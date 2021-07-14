 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Today's random looney is brought to you today from Somerset, Pennsylvania, where a man in boxers was holding soda cans and a shovel and also tried to stab a good Samaritan   (local21news.com) divider line
    soda cans, Parable of the Good Samaritan, Samaritan, good Samaritan, Gospel of Luke, Police, Man, boxers  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Pennsyltucky Man on steroids.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was holding two Mountain Dew cans plus a shovel. Did he have 3 hands? I can only hold one of those items per hand. And I don't even have small Trump-like hands.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How nature says...
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope this guy gets the beating/tazering he desperately needs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So this guy sliced his own throat unsuccessfully and decides it's Dew Time with a spade in boxers? This one is going to need a followup once the medical emergency and straight jacket situation has been resolved
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I promise when I finally snap and show up in a Fark article, it will be way more entertaining.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: He was holding two Mountain Dew cans plus a shovel. Did he have 3 hands? I can only hold one of those items per hand. And I don't even have small Trump-like hands.


He's got some mad juggling skills. I'm surprised that wasn't mentioned in the article.
 
