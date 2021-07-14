 Skip to content
(ABC News)   France celebrates Bastille Day. Rush unavailable for comment   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, French Revolution, Storming of the Bastille, Paris, Eiffel Tower, Bastille, Bastille Day, last year's events, Paris parade  
8 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will watch the new Leonardo DeCaprio movie, "The Man in the N95 Mask"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, 1/3 of Rush, at least.

/Too soon?
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bloodstained velvet, dirty lace
Naked fear on every face
See them bow their heads to die
As we would bow when they rode by

/that third what wrote it.
//miss ole Neil
///he liked motorcycles and cool cars.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Well, 1/3 of Rush, at least.


No, all of Rush. Geddy and Alex made it very clear that Rush died with Neil. They might play in a band again, together or separately, but that band will not be called Rush.

\ Really, Rush ended after R40 when Neil retired from playing.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
RIP Patrice Rushen
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the French celebrate insurrectionists but we don't? Maybe I don't understand history all that well.
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: So the French celebrate insurrectionists but we don't? Maybe I don't understand history all that well.


The insurrection in France in 1789 was to overthrow a despotic tyrant, while the insurrection in the US in January was to install a despotic tyrant.
 
cranked
‘’ less than a minute ago  

King Something: scruffythecat: So the French celebrate insurrectionists but we don't? Maybe I don't understand history all that well.

The insurrection in France in 1789 was to overthrow a despotic tyrant, while the insurrection in the US in January was to install a despotic tyrant.


Potato, tomato
 
