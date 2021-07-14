 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Woman leaves note in a Walmart bathroom saying she's being held by her ex-boyfriend and begs someone to call 911. Someone does. Cops spectacularly fail in their response, but fortunately she's able to leave ANOTHER note, and this time gets a better outcome   (yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Note to self: Self, if you ever have to leave a note like this be sure and add "my abuser has weed on him."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Note to self: Self, if you ever have to leave a note like this be sure and add "my abuser has weed on him."


In my area just put on the note "They throw high school keggers here every day" and they will send out SWAT and half the force.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Note to self: Self, if you ever have to leave a note like this be sure and add "my abuser has weed on him."


Also, the tail light is out on his car.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]


We would have also accepted "hearing furniture moved around inside, while residents claim to be in NYC".
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]


Police exist to punish you, not help you.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

akya: edmo: Note to self: Self, if you ever have to leave a note like this be sure and add "my abuser has weed on him."

Also, the tail light is out on his car.


These only work if he's black.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We tried to execute a search warrant but he said he wasn't home."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]


Because most police are domestic abusers. Professional courtesy.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]

Police exist to punish you, not help you.


The Supreme Court even says so:

In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that police did not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm. That ruling overturned a federal appeals court in Colorado that allowed a lawsuit to stand against a town when its police refused to protect a woman from her husband. He had violated a restraining order and kidnapped their children, whom he killed, the New York Times reported.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The note said she'd been held since May 1 and was not on vacation, and again pleaded with the reader to call 911, the complaint said. The note said "she heard the police knocking at the residence, that the abuse hasn't stopped, and please don't give up."

JFC. Thank goodness two people at two locations both took the notes seriously and called the police.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: the unabomber was right: Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]

Police exist to punish you, not help you.

The Supreme Court even says so:

In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that police did not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm. That ruling overturned a federal appeals court in Colorado that allowed a lawsuit to stand against a town when its police refused to protect a woman from her husband. He had violated a restraining order and kidnapped their children, whom he killed, the New York Times reported.


Upheld in a 2018 case involving a school shooting, if I'm not mistaken.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]

Because most police are domestic abusers. Professional courtesy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What kind of inhuman abusive scumstain cuts a woman's foot?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The note said she'd been held since May 1 and was not on vacation, and again pleaded with the reader to call 911, the complaint said. The note said "she heard the police knocking at the residence, that the abuse hasn't stopped, and please don't give up."

JFC. Thank goodness two people at two locations both took the notes seriously and called the police.


Actually, it was very fortunate that he didn't kick it up a notch and have her "take an extended vacation" to keep her locked in the place.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]


It's not actionable. They heard her over the phone and she said something like "He's my boyfriend."

Domestic violence cases are the worst kinds of cases for this exact reason. Cops don't know if the note was just them having a fight and her leaving a note because she was pissed to get him in trouble (and yes, it's been done in bad divorces or custody cases so the other party can have an arrest to wave at the hearing) or if they've since made up. They have no right to talk to her in private if she doesn't want to.

Hearing furniture being moved around inside a house MIGHT meet exigent circumstances if they had other indica of an emergency; but it's not really clear from the article if they actually expected the woman to be at that house.

It sounds more to me like the cops did as much as they could, and Farkers are just upset that in this case it didn't end in a hail of gunfire so they could biatch about that.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]

Police exist to punish you, not help you.


Yeah, and if someone like me says no to a cop, they don't go away. They gut us on the and break out all of our teeth, or just kill us, for disrespecting them.
 
GORDON
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The sheer stupidity of those first cops...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side.... I hear this guy's single now....
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think that this guy deserves a second chance at becoming a valuable member of society. As such he should not be locked up in jail but should instead be sent to one of those third world countries that are littered with landmines and then give the guy a quota of landmines that he has to successfully remove. Once he has reached that goal then he can return to society. Yeah, I like this idea.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hear "cops spectacularly fail in their response" and I'm expecting a dog to have been shot somewhere in the process.

/Or would that be a successful response, for them?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]

It's not actionable. They heard her over the phone and she said something like "He's my boyfriend."

Domestic violence cases are the worst kinds of cases for this exact reason. Cops don't know if the note was just them having a fight and her leaving a note because she was pissed to get him in trouble (and yes, it's been done in bad divorces or custody cases so the other party can have an arrest to wave at the hearing) or if they've since made up. They have no right to talk to her in private if she doesn't want to.

Hearing furniture being moved around inside a house MIGHT meet exigent circumstances if they had other indica of an emergency; but it's not really clear from the article if they actually expected the woman to be at that house.

It sounds more to me like the cops did as much as they could, and Farkers are just upset that in this case it didn't end in a hail of gunfire so they could biatch about that.


It's crazy but there are a couple things in between "Leaving a victim with her abuser" and "murdering everyone".
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm being forced to wander around Wal*Mart and even had to use the restroom here!
Help!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Hyjamon: how the fark does "can we speak to hear in private?" and being told "no" not raise about 27 red flags to officer Cletus?

[Betty_White.jpg]

Because most police are domestic abusers. Professional courtesy.

[Fark user image image 620x465]


That's funny as shiat.
 
