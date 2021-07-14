 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   New Subway sandwich menu items taste just as vile as the old ones. Subby just copied and pasted the original headline but at least he put more effort into that than Subway puts into the food   (nypost.com) divider line
104
    More: Obvious, Fast food, Taste, largest menu update, Mustard, Subway, Turkey Cali Fresh, Fast Food Nation, real subway  
•       •       •

1168 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 14 Jul 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love Subway stuff. Stop being a hater.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the spirit of science, I had it without any condiments, the better to focus on the problematic piscine.

It had a cat food-y perfume. It puzzlingly tasted like it might once have been tuna, but how long ago was beyond my trained palate's ability to discern
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they're running alot of ads with high-end sports celebs
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so old I remember when subway made pretty good sammiches.

These days the meat is pre-sliced (and oxidized)
They use a SPRAY to cut the rainbow sheen that forms
The Tuna is like 75% mayo

nasty business now
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather eat dog vomit on toast.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jersey Mikes is the better chain option. Or better yet - go fully local.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poopyhead: I love Subway stuff. Stop being a hater.


You are what you eat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lettuce never forget...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway's lettuce is always browning.
The tomatoes are always soggy.
the chicken smells funny.
the meatballs are worse than grade school cafeteria quality.

Its just a miserable place.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WRONG, SUBBY!!  You did not put so much mayo on it that it literally hurts your teeth biting into it.  That's the subway way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every town should have a NY-style Jewish deli... Thickly stacked sammiches on really good bread, huge pickles... kettle cooked chips... FRESH pasta/pot/egg/pasta salads...

Simple stuff, but a bit more expensive than Subway charges.

Subway is garbage... most of the sammich places are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long Subway can survive this latest debacle is anyone's guess as well.

They will survive as they always have - by being cheap.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will admit to liking the BMT Italian sandwich loaded up with veggies and pickled jalapenos. Haven't had one since the pandemic started, since I don't go to an office anymore.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: lettuce never forget...

[Fark user image image 650x488]


Jared only ate there because it was below his apartment, he was a fat fark, a cheapskate, and spent most of his time jacking it to porn.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that the appeal is that it's quick and cheap, but it sure does look gross.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How does Subway stay in business when Jersey Mike's exists?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


20 years ago, they cut the roll the cool way, the toppings were not mushy and gross, and you couldn't read a newspaper through the meat slices.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NY Post Editor:  "Cuozza!  Get down to the Subway get the scoop on their new menu down there!  And don't let some jackass from the Times beat you to it!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: steklo: lettuce never forget...

[Fark user image image 650x488]

Jared only ate there because it was below his apartment, he was a fat fark, a cheapskate, and spent most of his time jacking it to porn.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Try the new Meat and Cheeser"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Prolly my most reviled fast food option.

/After cfa of course
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
back in the days of my youth they had a shredded bbq chicken that was good.  that and the massive refillable jugs that you could refill for 49(?) cents.  when i was working construction that was awesome.  it's gone now, like my youth, and everything cool.

\tried to out bummer the article.
\\since "everything sucks" seems to be the author's go-to
\\\and i don't like people doing my thing,
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How long Subway can survive this latest debacle is anyone's guess as well.

They will survive as they always have - by being cheap.


And "Look- at least it's healthier than McDonald's."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Every town should have a NY-style Jewish deli... Thickly stacked sammiches on really good bread, huge pickles... kettle cooked chips... FRESH pasta/pot/egg/pasta salads...

Simple stuff, but a bit more expensive than Subway charges.

Subway is garbage... most of the sammich places are.


Do you want to know the name of the Kosher coffee shop that I am never going to open?

Hebrews It.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cripes, almost any ho-hum sandwich shop is better. Potbelly is practically five-star by comparison.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subway used to work in a pinch, but I'd rather get a sandwich from Speedway or 7/11.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least they cut the bread properly now.  In the 90s they went through a phase where they'd just cut a narrow strip off the top and lay it over the ingredients stuck in the groove.  I guess they were trying to make a trough but it never worked.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'd rather eat dog vomit on toast.


So you LIKE subway then?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NewportBarGuy: Every town should have a NY-style Jewish deli... Thickly stacked sammiches on really good bread, huge pickles... kettle cooked chips... FRESH pasta/pot/egg/pasta salads...

Simple stuff, but a bit more expensive than Subway charges.

