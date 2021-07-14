 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "It's got a good beat and you can dance, or panic, to it"   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1280 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2021 at 9:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one from Greece sounds like the nuke strike in Modern Warfare.

/Maybe that was the intention in MW?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was alarmingly good.
 
buntz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: The one from Greece sounds like the nuke strike in Modern Warfare.

/Maybe that was the intention in MW?


I love that the achievement in modern warfare remastered when you get 25 kills without dying and end the game is called "Where's My Nuke?!"
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No wonder Israel is ok with Netanynotgoonaworkhereanymore. They're too busy having their soul crushed by that horrible noise.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Finnish one has excellent Scandinavian design.
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Woohoo my first main-page greenlight!

Here is the original tiktoker's account, he's done two more about international sirens. Their thumbnails say "part 2" and "part 3"
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Family Guy - French Siren
Youtube S2LH3mQLxys
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a part 2 and 3 in the comments.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: [YouTube video: Family Guy - French Siren]


Hahaha okay, that was good
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What is Italy trying to accomplish, other than a national dace party at ground zero?
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's things like this that remind me of why I love the Internet

italy's emergency alert system house remix
Youtube XK8oTmfR3JM
 
Publikwerks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Sounds like a computer from the 80's"

Umm, that's cause it's a data burst using 70's tech.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When this guy discovers he's gay things are going to get wild.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Finnish one has excellent Scandinavian design.


You could say it's a Finished Product...
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Panic at the Disco?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: What is Italy trying to accomplish, other than a national dace party at ground zero?


Their inspiration:
https://youtu.be/MJCaFe1yamg
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is weird the way the Finland one is sending CQ.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: That was alarmingly good.


sensiblechuckle.gif
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The U.S. alarms sound like parts of N.W.A. songs.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Conspicuously missing.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Finland,

Well, time to kick Russia's ass again, when the sauna is done
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.