 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   'Naked City' not immune to Covid outbreaks. With pics of what a naked city might look like (nsfw)   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Naturism, Nudity, Nude beach, famous resort, biggest nudist town, sole preserve of purist naturists, Last week, fellow inmates  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First picture, nearest one on the right: Yes, please.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some nice tush there, I have to admit.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the people pictured are wearing masks.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A GIS for "Cap D'agde" only slightly disappoints.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tits Obligatory!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder how long the photographer had to wait until he found the one butt worth taking a picture of.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
STI Cape D'agde
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"There are eight million asses in the naked city. This is one of them."
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Libertines believe in pure hedonism, including exhibitionism, as we discovered when we sampled the nightlife," she wrote for the Independent.
"Over our apres-dinner cappuccino, we were a little surprised to see a buffed-up guy dressed in a police uniform mincing around the seating area of the restaurant bothering the patrons.
"[He ended by] thrusting his naked bits at a pair of female diners, like some sort of bizarre, hedonistic digestif."

One of the more interesting things I've read today.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: I wonder how long the photographer had to wait until he found the one butt worth taking a picture of.


Yup.  I;d like to believe that nudist resorts are like the ones depicted in pron vids.  The reality?   It's mostly flabby middle aged people I'd really rather not see naked....unless that's your thing, in which case it's totally OK, and I'm not judging at all.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: "There are eight million asses in the naked city. This is one of them."


"There are eight million stories in the naked city, darling.  Let's be two of them"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: doctorguilty: "There are eight million asses in the naked city. This is one of them."

"There are eight million stories in the naked city, darling.  Let's be two of them"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: None of the people pictured are wearing masks.


I guess you have to admire their commitment to their ideology.

From a safe and vaccinated distance.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fissile: It's mostly flabby middle aged people I'd really rather not see naked....unless that's your thing, in which case it's totally OK, and I'm not judging at all.


I mean, there's SOME judgement in those words, yeah?   "Flabby"   "rather not see"....   you're making a judgement and it's affecting your behavior.

/and you're here to tell us about it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: First picture, nearest one on the right: Yes, please.


My first thought was, "Where is everybody keeping their keys?"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, folks, some people who like to be naked are unattractive. If it bothers you, don't look.  They aren't trying to titillate you.  Just be glad you're not my neighbor and have to see me in my yard shirtless every day during the summer.

For the record, I'm not THAT hideous.  Not all small kids run away screaming at the very sight of my shirtless torso.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.