(ABL13 Houston)   When life hands you cashless chicken restaurants to rob, take lemonade   (abc13.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Money, The Target, The Loss, Houston, Cash, In the Heights, Fried chicken, Theft  
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, don't rob local places, if you gotta hit a restaurant or store just hit a chain.  Also don't fark with good fried chicken.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
burglars were looking for cash at a popular hot chicken restaurant

Is "hot chicken" a regional thing? I didn't know that I needed to specify the desired temperature of chicken.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: burglars were looking for cash at a popular hot chicken restaurant



Is "hot chicken" a regional thing? I didn't know that I needed to specify the desired temperature of chicken.


If you don't specify...


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a racist restaurant.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What hot chicken may look like

chowhound.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: What hot chicken may look like

[chowhound.com image 375x538]


I mean, if you wanna see hot chicken, well I can find some examples.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken should be served rare
 