Subway is garbage... most of the sammich places are.

Do you want to know the name of the Kosher coffee shop that I am never going to open?

Hebrews It.


LOL... I love it.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nucal: Jersey Mikes is the better chain option. Or better yet - go fully local.


I work near an Italian-area of town with a number of local sandwich shops...and 2 Subways. A couple of those shops aren't really even more expensive than Subway. But you know people, they'll take predictable mediocrity over the unknown.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abox: At least they cut the bread properly now.  In the 90s they went through a phase where they'd just cut a narrow strip off the top and lay it over the ingredients stuck in the groove.  I guess they were trying to make a trough but it never worked.


That was the best way. Not like it matters because Subway sandwiches are slabs of ick.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: steklo: lettuce never forget...

[Fark user image image 650x488]

Jared only ate there because it was below his apartment, he was a fat fark, a cheapskate, and spent most of his time jacking it to

kiddie porn.

There.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Asking them to put an extra semi-fistful of black olives on there is like you asked them to set one of their step-kids on fire.
I swear to god theres a guy in the back holding a gun to the head of one of their pet iguanas just watching a monitor for any unauthorized black olive dispersals.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They will survive as they always have - by being cheap.


They're not even that very much anymore. $5 footlongs are history.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah. We heard
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well yeah, that's every fast food place since the dawn of modern marketing and nationwide distribution. I have to try this new chicken sandwitch!!!11t
Oh damn it is the same as the last one except it has a pickle on it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only just case I have for Subway is if they are in the gas station that I'm filling up at while on a road trip, and there's nothing else interesting to eat at that exit.
 
drxym
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The funniest thing about Subway is they call their staff "Sandwich artists" when they have absolutely zero input or creative control into the output. Everywhere it is prepared the same way and so homogeneous and bland that it largely doesn't matter what bread or fillings you get it all blurs into one.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just to be a weirdo I like to go into Subways and ask for just a plain naked sub with nothing but  mushrooms and spicy mustard. That's apparently not on the menu. I shed a single tear or sorrow and mournfully walk out the door
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd rather grab a sandwich from the deli section at Kroger than head to a Subway.

Taste better.  Cheaper too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

berylman: Just to be a weirdo I like to go into Subways and ask for just a plain naked sub with nothing but  mushrooms and spicy mustard. That's apparently not on the menu. I shed a single tear or sorrow and mournfully walk out the door


Youre a wild man!
Seriously, you should get the guys from Jackass to try that!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How does Subway stay in business when Jersey Mike's exists?


Jersey Mike's is my favorite, but Subway is like half the price and they're everywhere.  That's how they stay in business.

I used to be a Jimmy John's fan because that was the best place at the college I went to, but I'm all in on Jersey Mike's now.  It's much better than Jimmy John's.
 
danvon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This hasn't been posted yet? You all should be ashamed of yourselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone probably posted this while I was, and I'll end up looking like an idiot.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Subway used to work in a pinch, but I'd rather get a sandwich from Speedway or 7/11.


Do you remember back in the '90s when 7-11 tried to compete with Subway by having their employees assemble cold sandwiches on the fly?

Those sandwiches were better than anything I've had at Subway. Too many decent options for the same price now from local shops.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Every town should have a NY-style Jewish deli... Thickly stacked sammiches on really good bread, huge pickles... kettle cooked chips... FRESH pasta/pot/egg/pasta salads...


I've never liked the integrity of those sandwiches...you have to practically unhinge your jaw to take a bite and you end up just eating a plate of loose meat.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's fresh bread and ingredients.  wtf is wrong with subby's palate?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subway is to a real sub shop as Long John Silvers is to a fancy sea food restaurant.

I was going to make the Olive Garden analogy to a real Italian restaurant, but that gap is smaller than Subway's to a real sub shop.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I live in a town with 5 Italian places and a Subway.  Any one of those can make a better hoagie in their sleep than Subway can.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll never know because I got tired of walking around with that stank in my clothes after lunch. Subway smells vile.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: At least they cut the bread properly now. In the 90s they went through a phase where they'd just cut a narrow strip off the top and lay it over the ingredients stuck in the groove.  I guess they were trying to make a trough but it never worked.


Debatable. I don't think "Smash it down and rip it with a paring knife" counts as cutting bread properly.
 
Displayed 50 of 104 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.