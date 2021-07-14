 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   And God said, "Fark this bar in particular." Subby met the now ex Mrs. Subby here, and they're both sad to see it reportedly get hit by lightning   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Wind, partial building collapse, Storm, Clearing, gas leak, Natural gas, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, high winds  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hi, subby here.  Even though this report is saying that the cause of the collapse is unknown, the leading cause is a lightning strike, with a microburst and straight-line winds also being considered.  We had pretty severe storms in the area yesterday, which are more common for September than July.  I saw a lightning bolt in roughly the direction of DuBois as I was driving yesterday.  I was heading in the opposite direction helping a friend move, and I saw the bolt that could've hit it out of my rear view right after I took this picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I visited my ex and the kids after I got done moving my friend, and just so happened to see the pictures on Facebook.  She looked at the kids and said, "That's where your dad and I first went out."  It was New Year's Eve, and I went out with a co-worker and her boyfriend at the time.  Right as we walked in, I saw her right there.  We just sort of gravitated to each other, got to talking, and she brought up moving around furniture, and I said, "Well, I'm off on Thursday and will likely have nothing planned, so I can help."  The rest was history.

I happened to go into the bar last week to pick up a couple of DoorDash deliveries.  The first time, I momentarily stopped at the spot where I'd seen her.  Aside from the tables being moved over, it still looked the same as that night.  As I left the second time, I had this weird feeling that it was the last time.  Now, if I could pick lottery numbers as easily.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have a mural?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Did it have a mural?


No, and it actually looks worse in person.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: edmo: Did it have a mural?

No, and it actually looks worse in person.
Looks like there could have been a mural put up on that wall recently.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you considered that said establishment is just plain unlucky?
 
Eravior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think all the buildings falling down is what they meant by Infrastructure Week. Unless I've been misreading it and it's actually Infrastructure Weak.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

So what happened? She get tired of the micropeen?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Can you tell us more romantic stories about you and your ex?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Subby met the now ex Mrs. Subby here'
So shouldn't you be happy about it burning down?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

What is it with you and this Cynthia thing, Walter?
 
Barbeaubot [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Dubois, at the corner of Dubois and Dubois. They made it pretty easy for god to find the place...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They really like Dubois.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe he was aiming for something else. He does miss sometimes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
🎵 Playin' with Dubois 🎶

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey subby, I know that place..it's right off 219, right?  Used to drive past it a lot when I lived in Buffalo and I was visiting family elsewhere in Clearfield County.
 
slykens1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was pretty soupy down here in State College yesterday too. Lots of crazy/angry sky pictures went around.

We're in a pattern now almost like we're in south Florida with storms every day. Last summer we had a good storm in early June and it didn't rain again until September then it took until this past April to get another thunderstorm.
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anytime I see Du Bois I'm reminded of the time I had to spend the night at the Days Inn there. Worst night I ever slept thanks to a duck that would not shut up.
 
