(Vice)   A wave of dogs in America with severe behavior problems has trainers seriously alarmed. Just wait until they get a load of the people   (vice.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Local business owner concerned that people aren't spending enough money on the services his local business provides, explores marketing opportunities."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ITT: People complaining about how dogs are not treated as well as human children, but have no problem buying factory farmed meat.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just want to be in the thread before everyone shows up to say how well behaved their dogs are and that everyone else's dogs are the problem
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should have gotten cats instead.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: ITT: People complaining about how dogs are not treated as well as human children, but have no problem buying factory farmed meat.


Solution: Eat the children.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time until humans are overtaken by another dominant species.
All chips in on dire naked mole rats. These farkers are unstoppable
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....


Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.
 
Luse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....


Truth! I've owned ferrets, cats and dogs. I have yet to have a "bad" pet. All of my animals enjoyed interaction with humans and were lovable, granted 1 of the cats was more shy and would only let you pet him if you met his exacting standards which changed by the second. None were aggressive or destructive. Every animal I've had was a rescue or as I like to say sprung from the joint. More often then not an asshole pet speaks loudly of their owner.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dear author of TFA: FEWER.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My German Shepherd girl had issues when we adopted her (she was abandoned in the middle of nowhere) which likely came from abuse. It only took a couple of weeks for her to realize she was safe with us but, in her case, it likely had less to do with our training and probably more to do with her learning to trust us. She's been perfect ever since.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.


He's not the scarf; you're his cape.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I used to see two private clients a day, but now I see five or six. I am completely Roverwhelmed."

FTFY
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Local business owner concerned that people aren't spending enough money on the services his local business provides, explores marketing opportunities."


Yeah. I'm sure the local car wash is "seriously alarmed!" about all the dangerously dirty cars driving around your town.

Cascade wants you to run your dishwasher every night. Etc. Etc.

I believe what subby has stumbled upon is what we in the know call an "advertisement". No idea why people still fall for this stuff as "news". Sad..
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As an owner of three outdoor cats.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I just want to be in the thread before everyone shows up to say how well behaved their dogs are and that everyone else's dogs are the problem


Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL 😂....these little poots (Goober Pea/Trixie Garcia) are absolute terrors at times, and I dig on that.  They aren't biters or any of that nonsense though.......
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....


And some people definitely shouldn't be allowed to train dogs.

White Dog (1982) Theatrical Trailer
Youtube IhkrvBNnAcw
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Charting at number six this week it's Wave of Dogs with their new hit song: Poochnami."
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Smart money says go long on manufacturers of pentobarbital
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you think dogs are hard to train, look how hard it is for their owners to sit and stay...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.


*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Having adopted a dog that developed behavior issues post-adoption that required medication and intense training to make progress on, I can say that: sometimes trainers just need to say to the owner that the dog isn't a fit.

Because the dog that I adopted was not a fit, and was not working out. Her behavior problems stopped when she went back to the foster family, that had kids, and women. I'm a single man, she just wasn't into it.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: As an owner of three outdoor cats.....
[Fark user image 221x228]


Where is this? In my area, there's no such thing as "outdoor cats". Just a-holes that let their pets terrorize the neighborhood. Or jerks that are feeding feral cats (also a crime).  I've got my countermeasures in place if they ever cross the line though

thescaredycat.comView Full Size

XD
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: My German Shepherd girl had issues when we adopted her (she was abandoned in the middle of nowhere) which likely came from abuse. It only took a couple of weeks for her to realize she was safe with us but, in her case, it likely had less to do with our training and probably more to do with her learning to trust us. She's been perfect ever since.


I got our German Shepard mix from a shelter at about 18 months. The previous owners had left him in a kennel outdoors. I took about a year and a lot of effort to get him decently socialized. The shelter right now has 4 pandemic dogs that they're looking for homes for that have similar socialization problems.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are they calling their children dogs now.

Off my lawn.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?


Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: As an owner of three outdoor cats.....
[Fark user image image 221x228]


Hey, thanks for supporting the songbird genocide.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?

Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!


Thanks.  I got in a fight on the internet with a furry.  It messed me up, man.    ._.

But its good to be back.  :)
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?

Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!

Thanks.  I got in a fight on the internet with a furry.  It messed me up, man.    ._.

But its good to be back.  :)


*shivers*
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?

Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!

Thanks.  I got in a fight on the internet with a furry.  It messed me up, man.    ._.

But its good to be back.  :)

*shivers*


Hedgehog panties...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....


It's the reason the rescue I used to volunteer for would put a moratorium on adoptions in November and December. No matter how much you cautioned them about the responsibilities of having a dog, they would insist they were ready. What they really wanted was to be a hero to their stupid kids at Christmas.

Inevitably, some would be back in the rescue system a month later when they realized how much work it was and that it was them, and not their 5 year-old, that had to walk them 3-4 times a day, clean up their poop etc...

Some of them, depending on how long they were with the adopters, would come back all farked up.
 
lurkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dog owner's license and proof of insurance.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?

Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!


You first...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: As an owner employee of three outdoor cats.....
[Fark user image 221x228]


FTFY.  You are imagining a relationship that probably isn't there.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?

Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!

You first...

[Fark user image 385x385]


farm8.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kitty Block, President and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States

Name checks out.

/spay and neuter!
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Lochsteppe: guestguy: SpaceMonkey-66: Some people shouldn't own pets, and, pets aren't accessories.....

Tell that to my dog when he crawls on the back of the couch, then lays around my neck and shoulders like a scarf.

He's not the scarf; you're his cape.

*takes off hedgehog ear rings*   Hey... what are you guys talking about?

Good, and now the hedgehog lingerie...we both know you've got it  :P

/welcome back, by the way!

You first...

[Fark user image 385x385]


I'll not be tricked into taking off my hedgehog banana hammock in public...not again.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We got our dog in 2019 as a puppy, a doodle. We absolutely have noticed a difference in his behavior around other people pre/post lockdowns. He is very distrusting of other people now. Not that he has any reason, it's just that we didn't have anyone over to our house and he just wasn't around enough other people.
He's very eager to meet people, but they can't look at him or he cowers away. It's very strange. Once they've been near him for about 20 minutes, he's fine, but he's a total scaredy dog those first few. We're hoping it's something he grows out of. We're working on him with it and he's a quick learn and already have seen some improvement versus 6 months ago.

He is also completely p*ssy whipped, in the literal sense:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's because a whole bunch of people adopted dogs last year that have no business owning dogs.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

