 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "The 1980s were a decade of neglect, and I haven't felt freedom or terror like it since"   (outline.com) divider line
29
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 12:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:
Helicopter parents were born in the 1980s, a direct response to their personal experience of being roundly ignored by their own parents. Children were not to be seen nor heard, and we were definitely not supposed to complain about any injuries sustained during the 15 hours a day we roamed the streets.

Yup. A lot of us died too, "enjoying" that freedom, and there weren't very many Gen X to begin with.

I have no shame in being a helicopter parent or pinning a participation award on Sprout. The world is about to get a lot harder for everyone, we shouldn't hesitate to endow some cheaply purchased happiness for our children to remember when they will face a global environment far harsher than we did.

I loved my childhood in the 70's/80's, but wouldn't wish it on anyone. It was stupid, unsupervised, and unnecessarily dangerous. I had friends that barely made it to adulthood and more that died shortly after becoming adults.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we might have done better with all that freedom if folks hadn't handed us sh*t like lawn darts and clackers and sent us on our way. Don't get me wrong, I had a great childhood, and did some amazingly stoopid sh*t that I am amazed in retrospect didn't get us killed, but I got to know an ER a lot better than I should have been comfortable with as a boy.

My daughter got a li'l less of that freedom, until she got older and had an idea of possible dangers. Me? I got to wander a mountain in Germany on the regular, filled with gullies, drops, wild boars, wild dogs, and the occasional old un-exploded ordinance in forgotten bunkers carved into the bedrock. I was far too familiar with explosives at a young age than again, I would be comfortable with a child knowing today. And I did NOT use that knowledge in a safe or responsible fashion. Though, we DID at least aerosolize gasoline and then hit that cloud with MOAR fireworks from the platform on a pond, as opposed to in the forest. The fireball was impressive...impressive enough that it got MPs to roll over. MPs do NOT have a sense of humor when blow stuff up on base.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah I really really don't remember as much peeing outside as the author does and I'm really happy and disgusted about it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mostly I worried about Reagan and Andropov getting us all nuked.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can only remember a couple of near death experiences as a child growing up in the woods of NH in the 80s/90s...far fewer on average than many of my friends.  I'm not complaining.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eight years of Reagan and two years of Bush 41.

Fear and freedom, You betcha. We can disagree about the cause and effect, whether fear or freedumbs, but we can't disagree on the facts about who was in the White House or the Shadow Presidency.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I initially thought this was going to be about the Atlanta Child Murders which also caused lots of kids to stay inside.
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I have no shame in being a helicopter parent or pinning a participation award on Sprout.


Corrected. Raising a bubble kid is a recipe for adult disaster.

Also: the author is a fkin idiot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bonus points:  Early T-Rump, at least in the New York press.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was 13 in 1987.

In the summer Id be gone from 9 am till about 9 pm. Riding BMX bikes, knocking on doors and running away, dialing random numbers and asking to talk to Nancy Reagan, shoplifting GI Joes from Kaybees. These were the intellectually stimulating pursuits of my youth.

I grew up in the back of a bail bonds place across the street from the county jail.
I used to talk to the prisoners who took care of the cops horses in the barn next to the impound yard. Id steal cigarettes from my mom and give them to them.
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I have no shame in being a helicopter parent or pinning a participation award on Sprout. The world is about to get a lot harder for everyone, we shouldn't hesitate to endow some cheaply purchased happiness for our children to remember when they will face a global environment far harsher than we did.


Especially when the real "critics" are just stupid right wingers with an agenda against anything "liberal."

Unless that child is being abused, it's none of your goddamned business how they're being raised.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Yeah I really really don't remember as much peeing outside as the author does and I'm really happy and disgusted about it.


I peed in the alley between my and my neighbors house, mainly because it was easier than going inside and up the stairs.

I did that a lot actually.  So did my brothers.


Was that weird?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Childhood spent on a barrier island in Florida. Both parents worked, and when I didn't have to watch my younger brother and sister, I was either a half mile out in the ocean with a snorkel, jumping my bmx off a ramp at the end of a dock into the Indian River, riding over to the mainland to check out "civilization" and whatever girls might be over there, canoeing in the Indian River and camping on one of the sedge islands, or pool hopping all the apartments and resorts up and down the beach.

There were no cell phones and basically I was off the map as far as my parents knew, and only knew when I was supposed to be home.

