A system of 9,000 emergency call boxes built in 1865 is still operating and there some pretty good arguments for keeping it running
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We decorate ours in DC:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not one of them is bigger on the inside and travels in time
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is both cool and interesting.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have Bill Gated install 5G on them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People love the fire boxes. They love learning about them."

I think ol' Dave has been stuck down in the basement breathing old timey gearbox lube just a bit too long.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repurposed bird houses possibly? I like the style. Bring back antique metal
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be one of if not the the last implementation of Morse code still in use
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there are a million even better arguments for getting rid of them. #1

"In my 22-year career with the department, I can only think of maybe one fire that was initially reported by one of the actual fire alarm boxes, and that would be the Loma Prieta earthquake, when a building owner ran out and pulled the alarm box."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drive away from landlines has been one of maximizing corporate celltower revenue at the cost of perfectly good existing resilient infrastructure.

Another US infrastructure "upgrade" , like when we tore up our train tracks to help oil along.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergency ball coxes also good.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On December 28, 2018, during a 911 outage. the Boston system was used to summon help and stop a fire before it got out of control. If you have an independent Telegraph system, even at $1.2M/year maintenance, it seems prudent to maintain it.

Boston Resident Uses Historic Fire Call Box During 911 Outage.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: They should have Bill Gated install 5G on them.


No that's exactly what they should not do.  The whole point of keeping them in this day and age is precisely because they are an implementation of an older "outdated" technology which does not suffer from the same vulnerabilities and weak points that modern technologies do.  Disasters that would knockout 5g may very well not touch this fire call system giving people a means of communicating emergencies to those who can respond even in a situation that break modern technological systems.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Repurposed bird houses possibly? I like the style. Bring back antique metal


Led Zeppelin? Black Sabbath?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: We decorate ours in DC:
[Fark user image 850x793]

[Fark user image 768x768]


I lived in Mount Pleasant for a few years, and every winter someone would knit little scarves and hats for the people and horse statues inside. It was adorable.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Emergency ball coxes also good.


I do own a pair of these...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Does that count?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a few still around in NYC. I think they're as functional as pedestrian  crosswalk or elevator close door buttons.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if they work here but someone went around and surmised them all for Pokémon GO Stops/Gyms.

I have one outside my house. Now I can be fat and play inside like god intended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a 1960s video showing the Milwaukee fire boxes in use. Yuu can hear the "mechanical, grinding noise that drones over his voice - it's almost a static-like sound" described in the San Francisco story and see the receiving ticker tapes.


Milwaukee fire alarm box TV story
Youtube VhR1SPOhDAo


The boxes are still all over. People in the neighborhoods paint them the traditional blue.

1920s model
Fark user imageView Full Size


In the 1930s they went Art Deco-ish
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Taketombo: On December 28, 2018, during a 911 outage. the Boston system was used to summon help and stop a fire before it got out of control. If you have an independent Telegraph system, even at $1.2M/year maintenance, it seems prudent to maintain it.

Boston Resident Uses Historic Fire Call Box During 911 Outage.


Yeah. Folks have no idea how fragile our cell communications network is until a major disaster hits.
Anything analog that can work without (or with very little) electricity and can bypass damaged radio and cell networks should be kept around, if not in cities like DC, at least in cities like SF where major disasters occur on a semi-regular basis.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Taketombo: If you have an independent Telegraph system, even at $1.2M/year maintenance, it seems prudent to maintain it.


I feel like this is one of those moments where people are just bad at numbers.

$1.2 million a year could provide 24 people a $50,000 a year job that could probably sustain a pretty decent livelihood. It's San Francisco, so let's say 12 people at $100,000. That's 12 people who can feed a family, live, go on vacations, help society, etc.

Instead, we're using that on these boxes that only get used once every three years, and justifying it by saying, "But what about the one time that box saved a house that's worth, at most, one-third of the annual cost of the system?" Heck, for the cost of the boxes, you could donate that money and build new houses for three families each year who lose their houses to fires. Given the empirical data, it would be a better use of the funds. Or pay for 400 people who don't have cell phones to get them. Whatever.

Obviously the boxes have historic value. There's nothing that says they couldn't be maintained by the historical society or whatever without being functional. You'd have to pull a Bill Engvall and put a sign on them that says, "Hey, not for actual use."

But yeah. $1.2 million for maybe one call over three years is a pretty ridiculous price to pay for a system - that's one heck of a cell phone bill. "But what about the one time someone without a cell phone needs it!" "How about this: Hey, guy walking down the street! My house is on fire! Call 911!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

null: [i.pinimg.com image 418x622]


Since 1865 was before telephones, I was expecting something from London and also some antique Steampunk solution like:

telegraphs
pneumatic tubes
bells
speaking tubes
pigeons
semaphore towers aka "clacks"

and so forth.
 
ifky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The one town here still has them. They actually alert the fire station quicker then by calling 911 (they also alert the county dispatch center at the same time). They had no plans to remove them as a couple of years ago.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: berylman: Repurposed bird houses possibly? I like the style. Bring back antique metal
Led Zeppelin? Black Sabbath?


