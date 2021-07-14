 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Kill the messenger. Wait, I have a better idea. Give them lots of free drinks and then duct tape them to the wall   (floridanewstimes.com)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything gives you farking cancer.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to urgently raise awareness about the link between alcohol consumption and alcohol consumption.

If I'm not mistaken it's a 1:1 ratio.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: We need to urgently raise awareness about the link between alcohol consumption and alcohol consumption.

If I'm not mistaken it's a 1:1 ratio.


Jesus Christ, that whole article is a mess.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BS. Alcohol can't cause cancer. It's natural and not a chemical.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The study estimates that men account for 77% (568,700) of alcohol-related cancer cases, while women account for 23% (172,600) of cases. Cancers of the esophagus, liver, and breast accounted for the most cases.

Damn body shots...
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Article by: winonaryder.  Yeah, this is some jacked off "AI" article.  I'm gonna go drink to rinse away my displeasure of giving that site a click.

Anyone associated with this link going green needs to abstain from alcohol for a week as penance for this mess.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Article by: winonaryder.  Yeah, this is some jacked off "AI" article.  I'm gonna go drink to rinse away my displeasure of giving that site a click.

Anyone associated with this link going green needs to abstain from alcohol for a week as penance for this mess.


This. Take away subby's and the admin's booze!

I was starting to wonder if TFA was made with Google translate.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: Everything gives you farking cancer.


Except cancer....
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need to urgently raise awareness about the link between alcohol consumption and alcohol consumption.
 
Snargi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, since I' a glass half full type of guy, I'll go with last week's beer is good for you study rather than this one.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dbearup: Merltech: Everything gives you farking cancer.

Except cancer....


Nope, about 1 in 6 people who get cancer will get a totally different type of cancer later. Second Cancers are natures's funny little joke.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...associated with...

Stopped reading right there.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Merltech: Everything gives you farking cancer.


if the thing that gives you a heart attack doesn't get you first.

/2 grandparents died of cancer, a 3rd had it but went in remission
//things are looking up for me!! :D
 