I don't know if that was an ideal way to grow up or not. My home life kind of sucked because my Dad was an asshole, so it was ideal considering the circumstances.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get a drink of water from the garden hose. Walk up to the drug store/soda shop for a 50¢ blue raspberry Slush Puppy.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was also a free range kid.  Yeah we survived but some didn't.

I dunno.  I think there's a balance in there somewhere between my upbringing and helicopter parents.  But I'll never really care because I don't have kids.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Epic.  I'm verklempt.  Tawk amongst yourselves.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was a 90s kid but in the boonies so we were 10 years behind the real world. We got up to some fun trouble but there were very few serious injuries or fatalities.

I miss being able to roll out the back door and straight into the woods.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Graduated HS in 1983....I had wonderful parents who let me do whatever the hell I wanted as long as I came home before mid-night. The older I got, the more they stretched my curfew.

I was also very lucky that I had been working since the age of 13 and what do suburban kids do when they have money?

Drugs. Lots of drugs...

good times...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was 13 in 1987.

In the summer Id be gone from 9 am till about 9 pm. Riding BMX bikes, knocking on doors and running away, dialing random numbers and asking to talk to Nancy Reagan, shoplifting GI Joes from Kaybees. These were the intellectually stimulating pursuits of my youth.

I grew up in the back of a bail bonds place across the street from the county jail.
I used to talk to the prisoners who took care of the cops horses in the barn next to the impound yard. Id steal cigarettes from my mom and give them to them.


In the old cheesy department store in our town, a buddy would pick up a Super Pinky rubber ball, walk around the store bouncing it then walk right out the door.  He had like 50 of those things.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I too was one of these feral children, a Lost Boy with at least a roof to keep over his head.

I don't really remember the video games, and god knows how often I was playing them.

I remember the trips to the roller rink. The fear of a banana spider web o your face. The sound of thunder before the rain. Retrieving golf balls from a pond on a golf course. Biking around the neighborhood and taking my bike on some really sweet jumps. Getting stitches after a Barbasol can was chucked at my head.

The inside rarely changes. But the outdoor time, that's where memories are made.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: In the old cheesy department store in our town, a buddy would pick up a Super Pinky rubber ball, walk around the store bouncing it then walk right out the door.  He had like 50 of those things.


I worked here for two weeks...never thought about stealing super bouncy balls though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Bahhhh! Parents these days are all helicopter parents! Back in mah day, we used to break our bones and heal them with popsicle stick splints because our parents didn't give a shiat!"

/old man yells at cloud
//your blog sucks
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: "Bahhhh! Parents these days are all helicopter parents! Back in mah day, we used to break our bones and heal them with popsicle stick splints because our parents didn't give a shiat!"

/old man yells at cloud
//your blog sucks


When I was 10 i broke my arm trying to jump off the top of the pool slide in my backyard. I wasnt supposed to swim when my mom was at work so I tried to hide it from her that night. The pain got too intense and I spilled my guts and went to the ER.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: But the outdoor time, that's where memories are made.


Constantly on my bike. Constantly riding into other friend's neighborhoods miles away...had many many many outdoor adventures. I knew every side-street, every nook and cranny of my town...which came in handy when I got a car and needed to look for pot...

Atari had been out but none of my friends got swept under that spell.

Instead we all got musical instruments, formed a band and did that until we each got cars and went off to college...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a child of the 70s and early 80s, I can relate. I compare/contrast my children's childhoods with my own, and they are/were quite different for a whole host of reasons. Personally, I wouldn't trade my free childhood for anything. It was, by a wide margin, the best period of my life.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My brushes with death happened mostly in the 70s
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wouldn't say it was neglect, but the more time us kids spent outside, the better interactions with our parents went. It's just what you did. Then everybody started getting Atari or Intellivision or whatever.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Worst of all, the good old days just led to a flood of nostalgic essays about the good old days.

Yes, I lived during that time.  It was a time when people said things like, "It goes without saying" (paradoxically or not) because other people were not dummies and were experiencing the same things you were.  Trying to explain it to people two generations younger is just as futile as trying to understand their "crappy taste in music".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: When I was 10 i broke my arm trying to jump off the top of the pool slide in my backyard.


My good friend Jay was dared to jump from the top bench of the folded up bleachers in our gym. First his head hit the back of the basketball net thingy, fell straight down on his arm. This was in June...he had to get a special cast he could get wet as his summer vacation was on his dad's sail boat for the whole summer...
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.