Yes that too. Hey you asked for it
The Thrill of it All (2013 Remaster)
Youtube WkUepDtQhCk
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The town we lived (1979 - 1983) in Mass. when I was growing up had these.

Then we moved to Michigan, and that town didn't have them

I remember my 7 year-old self thinking, "Well then what the fark do we do if there's a fire around here?"
 
The Brains
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: The drive away from landlines has been one of maximizing corporate celltower revenue at the cost of perfectly good existing resilient infrastructure.

Another US infrastructure "upgrade" , like when we tore up our train tracks to help oil along.


Exactly. I live a mile away from a tower if that and can barely make a call.

Sprint? They call them that because you have to sprint towards a tower every time you get a call.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.f3.to/cellsol/
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Might be one of if not the the last implementation of Morse code still in use


That is incorrect.  They do not use Morse Code.  They simply tap out the box-number.  Box #123 would tap out: * <pause> ** <pause> *** .  The box-numbers do not include zeroes.

The part that is really clever is that - like ethernet - there is collision detection so two boxes will not signal simultaneously.  One box will seize the circuit and a mechanical relay in every other box latches it out.  The circuit is designed so a single break or short anywhere will A) be immediately detected at the firehouse and B) Not disable the system.  The system is brilliantly robust, solving various networking issues with spring-driven brass clockwork and electromagnets.  You may note from the photos that the mechanism is hermetically sealed under a glass dome and remains clean and bright a century and a half later.  This is Steampunk at its best.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
sep.yimg.comView Full Size


Surely we can come up with a robust non-cellular, non-internet-dependent network for these?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fark account name: And there are a million even better arguments for getting rid of them. #1

"In my 22-year career with the department, I can only think of maybe one fire that was initially reported by one of the actual fire alarm boxes, and that would be the Loma Prieta earthquake, when a building owner ran out and pulled the alarm box."


Do they educate the public about them, or do they keep schtum and assume that they will just be abused and used for pranks and false alarms.  Install them for the public and don't tell them anything about them.  Things like that, people walk by every day, and assume that they're for the exclusive use of the fire or police departments, or for city workers.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Might be one of if not the the last implementation of Morse code still in use

That is incorrect.  They do not use Morse Code.  They simply tap out the box-number.  Box #123 would tap out: * <pause> ** <pause> *** .  The box-numbers do not include zeroes.

The part that is really clever is that - like ethernet - there is collision detection so two boxes will not signal simultaneously.  One box will seize the circuit and a mechanical relay in every other box latches it out.  The circuit is designed so a single break or short anywhere will A) be immediately detected at the firehouse and B) Not disable the system.  The system is brilliantly robust, solving various networking issues with spring-driven brass clockwork and electromagnets.  You may note from the photos that the mechanism is hermetically sealed under a glass dome and remains clean and bright a century and a half later.  This is Steampunk at its best.


Fascinating! Thanks for the cool info
 
Taketombo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: $1.2 million a year could provide 24 people a $50,000 a year job that could probably sustain a pretty decent livelihood. It's San Francisco, so let's say 12 people at $100,000. That's 12 people who can feed a family, live, go on vacations, help society, etc.

Instead, we're using that on these boxes that only get used once every three years, and justifying it by saying, "But what about the one time that box saved a house that's worth, at most, one-third of the annual cost of the system?"


Because of course the maintenance costs of the boxes are just lighting money on fire? /s

Maintaining the boxes requires local municipalities to pay prevailing and/or union wage, usually with benefits, to some number of full time employees who maintain the system. Which seems to be what you are proposing the municipalities do with the money.

(Also when you add in health care costs, overhead, taxes, and if the employee is lucky 401k or other retirement contributions, the guideline is that an employee will cost their employer twice their salary. So we're talking maybe 7-8 specialized electricians vs the entire payroll of San Francisco)

911 centers can fail. In the early 90s there was a big investigation into how often they were down. Sometimes due to an accident (fire in the center) or the same issue that took out everyone else (severe regional hailstorm) or malice (landline cut before terror/arson). Right now the FCC is converting to "next generation" 911 (NG9-1-1) and IP-enabled 911 (E9-1-1) and spending big bucks to try and secure it against hackers and cyberterrorists - people who could "cut the line" from across the globe because there is no physical line to cut?!?!

So if you are fortunate enough to live in a city with fire call boxes - Boston, DC, Milwaukee, San Francisco, etc. - it seems that the cost to benefit ratio is there. They are an incorruptible back up system to protect public safety, they provide local jobs, and some people love them.
/I think they all need a new layer of paint//comforted by their presence///three
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Taketombo: If you have an independent Telegraph system, even at $1.2M/year maintenance, it seems prudent to maintain it.

I feel like this is one of those moments where people are just bad at numbers.

$1.2 million a year could provide 24 people a $50,000 a year job that could probably sustain a pretty decent livelihood. It's San Francisco, so let's say 12 people at $100,000. That's 12 people who can feed a family, live, go on vacations, help society, etc.

