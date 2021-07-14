 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   "That's a nice George Floyd mural you have there. It would be a shame if the lightning from this coming storm destroyed it"   (13abc.com) divider line
33
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"F*ck this memorial in particular!"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds of that happening?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its no secret, God hates the Blacks.
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What are the odds of that happening?


Pretty good after the police were spotted setting up a lightning rod on the roof and then performing a rain dance nearby.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slypork: kdawg7736: What are the odds of that happening?

Pretty good after the police were spotted setting up a lightning rod on the roof and then performing a rain dance nearby.


"Get the kite, Beavis!"

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That seems...mighty suspicious.

The City of Toledo has already released a statement on the mural, saying they will work with the arts commission on planning for a new mural, or help the commission and the artist find a new location.

Good.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How long before the dim start seeing signs and portents that conveniently support their own biases while ignoring others?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How long before the dim start seeing signs and portents that conveniently support their own biases while ignoring others?


Approximately negative 200000 years give or take?

/last I checked that was about how long modern humanity as such has been a thing
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Voice of God: Victim actors aren't heroes
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd bet money that white lighting did this.  ._.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lightning from this coming storm you say?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How long before the dim start seeing signs and portents that conveniently support their own biases while ignoring others?


The dim? Every person on earth does this.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So lightning is racist now too?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"According to police, witnesses say it was destroyed by a lightning strike"

So more than one person just happened to be there, staring at this mural to witness a split second lightning strike. Happens all the time.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a shocking coincidence in this politically charged environment.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Electrons 1, Mural 0
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's unfortunate. Try better next time, lightning. There are targets out there that deserve to be hit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How long before the dim start seeing signs and portents that conveniently support their own biases while ignoring others?


Literally already happening.

"Even God" is trending on Twatter about it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "According to police, witnesses say it was destroyed by a lightning strike"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Voice of God: Victim actors aren't heroes


So that means you guys will STFU about that dumb biatch Ashli Babbit right?
 
ykarie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: That's a shocking coincidence in this politically charged environment.


Maybe the difference in energy is to blame.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coincidence?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its no secret, God hates the Blacks.


What Fox News will say.
 
Alebak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not great, a completely random event that will probably wind up the psychos further.

I mean they already believe god is on their side and that everyone against them are drug using satanic pedos, so this won't cause so much a change in behavior but more likely just get them to pump up the volume and the unnecessary drama.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 280x280]

"According to police, witnesses say it was destroyed by a lightning strike"

So more than one person just happened to be there, staring at this mural to witness a split second lightning strike. Happens all the time.


It's in downtown Toledo, do you think there aren't people around?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The message boards on Qanon, law enforcement, Fox News, StormFront are lit up with excitement and glee. They love these fake staged events.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Definitely a sign from Gawd. Pence's Poopfly unavailable for comment.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wish Dog took such direct action on all bad public art.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That's unfortunate. Try better next time, lightning. There are targets out there that deserve to be hit.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That looks like it should have a motorized head that spins around.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
well every depiction we see of God he is white and seems his son is Kenny Logging or Barry Gibb. Cant get any whiter than that. So......racist.......Gods a racist...We must now destroy all statues and books that have anything at all to do with God
 
munko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
there should be a name for this seemingly natural event.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Found what it looked like before. Any idea about the significance of No Signal?

media.wtol.comView Full Size
 
