortgages or get a bank account.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Well, if she is dead...she doesn't have to pay taxes....


Things will not go as swimmingly as you think.  Just as there is no such thing as  "Bank error in your favor," there are no such things as "Government error in your favor."
 
Adebisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fakebands.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handl.....

Nevermind, I think we all know
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't she just apply for a TIN?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead men tell no tales. Dead women just keep on biatching.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: "Life is short. You never know when it's gonna end," she said.
Amen sister
[YouTube video: Patrick Hernandez - Born to Be Alive - Official Video (Clip Officiel)]


Wow I haven't thought about that song since the disco days, and apparently have never seen the video.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....


Sure, but no social security or Medicare.  So she is basically Amish.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the IRS thinks you're dead you do not have to pay taxes.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the IRS won't accept your return file a W-4 to make sure you get as much as possible out of your paycheck. And hope that e-verify doesn't tell your employer to fire you.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stop paying your taxes, then it will be fixed
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the government says you are dead, you are dead.  Get on they soylent green converyor belt and accept that you are dead.

NEVER, question the government.  They are the overmasters, they know what is best for us.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: iheartscotch: Well, if she is dead...she doesn't have to pay taxes....

Things will not go as swimmingly as you think.  Just as there is no such thing as  "Bank error in your favor," there are no such things as "Government error in your favor."


Actually, I've gotten more than one refund upgrade because the IRS dinkied something.  I've sent them a letter going "you did a naughty.  Here are the documents showing it".  They then sent me back letters going "Oh, we dun goofed" and sent me money.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is where your Senator can actually do some good. A letter from a Senator gets lots of attention right away.


Was going to say this.

It's also the sort of constituent service that elected representatives like to have their office resolve - no capital cost, low effort, no legislation needed, completely non-objectionable, generates a positive story and earns a grateful voter for the future.

Almost every one of these stories I've seen has eventually been resolved by a congressperson sending a letter to the the IRS demanding they explain why they can't resolve it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop complaining and get on the cart already.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotblack Desiato's lawyers could provide some valuable insight here.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Stop complaining and get on the cart already.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is where your Senator can actually do some good. A letter from a Senator gets lots of attention right away.


House members live by this stuff.  In fact, if you wonder "Why is this slob always re-elected?" that particular House member might just be very good at it, as the person with the problem (and all her friends and relatives) vote for said slob, ignoring policy issues or anything else.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: iheartscotch: Well, if she is dead...she doesn't have to pay taxes....

Things will not go as swimmingly as you think.  Just as there is no such thing as  "Bank error in your favor," there are no such things as "Government error in your favor."


Could make things interesting at the Dr's office when if/when healthcare goes single-payer.

"Sorry NHS won't approve your treatment because you're dead."
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Target Builder: edmo: This is where your Senator can actually do some good. A letter from a Senator gets lots of attention right away.

Was going to say this.

It's also the sort of constituent service that elected representatives like to have their office resolve - no capital cost, low effort, no legislation needed, completely non-objectionable, generates a positive story and earns a grateful voter for the future.

Almost every one of these stories I've seen has eventually been resolved by a congressperson sending a letter to the the IRS demanding they explain why they can't resolve it.


While talking to the media might get some results at the local, county or maybe state level, the IRS is not even going to respond.

Know who your rep and sen are, and become a damned nuisance to them and their staffs.  The IRS and just every other federal office will fall in line.

Offer not valid if MTG or Louie Gohmert is your rep.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Easy solution - gain several hundred million dollars of wealth. The IRS will see you as too much of a challenge to fight with and bend over and die.
 
jake3988
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Carter Pewterschmidt: Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....

Also can't get a tax return, a drivers license, can't vote, probably cannot get a decent job, awful tough to qualify for scholarships or mortgages or get a bank account.


That would be true if the SSA thinks you're dead too.  And I imagine she'd be in a battle with them instead of the IRS if that were the case.

Because, like other people said, if the IRS thinks you're dead... just don't pay taxes.  They ain't gonna chase after a dead person.  But if the SSA thinks you're dead, your life, despite being alive, will be hell, until it's resolved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know she's gonna die for real the day after she get the IRS to switch her back to "Alive"

And somewhere, deep in the bowels of the IRS, some Guppie-09 will groan and pull out the IRS Form 1090-8-2/3 rev 14.6/b Dead Person Alive Now Dead Form (rev 7 - Use Rev 6 until there aren't any more Rev 6 then Use Rev 7.  Do Not Use Rev 5 or earlier Revs).
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Simple, slide right into your dead mom's identity and start collecting social security quite a few years before nature intended.
 
Slypork
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....


Her father is trying to claim her as a dependent. He can't get the deduction if she doesn't exist in the here and now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....


Didn't read the article but it sounds like we text a dead?????
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resin33: If the IRS thinks you're dead you do not have to pay taxes.


Problem is, any employer still has to deduct taxes from her paycheck, so her being "dead" only means she can't file taxes (which would likely be a refund).

Now if she was self employed and didn't create an LLC, maybe she could get away with it for a little while.  That is, until the IRS fixed their mistake and came after her for back taxes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Can't she just not pay tax? Ever? Seems like a win to me....


That's how I'd go about it. I'd get my W-4 changed to say I have like 20 dependents so $0 was withheld each year and just keep it all. Can't bill me - I'm dead in your system!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A few years ago a county agency said my home didn't exist, I was contemplating forming my own country.

Fark user imageView Full Size

But all it took was a few calls to their higher ups to clear it up.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Resin33: If the IRS thinks you're dead you do not have to pay taxes.

Problem is, any employer still has to deduct taxes from her paycheck, so her being "dead" only means she can't file taxes (which would likely be a refund).

Now if she was self employed and didn't create an LLC, maybe she could get away with it for a little while.  That is, until the IRS fixed their mistake and came after her for back taxes.


Are dead people "Getting away with it"?  If she is officially dead, then she isn't "getting away with it".  Or are all dead people dead beats, and we should be taxing them?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Could make things interesting at the Dr's office when if/when healthcare goes single-payer.

"Sorry NHS won't approve your treatment because you're dead."


That woman in France declared dead through some fraud in a court case can't get health treatment. She has to pay cash for insulin.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel for her. This would happen now and then at the pension system I used to work for. One of two things happened, either her social was swapped for her Mom's on the final return or SSA made a mistake in their death records. (I suspect it's the latter)  Somebody has to track down what the source is and then correct it. IRS is the worst at fixing this.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.