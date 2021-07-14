 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Hearing strange noises in the dark while you're trying to fall asleep? It could be a couple dozen snakes under your bed   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Georgia, Want, resident Trish Wilcher, Snake, The Stuff, stuff of nightmares, English-language films, Dean Koontz  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 4:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im tired of these monkey fightin' snakes in this monday friday bedroom!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With my pack of wieners patrolling the place, I feel sorry for any snake that wondered onto my yard. Or house. or bed
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had it with these monkey fighting snakes under this Monday to Friday bed!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another reason my box spring rests on the floor like a college student. This way I can be assured there is nothing, no snakes, clowns, or monsters under my bed.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even imagine the horrifying noises my wife would make if that happened to us. I think it would be some sort of cross between an air raid siren and a shopping cart being pushed down the steps.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the anaconda in the bed that won't let my girlfriend get any sleep.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the fact that he took the time to relocated them rather than killing them.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: It's the anaconda in the bed that won't let my girlfriend get any sleep.


Sounds like a myth
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what I'd do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the snakes under your bed

In your closet, in your head

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when you relocate snakes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: With my pack of wieners patrolling the place, I feel sorry for any snake that wondered onto my yard. Or house. or bed


Uh... Ok
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I can't even imagine the horrifying noises my wife would make if that happened to us. I think it would be some sort of cross between an air raid siren and a shopping cart being pushed down the steps.


So....sorta like the agitated Barred Owl juvie that grew up outside my bedroom window.  When something pissed it off at 4am it made a sound akin to a coyote having an acid flashback and a jet turbine spinning up.  It did not sound natural.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So that's where I left my sneks!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: With my pack of wieners patrolling the place, I feel sorry for any snake that wondered onto my yard. Or house. or bed


You hire these guys, also?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I appreciate the fact that he took the time to relocated them rather than killing them.


Me too.  I gotta admit, I would play with the babies before letting them go.  The mama, depending on exactly what type, might be a different story.  Grass or garter, yeah I'm chasing the cats and kids with her.  Copperhead or moccasin, nope, gotta go, she's the first one out the door.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would need a Realtor.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know much about snake, do the baby snakes normally accompany mama snake?

Because otherwise mama laid her eggs there and they had just recently hatched. I think they normally make some kind of nest in the ground so maybe there was a lot of clothes under the bed?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I don't know much about snake, do the baby snakes normally accompany mama snake?

Because otherwise mama laid her eggs there and they had just recently hatched. I think they normally make some kind of nest in the ground so maybe there was a lot of clothes under the bed?


some snakes are live bearers: they don't lay eggs, just birth ready-to-crawl baby snakes. this group includes garter snakes and rattlesnakes.

can't tell the species they had from TFA
 
Iowan73
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB:

When my wife and I moved out of our first house, she was taking a last look around. She was teary-eyed eyed because this had been our first home, the house where we brought our first child home, etc. The house was right next to a corn field. When she was in the garage, she found a snake skin.

She immediately walked to the car and said, "Let's go."
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
actually, seems like it was a dekay's brown snake, which is indeed a livebearer. and nonvenomous
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: CFitzsimmons: I appreciate the fact that he took the time to relocated them rather than killing them.

Me too.  I gotta admit, I would play with the babies before letting them go.  The mama, depending on exactly what type, might be a different story.  Grass or garter, yeah I'm chasing the cats and kids with her.  Copperhead or moccasin, nope, gotta go, she's the first one out the door.


What?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: And another reason my box spring rests on the floor like a college student. This way I can be assured there is nothing, no snakes, clowns, or monsters under my bed.


That qay they can het up into your sheets and fight the spiders building nests in them, good thinking.
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: talkertopc: I don't know much about snake, do the baby snakes normally accompany mama snake?

Because otherwise mama laid her eggs there and they had just recently hatched. I think they normally make some kind of nest in the ground so maybe there was a lot of clothes under the bed?

some snakes are live bearers: they don't lay eggs, just birth ready-to-crawl baby snakes. this group includes garter snakes and rattlesnakes.

can't tell the species they had from TFA


Saw another article on this incident that identified the snakes as Eastern King Snakes (very beneficial - they eat poisonous snakes in addition to other things). You are spot-on that some snakes lay eggs and others give live birth. When I was 12, I caught a big banded water snake and put it in a large, unused Boa Constrictor habitat (with a water feature). Two days later there were a total of 28 snakes in the box/aquarium. Cute little buggers that I released I in the nearest creek the next day.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.