Instead, we're using that on these boxes that only get used once every three years, and justifying it by saying, "But what about the one time that box saved a house that's worth, at most, one-third of the annual cost of the system?" Heck, for the cost of the boxes, you could donate that money and build new houses for three families each year who lose their houses to fires. Given the empirical data, it would be a better use of the funds. Or pay for 400 people who don't have cell phones to get them. Whatever.

Obviously the boxes have historic value. There's nothing that says they couldn't be maintained by the historical society or whatever without being functional. You'd have to pull a Bill Engvall and put a sign on them that says, "Hey, not for actual use."

But yeah. $1.2 million for maybe one call over three years is a pretty ridiculous price to pay for a system - that's one heck of a cell phone bill. "But what about the one time someone without a cell phone needs it!" "How about this: Hey, guy walking down the street! My house is on fire! Call 911!"


you do realize a good portion of that $1.2M is used to pay people to fix or maintain the system right?  It is not like they spend all of the $1.2M on spare parts each year.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are a few still around in NYC. I think they're as functional as pedestrian  crosswalk or elevator close door buttons.


So is calling 911 in NY
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Taketombo: If you have an independent Telegraph system, even at $1.2M/year maintenance, it seems prudent to maintain it.

I feel like this is one of those moments where people are just bad at numbers.

$1.2 million a year could provide 24 people a $50,000 a year job that could probably sustain a pretty decent livelihood. It's San Francisco, so let's say 12 people at $100,000. That's 12 people who can feed a family, live, go on vacations, help society, etc.

Instead, we're using that on these boxes that only get used once every three years, and justifying it by saying, "But what about the one time that box saved a house that's worth, at most, one-third of the annual cost of the system?" Heck, for the cost of the boxes, you could donate that money and build new houses for three families each year who lose their houses to fires. Given the empirical data, it would be a better use of the funds. Or pay for 400 people who don't have cell phones to get them. Whatever.

Obviously the boxes have historic value. There's nothing that says they couldn't be maintained by the historical society or whatever without being functional. You'd have to pull a Bill Engvall and put a sign on them that says, "Hey, not for actual use."

But yeah. $1.2 million for maybe one call over three years is a pretty ridiculous price to pay for a system - that's one heck of a cell phone bill. "But what about the one time someone without a cell phone needs it!" "How about this: Hey, guy walking down the street! My house is on fire! Call 911!"


You don't feed dollar bills directly into those boxes. That $1.2M pays salaries of the people who maintain them. People who then feed their families, go on vacations, etc.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Taketombo: If you have an independent Telegraph system, even at $1.2M/year maintenance, it seems prudent to maintain it.

I feel like this is one of those moments where people are just bad at numbers.

$1.2 million a year could provide 24 people a $50,000 a year job that could probably sustain a pretty decent livelihood. It's San Francisco, so let's say 12 people at $100,000. That's 12 people who can feed a family, live, go on vacations, help society, etc.

Instead, we're using that on these boxes that only get used once every three years, and justifying it by saying, "But what about the one time that box saved a house that's worth, at most, one-third of the annual cost of the system?" Heck, for the cost of the boxes, you could donate that money and build new houses for three families each year who lose their houses to fires. Given the empirical data, it would be a better use of the funds. Or pay for 400 people who don't have cell phones to get them. Whatever.

Obviously the boxes have historic value. There's nothing that says they couldn't be maintained by the historical society or whatever without being functional. You'd have to pull a Bill Engvall and put a sign on them that says, "Hey, not for actual use."

But yeah. $1.2 million for maybe one call over three years is a pretty ridiculous price to pay for a system - that's one heck of a cell phone bill. "But what about the one time someone without a cell phone needs it!" "How about this: Hey, guy walking down the street! My house is on fire! Call 911!"


Let me guess... libertarian?
 
Taketombo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Pfighting Polish: But yeah. $1.2 million for maybe one call over three years is a pretty ridiculous price to pay for a system - that's one heck of a cell phone bill. "But what about the one time someone without a cell phone needs it!" "How about this: Hey, guy walking down the street! My house is on fire! Call 911!"

Let me guess... libertarian?


Or trying to set us up for a Polish joke. I mean, call 911 when the headline included that 911 was down?

I remembered it pretty clearly. The best coverage is behind a paywall, but without the boxes the firefighters interviewed said the fire could have easily spread and resulted in a loss of life. I mean, someone could have googled the local fire houses number and called directly (I think the internet and cell towers were up), but in general we try to make it as easy as possible to report a fire.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: We decorate ours in DC:
[Fark user image image 850x793]

[Fark user image image 768x768]


Okay, that is cool as fark.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DrWhy: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: They should have Bill Gated install 5G on them.

No that's exactly what they should not do.  The whole point of keeping them in this day and age is precisely because they are an implementation of an older "outdated" technology which does not suffer from the same vulnerabilities and weak points that modern technologies do.  Disasters that would knockout 5g may very well not touch this fire call system giving people a means of communicating emergencies to those who can respond even in a situation that break modern technological systems.


Your right, Bill Gates is probably still too busy putting 5G in the vaccines to have the time.
 
