(Yahoo)   We have secretly replaced the depleted fish in the South Sea with human poop. Let's see if they notice. Bonus: It can be seen from space   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People here in Texas have been doing that forever in various lakes and waterways.  It's called "chumming the hole".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark the Chinese government.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many fishermen are on board those ships anyway?  One cruise ship could easily outpoop all of them.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Chinese government claims everything within its field of vision, including the South China Sea.  So it's all good.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a race to see who can destroy the world first, the US or China.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's a race to see who can destroy the world first, the US or China.


twist ending: they were doing it together
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One way to claim new waters. Make it so no one else wants it.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should start sinking all Chinese fishing vessels on sight.

Change my mind.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's about 7 billion excess people on this planet.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Exhibit A in why I splurge on Alaskan shrimp when I'm in the mood
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The fishermen prefer to say they're stocking the sea with brown trout.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: There's about 7 billion excess people on this planet.


I didn't know the Yanomami have an internet connection
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't fish exclusively poop in the water already?
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"How can you claim that sea is yours?"
"It's got our shiat all over it!"
 
mainsail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the Hell have they been eating?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sink em then they won't come back.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too many fishermen eating the Pu Pu Platter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Don't fish exclusively poop in the water already?


It's worse than that.  Every time you drink a glass of water, you're actually drinking....dinosaur pee.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mouser: "How can you claim that sea is yours?"
"It's got our shiat all over it!"


Kinda like lifting your leg on a fire hydrant.  That hydrant is yours now.

/woof
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Solty Dog: Don't fish exclusively poop in the water already?

It's worse than that.  Every time you drink a glass of water, you're actually drinking....dinosaur pee.


That's why I stick to bourbon.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Loucifer: There's about 7 billion excess people on this planet.

I didn't know the Yanomami have an internet connection


Those sticks in my face? WiFi antenna.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How many fishermen are on board those ships anyway?  One cruise ship could easily outpoop all of them.


I know that cruise ships are dumping their sewage at sea. There's no way they're carrying it around until they get home. Do they "treat" it? And how would you treat sewage in one step, to make it safe to dump in the ocean? You can't, unless you're dumping a lot of chemicals with it.

So when Americans quit using cruise ships, then we can biatch about China's fishing boats.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh dear. Guess we better shut up about bu but but China. Not that we will.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's a race to see who can destroy the world first, the US or China.


A six mile wide asteroid killed every living thing on Earth except shower mold and the world....adjusted.

We seriously overestimate our ability to influence natural processes. Our environment is a super complex system of self correcting networks.

We will 100% kill ourselves but 400 years later it will be like we never existed.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese Government

Human race.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How many fishermen are on board those ships anyway?  One cruise ship could easily outpoop all of them.


Except cruise ships are legally required to hold on to the poop for disposal on land, if they actually follow the law.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese government.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese government.

[Fark user image image 425x456]


Wow.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's brown, sticky, and hard to flush?
 
turboke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Marcus Aurelius: How many fishermen are on board those ships anyway?  One cruise ship could easily outpoop all of them.

I know that cruise ships are dumping their sewage at sea. There's no way they're carrying it around until they get home. Do they "treat" it? And how would you treat sewage in one step, to make it safe to dump in the ocean? You can't, unless you're dumping a lot of chemicals with it.

So when Americans quit using cruise ships, then we can biatch about China's fishing boats.

[Fark user image 500x337]

Oh dear. Guess we better shut up about bu but but China. Not that we will.


[Citation needed.]
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: One way to claim new waters. Make it so no one else wants it.


It's like licking or sneezing on everything at the buffet.
 
