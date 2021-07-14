 Skip to content
(KCRG)   I need to be at the gym in 26 minutes....10,000 days in a row   (kcrg.com) divider line
29
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention on whether he made all of his kids sportsball games/band recitals. Or if he has made it to a job with as much regularity.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?

/Lol jk
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he do this when everything was shut down last year?  Or did Iowa not bother trying to save their citizens' lives?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have a hell of an immune system. I am at the gym every day i'm not sick, but theres been plenty of ups and downs over my 20's and 30's.  Theres been a few periods where i couldn't lift weights, once when I had some sort of nerve problem / shooting pain in the rear of my shoulder in the late 20's and straining/really f'ing up my rotator cuff in late 2019.

When you can't lift, you can still ride a bike or use a stepmill or just focus on leg workouts if you have upper body issues.

Now, what has been up and down over the years has been my diet. I really had to learn the hard way that your metabolism as you get older, just isn't what it is when you're 27.  You really, truly can't eat like you could back then at 40.

Learned to count calories & be more sensible.  Learned that its okay that I can't put 315 on a bench after a quick warm up and do a couple sets of five.  learned that you can get to the point of squatting a whole lot, but if you let that skill go it takes a really, really long time to get some semblance of normal back.

Learned to never give up and keep training as hard as I can at the age I'm at, wether its 20 or 40.

lastly, learned that what I look like on the outside is not what is important or what would actually make me happy.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that really productive though? Rest days are important too, as far as I understand.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a wasted life...
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: How did he do this when everything was shut down last year?  Or did Iowa not bother trying to save their citizens' lives?


I imagine "gym" means "working out".


Regardless, your body needs a break at least one a week.  Even the pros do that.

He's gone when he's sick.  Also not a good idea.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what are we gonna do when this joke is 26 years old?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autoplay with audio on? fark off.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: what are we gonna do when this joke is 26 years old?


Hit refresh to see how many funnies we got.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's still not swole af.  Loser
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: No mention on whether he made all of his kids sportsball games/band recitals. Or if he has made it to a job with as much regularity.


We get it, you're fat and/or lacking in any sort of muscle.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: Is that really productive though? Rest days are important too, as far as I understand.


Rest day doesn't mean to be a lump.

Active recovery is a real thing, and it makes sense.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RatMaster999: What a wasted life...


Don't you have a Walmart to be at?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's never skipped leg day.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: neongoats: No mention on whether he made all of his kids sportsball games/band recitals. Or if he has made it to a job with as much regularity.

We get it, you're fat and/or lacking in any sort of muscle.


This is my pity reply to this weak farking shiat.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sm.ign.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Is that really productive though? Rest days are important too, as far as I understand.


His record is for showing up every day, his actual workouts vary drastically.  He's not doing the same workout every day, some of them (probably most of them, given he's in his sixties now) are likely "rest days" in the training sense.

Like... going to the gym and walking at a normal pace on the treadmill for an hour counts as exercise and also counts as a rest day, especially at his age.

For a younger person you usually have rest days for specific parts of your body rather than all at once, you've probably heard of alternating 'upper-body day' and 'leg day' for casual weightlifters, and usually heavy cardio is scheduled for a different day of the week in there somewhere.  When he mentions color-coding his journal this is almost certainly what he's talking about, at least in principle.  A lot of people find this easier to manage than doing a full workout that covers your entire body every other day with full rest days between.

This guy's definitely correct that the first step is showing up and actually doing something, even if you're not up for your full workout doing part of it is always still better than doing none of it.  TFA may be sanding down some of the details there, though.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a hobby that requires dedication to get better at.  Don't they all?

But it's not a punishment

And stay the fark home when you're sick
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: gar1013: neongoats: No mention on whether he made all of his kids sportsball games/band recitals. Or if he has made it to a job with as much regularity.

We get it, you're fat and/or lacking in any sort of muscle.

This is my pity reply to this weak farking shiat.


Have a Cheeto, it'll make you feel better.
 
neongoats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: neongoats: gar1013: neongoats: No mention on whether he made all of his kids sportsball games/band recitals. Or if he has made it to a job with as much regularity.

We get it, you're fat and/or lacking in any sort of muscle.

This is my pity reply to this weak farking shiat.

Have a Cheeto, it'll make you feel better.


This is my pity reply to this weak farking shiat.
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This thread is a train wreck and even smells like nasty gym socks
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

srgrobe: This thread is a train wreck and even smells like nasty gym socks


This is my weak reply, please pity my shiat.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
T-Shirt Checks out....
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You just know he won't stfu about it in the gym either.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: It's a hobby that requires dedication to get better at.  Don't they all?

But it's not a punishment

And stay the fark home when you're sick


That's what got me....
He kept going to the gym with pneumonia? He also had Covid and didn't miss a day?
Did I miss the part where he has a home gym?
Where's my remote control?
Have you seen my cat?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Depending on the gym, that could be thousands and thousands of free pizza slices.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: How did he do this when everything was shut down last year?  Or did Iowa not bother trying to save their citizens' lives?


Well, I assume if he does 20 minutes of exercise at home, that counts.
 
