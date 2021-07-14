 Skip to content
 
On this day in 1789 the Bastille surrendered. Vive la France.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice history lesson. No, really.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I told that teachin' lady "Ever thing I need to know 'bout history, I can learn from Rush!"

Rush-Bastille Day (Lyrics)
Youtube ekoxIb85rww
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In honor of this momentous day in history, my pecker shall be adorned in a beret and mustache for its duration.

/have to go make oui oui
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was in Paris I went to the Bastille Prison to see what tours they offered. Apparently none.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a rich people revolt or something?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

In the Reign of Terror that followed the French Revolution, something like 40,000 (very likely many, many more) people were executed in Paris alone. The only crime many of these people were guilty of was opposition to Robespierre. They were not nobles, they had not helped nobles and they had no dealings with nobles.

Not to mention that the terror only ended when Robespierre got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Combustion: So I told that teachin' lady "Ever thing I need to know 'bout history, I can learn from Rush!"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekoxIb85​rww]


And we're done here.

Could someone get the lights, and put the chairs away, please? Thanks.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was on this day that a nice set of boobies led Abraham Lincoln to fight for French freedom.  At least that's what my study of art has taught me.  But, then again, I usually only learn history by looking at racist statues...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wasn't this a rich people revolt or something?


And like a lot of revolts, one group of murderous tyrants replaced another.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: whidbey: Wasn't this a rich people revolt or something?

And like a lot of revolts, one group of murderous tyrants replaced another.


And then get this, they re-installed the Monarchy!
 
Greylight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some 36 odd years ago I was in a Paris bar for Bastille day.  I made a 'cheese eating surrender monkey' joke and as luck would have it I was sitting next to a French war historian.  I spent the rest of the night being lectured on French war history and enjoying the free wine that my host kept supplying me with.  I no longer make those surrender jokes as knowing the history kind of takes the fun out of it :p
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
France actually had a progressive, for the time, regime, where the commoners were allowed to vote in the legislative body.  However they got one vote, the church got one vote, and the nobles got one vote, and the King had the power to dissolve and call the legislator whenever he felt like it.  The church and the nobility always ganged up against the commoners, and did so on a relief bill that was meant to provide aid to starving Paris.  They instead voted through to give a bunch of money to the rich and the churches instead.

That was the final straw, and the common folk rose up, stormed the Bastille, and pretty soon all the church and noblemen who had conspired to prevent the 98 percent of the rest of the country from having a voice, found their heads on pikes.  Republicans should be forced to watch the History Oversimplified video on this on endless repeat for like a year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This was back when there were two battlefield weapons: cannon and musket.

This parity of arms is what enabled bands of rebels to fight and win against standing armies.
This isnt possible today.
Armor, air, mobile missiles, heavy machine guns, submarines, etc. The government would trash any group of hillbillies with AR-15's.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wasn't this a rich people revolt or something?


TLDR version:

Louis XVI was EXTREMELY unpopular. This is because of his predilection to tax the shiat out of everyone and jail anyone who couldn't pay or disagreed.

/ If I remember correctly, when the Bastille was sieged, there weren't any military units in Paris loyal to Louis XVI besides some German mercenaries who yielded the Bastille
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

In the Reign of Terror that followed the French Revolution, something like 40,000 (very likely many, many more) people were executed in Paris alone. The only crime many of these people were guilty of was opposition to Robespierre. They were not nobles, they had not helped nobles and they had no dealings with nobles.

Not to mention that the terror only ended when Robespierre got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine.


I think I understand what you're getting at. Compared to the fragile and finnicky modern methods of execution, the guillotine is a robust and hardy tool. The Energizer Bunny of problem solving devices. Noted.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Combustion: So I told that teachin' lady "Ever thing I need to know 'bout history, I can learn from Rush!"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekoxIb85​rww]


Ha ha ha ha ha:

Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flamark: When I was in Paris I went to the Bastille Prison to see what tours they offered. Apparently none.


You do know they tore the prison down in 1790, right?
 
nbt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great fun sitting by the Bastille Metro exit and watching the tourists swivel-heading looking for a building that hasn't been there for 230 years.  That's why there's a "history" section in your Lonely Planet.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: So I told that teachin' lady "Ever thing I need to know 'bout history, I can learn from Rush!"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekoxIb85​rww]


Beat me to it, thanks! :)
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: France actually had a progressive, for the time, regime, where the commoners were allowed to vote in the legislative body.  However they got one vote, the church got one vote, and the nobles got one vote, and the King had the power to dissolve and call the legislator whenever he felt like it.  The church and the nobility always ganged up against the commoners, and did so on a relief bill that was meant to provide aid to starving Paris.  They instead voted through to give a bunch of money to the rich and the churches instead.

That was the final straw, and the common folk rose up, stormed the Bastille, and pretty soon all the church and noblemen who had conspired to prevent the 98 percent of the rest of the country from having a voice, found their heads on pikes.  Republicans should be forced to watch the History Oversimplified video on this on endless repeat for like a year.


Except if there's anything to be learned from the French Revolution, we'd have a bloody ten years of Fauxgressives trying to run everything, and then the Republicans would eventually return to (welcomed) power.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Schedule screwed up, so I won't be eating my roast rabbit until tomorrow.

Salud, mes amis francais.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought our national anthem with "rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air" was pretty violent until I looked up the translation of the lyrics for La Marseillaise, which is outright blood-thirsty.
(Still pretty good when it's sung in front of the Nazis in "Casablanca" though.)
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: This was back when there were two battlefield weapons: cannon and musket.

This parity of arms is what enabled bands of rebels to fight and win against standing armies.
This isnt possible today.
Armor, air, mobile missiles, heavy machine guns, submarines, etc. The government would trash any group of hillbillies with AR-15's.


A lot of soldiers joined the revolution.
It's not that hard to turn on a government that has turned on you and your family.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

In the Reign of Terror that followed the French Revolution, something like 40,000 (very likely many, many more) people were executed in Paris alone. The only crime many of these people were guilty of was opposition to Robespierre. They were not nobles, they had not helped nobles and they had no dealings with nobles.

Not to mention that the terror only ended when Robespierre got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine.


Thereby exonerating Madame La Guillotine, no?  Not many problems manage to solve themselves quite so neatly.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Perhaps a little off-topic, but we could use a little Snekretary here with a:

"Happy Bastille Day, everybody!"

/ that little snake is the only reason I (sorta) missed Spicey
 
